Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market is expected to reach USD 6,298.1 million by 2031
The Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 22, 2025 ) The Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market was valued at USD 3,775.4 million in 2022 and is anticipated to experience significant growth, reaching approximately USD 6,298.1 million by 2031. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/diabetic-neuropathy-market
Market Dynamics:
The increasing prevalence of diabetes is a key factor propelling the growth of the global diabetic neuropathy market.
The rising prevalence of diabetes is a major driver of global diabetic neuropathy market growth. According to the International Diabetes Federation Report 2021, approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes, with the total number expected to increase to around 643 million by 2030 and approximately 783 million by 2045.
Nearly three out of four adults with diabetes reside in low- and middle-income countries, and nearly half of all adult diabetes cases remain undiagnosed, exceeding 240 million individuals. In 2021, diabetes caused over 6.7 million deaths and accounted for at least USD 966 billion in health expenditures, representing about 9% of total adult healthcare spending.
Additionally, more than 1.2 million children and adolescents are living with type 1 diabetes, while one in six live births—approximately 21 million—are affected by gestational diabetes. Furthermore, around 541 million adults are at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, further contributing to the growing burden of diabetic complications such as neuropathy.
Market Segments:
By Type: Peripheral Neuropathy, Autonomic Neuropathy, Proximal Neuropathy, Focal Neuropathy.
By Drug Class: Anti-Depressant, Anti-Convulsant, Opioids, NSAIDs, Others.
By Distribution Channel: Hospitals and Clinics Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Stores, Online Pharmacy.
By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
Customize Your Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/diabetic-neuropathy-market
Market Geographical Share:
North America Dominates the Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market
North America is expected to lead the global diabetic neuropathy market, accounting for approximately 39.9% of the total market share. The rising prevalence of diabetes, particularly in the United States, is a key factor driving market growth in the region.
According to the CDC’s National Diabetes Statistics Report for 2022, the number of diabetes patients in the U.S. has surged to an estimated 37.3 million. Of these, around 28.7 million individuals (28.5% of the population) have been diagnosed with diabetes, while approximately 8.5 million individuals remain undiagnosed.
Market Companies:
Depomed Pharma
Eli Lilly and Company
Daiichi Sankyo
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Xenoport
Grünenthal
Johnson and Johnson
Pfizer
GlaxoSmithKline
Boehringer Ingelheim
Key Developments:
In March 2022, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, a leading multinational healthcare firm, received approval in Japan to expand the indication of its analgesic “Tarlige Tablets” (mirogabalin besilate) from “peripheral neuropathic pain” to “neuropathic pain.”
In July 2022, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, partnered with NeuroFront Therapeutics (Hong Kong) Limited through an exclusive collaboration and commercialization agreement for Novaremed’s innovative non-opioid investigational drug, NRD.E1. This drug is being developed for the treatment of diabetes-associated neuropathic pain and other neuropathic pain conditions.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/diabetic-neuropathy-market
Market Dynamics:
The increasing prevalence of diabetes is a key factor propelling the growth of the global diabetic neuropathy market.
The rising prevalence of diabetes is a major driver of global diabetic neuropathy market growth. According to the International Diabetes Federation Report 2021, approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes, with the total number expected to increase to around 643 million by 2030 and approximately 783 million by 2045.
Nearly three out of four adults with diabetes reside in low- and middle-income countries, and nearly half of all adult diabetes cases remain undiagnosed, exceeding 240 million individuals. In 2021, diabetes caused over 6.7 million deaths and accounted for at least USD 966 billion in health expenditures, representing about 9% of total adult healthcare spending.
Additionally, more than 1.2 million children and adolescents are living with type 1 diabetes, while one in six live births—approximately 21 million—are affected by gestational diabetes. Furthermore, around 541 million adults are at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, further contributing to the growing burden of diabetic complications such as neuropathy.
Market Segments:
By Type: Peripheral Neuropathy, Autonomic Neuropathy, Proximal Neuropathy, Focal Neuropathy.
By Drug Class: Anti-Depressant, Anti-Convulsant, Opioids, NSAIDs, Others.
By Distribution Channel: Hospitals and Clinics Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Stores, Online Pharmacy.
By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
Customize Your Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/diabetic-neuropathy-market
Market Geographical Share:
North America Dominates the Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market
North America is expected to lead the global diabetic neuropathy market, accounting for approximately 39.9% of the total market share. The rising prevalence of diabetes, particularly in the United States, is a key factor driving market growth in the region.
According to the CDC’s National Diabetes Statistics Report for 2022, the number of diabetes patients in the U.S. has surged to an estimated 37.3 million. Of these, around 28.7 million individuals (28.5% of the population) have been diagnosed with diabetes, while approximately 8.5 million individuals remain undiagnosed.
Market Companies:
Depomed Pharma
Eli Lilly and Company
Daiichi Sankyo
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Xenoport
Grünenthal
Johnson and Johnson
Pfizer
GlaxoSmithKline
Boehringer Ingelheim
Key Developments:
In March 2022, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, a leading multinational healthcare firm, received approval in Japan to expand the indication of its analgesic “Tarlige Tablets” (mirogabalin besilate) from “peripheral neuropathic pain” to “neuropathic pain.”
In July 2022, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, partnered with NeuroFront Therapeutics (Hong Kong) Limited through an exclusive collaboration and commercialization agreement for Novaremed’s innovative non-opioid investigational drug, NRD.E1. This drug is being developed for the treatment of diabetes-associated neuropathic pain and other neuropathic pain conditions.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results