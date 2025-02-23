Global Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) Market Growth, Analysis and Outlook 2025-2033
The Global Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 23, 2025 ) The Global Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) market reached US$ 718.29 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 1968.26 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/closed-system-drug-transfer-devices-market
Market Dynamics
Technological advancements are driving the growth of the closed-system drug transfer device (CSTD) market by improving efficiency, durability, and user-friendliness.
Innovations in material science and design have enhanced safety features like functional fluid pathways, intuitive locking mechanisms, and better compatibility with drug containers. These improvements streamline hazardous drug handling and administration, increasing adoption in healthcare settings. For instance, in December 2024, Zephyrus Innovations introduced VaporShield, the first injectable CSTD, at the Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery conference. Ongoing R&D efforts aim to develop cost-effective and highly efficient solutions, further propelling market expansion.
Market Segment
By Product Type: Membrane-to-Membrane Systems, Needleless Systems
By Component: Vial Access Devices, Syringe Safety Devices, Bag Spikes, Male and Female Luer Components
By Closing Mechanism: Click-to-Lock Systems, Luer-Lock Systems, Push-to-Turn, Color-to-Color Systems
By Technology: Diaphragm-Based Devices, Air Filtration Devices
By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Others
Customize Your Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/closed-system-drug-transfer-devices-market
Market Geographical Share:
North America is expected to hold a significant share of the closed system drug transfer devices (CSTD) market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strict regulatory standards, and rising demand for safe drug delivery, particularly in chemotherapy.
Product launches, government initiatives, and awareness campaigns further boost adoption. Notably, EQUASHIELD was recognized as the leading CSTD for hazardous drug handling for five consecutive years, while West Pharmaceutical Services secured FDA clearance for its Vial2Bag Advanced 13mm device in December 2023, highlighting ongoing innovation in the sector.
Market Key Players:
• Becton
• Dickinson and Company
• ICU Medical, Inc.
• EQUASHIELD
• B. Braun SE
• Yukon Medical
• Simplivia Healthcare, LLC
• JMS Co. Ltd.
• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc
• Cormed.,
• Epic Medical
Key Development
In December 2024, Zephyrus Innovations unveiled VaporShield, the first injectable closed system transfer device, at the Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery conference in Boston.
In February 2024, Zephyrus secured its first 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the Aerojet 3ml safety syringe.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/closed-system-drug-transfer-devices-market
Market Dynamics
Technological advancements are driving the growth of the closed-system drug transfer device (CSTD) market by improving efficiency, durability, and user-friendliness.
Innovations in material science and design have enhanced safety features like functional fluid pathways, intuitive locking mechanisms, and better compatibility with drug containers. These improvements streamline hazardous drug handling and administration, increasing adoption in healthcare settings. For instance, in December 2024, Zephyrus Innovations introduced VaporShield, the first injectable CSTD, at the Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery conference. Ongoing R&D efforts aim to develop cost-effective and highly efficient solutions, further propelling market expansion.
Market Segment
By Product Type: Membrane-to-Membrane Systems, Needleless Systems
By Component: Vial Access Devices, Syringe Safety Devices, Bag Spikes, Male and Female Luer Components
By Closing Mechanism: Click-to-Lock Systems, Luer-Lock Systems, Push-to-Turn, Color-to-Color Systems
By Technology: Diaphragm-Based Devices, Air Filtration Devices
By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Others
Customize Your Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/closed-system-drug-transfer-devices-market
Market Geographical Share:
North America is expected to hold a significant share of the closed system drug transfer devices (CSTD) market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strict regulatory standards, and rising demand for safe drug delivery, particularly in chemotherapy.
Product launches, government initiatives, and awareness campaigns further boost adoption. Notably, EQUASHIELD was recognized as the leading CSTD for hazardous drug handling for five consecutive years, while West Pharmaceutical Services secured FDA clearance for its Vial2Bag Advanced 13mm device in December 2023, highlighting ongoing innovation in the sector.
Market Key Players:
• Becton
• Dickinson and Company
• ICU Medical, Inc.
• EQUASHIELD
• B. Braun SE
• Yukon Medical
• Simplivia Healthcare, LLC
• JMS Co. Ltd.
• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc
• Cormed.,
• Epic Medical
Key Development
In December 2024, Zephyrus Innovations unveiled VaporShield, the first injectable closed system transfer device, at the Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery conference in Boston.
In February 2024, Zephyrus secured its first 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the Aerojet 3ml safety syringe.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results