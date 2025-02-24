HVAC Controls Market Expected to Reach $39.07 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.65%
HVAC Controls Market, By Component (Sensor, Control Valve, Heating & Cooling Coil, Damper, Actuator, Smart Vent, Controller, Thermostat, Pump), Control Type (Manual, Smart), System (Temperature, Ventilation, Humidity, Integrated) - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 24, 2025 ) The HVAC controls market is projected to grow from USD 25.81 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 39.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.65% from 2025 to 2030.
The growing populations in urban areas and ongoing development projects are increasing the need for effective climate control, which is leading to a rise in the use of HVAC controls. These technologies not only help reduce energy consumption but also enhance indoor comfort and meet environmental standards, making them essential in contemporary buildings and driving market expansion. For example, in April 2022, Siemens (Germany) introduced the PXC7, a new addition to its Desigo portfolio, aimed at providing greater flexibility for building automation professionals. This latest offering enables experts to program Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) applications for larger structures.
HVAC controls are automated systems designed to manage heating, ventilation, and air conditioning within buildings. They regulate temperature, humidity, and air quality by monitoring and adjusting equipment like heaters, air conditioners, and ventilation fans. By automating the operation of these systems based on predefined parameters and the needs of occupants, HVAC controls significantly improve energy efficiency, comfort, and overall environmental conditions.
HVAC controls is being used in various industries, such as residential, commercial, and industrial. Regarding the end-use industry, the commercial segment is expected to take the biggest share of HVAC controls market. The growing emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainability, and smart building technologies drives the industry. Companies are focusing on cost savings and meeting energy regulations, while also aiming to improve occupant comfort and operational efficiency. The incorporation of IoT, AI, and cloud-based analytics allows for advanced capabilities such as predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and data-driven optimization. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of green building certifications and the movement towards net-zero emissions are driving the adoption of innovative HVAC control solutions that minimize carbon footprints and enhance overall building performance.
The controllers and controlled equipment segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth is influenced by technological advancements, energy efficiency requirements, and the increasing need for smarter, more adaptable building environments. Controllers are utilizing IoT, AI, and machine learning to facilitate predictive maintenance, optimize performance in real-time, and integrate smoothly with building management systems. At the same time, controlled equipment like smart thermostats, and energy-efficient fans is being engineered to collaborate effectively with these sophisticated controllers, aiming to decrease energy use, cut operational costs, and improve occupant comfort.
Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the HVAC controls market during the forecast period, driven by a combination of rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and a heightened focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. As one of the fastest-growing economic regions globally, Asia-Pacific is witnessing a surge in construction activities, particularly in the commercial and residential sectors, which is fueling the demand for advanced HVAC systems and controls. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of this expansion, with governments and private sectors investing heavily in infrastructure development, smart cities, and green building initiatives.
One of the primary drivers in the region is the escalating need for energy-efficient solutions. With rising energy costs and growing environmental concerns, there is a strong push towards adopting HVAC systems that minimize energy consumption and reduce carbon footprints. Governments across the region are implementing stringent energy efficiency regulations and offering incentives for the adoption of green technologies. For instance, China's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and India's ambitious renewable energy targets are propelling the demand for smart HVAC controls that can optimize energy use and integrate with renewable energy sources.
Urbanization is another critical factor contributing to the growth of the HVAC controls market in Asia-Pacific. The region is home to some of the world's largest and fastest-growing cities, leading to increased construction of commercial buildings, residential complexes, and industrial facilities. As urban populations grow, so does the need for effective climate control solutions that ensure comfort and air quality in densely populated areas. Smart HVAC controls, which offer remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and real-time optimization, are becoming essential for managing large-scale building environments efficiently.
Technological advancements are also playing a pivotal role in driving the HVAC controls market in the region. The integration of IoT, AI, and cloud computing into HVAC systems is enabling more sophisticated control and monitoring capabilities. These technologies allow for the collection and analysis of vast amounts of data, leading to improved system performance, reduced energy consumption, and lower operational costs. Additionally, the proliferation of smartphones and internet connectivity is facilitating the adoption of smart thermostats and mobile-controlled HVAC systems, enhancing user convenience and engagement.
The commercial sector, in particular, is witnessing robust growth in the adoption of advanced HVAC controls. With the rise of smart offices, shopping malls, and hospitality venues, there is a growing emphasis on creating energy-efficient and comfortable indoor environments. Building owners and operators are increasingly investing in Building Management Systems (BMS) that integrate HVAC controls to achieve centralized monitoring and control, thereby improving overall building performance and reducing energy costs.
In summary, the Asia-Pacific region's HVAC controls market is being driven by a confluence of factors, including urbanization, energy efficiency mandates, technological advancements, and the growing demand for smart building solutions. As the region continues to develop and modernize, the adoption of advanced HVAC controls is expected to accelerate, supported by government initiatives, technological innovation, and the need for sustainable and efficient building environments.
Key Market Players
Leading players in the HVAC controls market include are Honeywell International Inc. (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), Carrier (US), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Trane Technologies (Ireland), Danfoss (Denmark), Lennox International Inc. (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Fr. Sauter AG (Switzerland), Bosch GmbH (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), BELIMO AIRCONTROLS (USA), Inc. (Switzerland), Astronics Corporation (US), OJ Electronics A/S (Denmark), Regin Controls (Sweden), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Computrols, Inc. (US), Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co., Ltd. (China), Reliable Controls Corporation (Canada), Delta Intelligent Building Technologies Inc. (Canada), Distech Controls Inc. (Canada), KMC Controls (US), Jackson Systems (US), are few other key companies operating in the HVAC controls market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
