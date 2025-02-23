Kenya and South Africa Tomato and Cabbage Seeds Market Size, Industry Analysis and Outlook 2025-2032
Kenya and South Africa Tomato and Cabbage Seeds Market is expected to reach growth at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2025-2032.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 23, 2025 ) Kenya and South Africa Tomato and Cabbage Seeds Market reached US$ 2.1 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 4.1 million by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2025-2032.
Market Dynamics
Kenyan farmers are increasingly adopting clean seeds, recognizing their benefits in improving crop yields, resilience, and marketability.
Disease-resistant tomato and cabbage seeds help protect against threats like blight and bacterial wilt, boosting productivity. The Kenyan government actively promotes certified clean seeds to enhance food security and reduce subpar harvests. Similarly, South Africa's agriculture sector is modernizing with a focus on sustainability, where purified seeds play a key role in improving performance and resilience. The industry is regulated under the 1976 Plant Improvement Act, which mandates registration for seed sellers, cleaners, and packers, with amendments introduced in the 2015 Plant Improvement Draft Bill.
Market Segment
By Breeding Type: Open-Pollinated Varieties, Hybrids
By Crop Type: Cabbage, Tomato
By Cultivation Method: Open Field, Protected Cultivation
By Seed Type: Organic, Conventional
By Trait: GMO, Non-GMO
By End-User: Commercial Farmers, Nurseries, Home Gardeners, Others
By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Others
Market Key Players:
• Seed Co Kenya
• Starke Ayres
• Agroduka Limited.
• Lachlan Kenya Limited.
• Oula Seeds Company
• Hippos Seeds Agr. LLC
• SIMLAW SEEDS
• Green Land Co.
• Balton CP Ltd.
• Petra Seeds
