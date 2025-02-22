Global Cybersecurity Market is expected to reach USD 201 billion by 2031
The Global Cybersecurity Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 22, 2025 ) The Global Cybersecurity Market was valued at USD 164 billion in 2023 and is expected to experience significant growth, reaching approximately USD 201 billion by 2031. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cyber-security-market
Market Dynamics:
Government Policies and Regulations Mandating Cybersecurity Standards for Companies
One of the key drivers of the global cybersecurity market is the implementation of government policies and regulations requiring companies to adhere to specific cybersecurity standards. For instance, the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) mandates that organizations implement robust security measures to safeguard the personal data of EU citizens.
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the global cybersecurity market is projected to reach USD 300 billion by 2024. This growth is fueled by factors such as the rising frequency and complexity of cyberattacks, the widespread adoption of cloud computing, and the increasing number of connected devices.
In response to escalating cybersecurity threats, various governments and organizations have introduced initiatives and regulations to strengthen digital security. For example, in 2018, the U.S. The Department of Defense launched the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, requiring all defense contractors to obtain certification demonstrating compliance with cybersecurity standards.
Market Segments:
By Solution: Threat Intelligence and Response, Identity and access management, Data Loss Prevention, Threat mitigation, Encryption, Firewall, others.
By Type: Network Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, End-Point Security, Wireless network Security, and Others.
By Industry Sector: BSFI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence, Others.
By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
Customize Your Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/cyber-security-market
Market Geographical Share:
North America's Widespread Adoption of Advanced Technologies and Stringent Cybersecurity Regulations
North America has maintained a dominant position in the global cybersecurity market, driven by the widespread adoption of advanced technologies, stringent cybersecurity regulations, and increasing awareness among businesses regarding the importance of cybersecurity. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, cyberattacks on U.S. federal agencies surged by 400% in 2020, underscoring the urgent need for robust security measures.
The U.S. government has implemented proactive measures to combat cyber threats, including launching initiatives to strengthen national cybersecurity infrastructure. In May 2021, President Biden signed an Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity, aimed at modernizing federal cybersecurity systems and enhancing information-sharing between government agencies and the private sector.
In addition to government initiatives, leading North American companies continue to develop innovative cybersecurity solutions. For example, in 2020, Cisco introduced its SecureX platform, an integrated security solution designed to enhance threat detection and response capabilities.
Market Companies:
Check Point Software Technologies
Fire Eye Inc.
Intel Security
Cisco Systems, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Symantec Corporation
Dell Technologies. Inc.
Cyber Ark Software, Inc.
Palo Alto Group
Herjavec Group
Key Developments:
March 2020: Microsoft, a leading U.S.-based software firm, launched Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, a unified endpoint security platform. It provides advanced threat protection, automated investigation and response, and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities, helping organizations detect and mitigate advanced cyber threats.
June 2020: Cisco, a U.S.-based multinational technology company, introduced Cisco SecureX, an integrated security platform designed to enhance visibility, automation, and orchestration across an organization's security infrastructure. This solution streamlines security operations, improves threat detection, and automates incident response workflows.
November 2020: McAfee launched the McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), a cloud-native security solution that offers continuous protection for containerized applications. Utilizing behavioral analytics, machine learning, and automation, the platform detects and mitigates threats in real time, ensuring robust cloud security.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cyber-security-market
Market Dynamics:
Government Policies and Regulations Mandating Cybersecurity Standards for Companies
One of the key drivers of the global cybersecurity market is the implementation of government policies and regulations requiring companies to adhere to specific cybersecurity standards. For instance, the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) mandates that organizations implement robust security measures to safeguard the personal data of EU citizens.
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the global cybersecurity market is projected to reach USD 300 billion by 2024. This growth is fueled by factors such as the rising frequency and complexity of cyberattacks, the widespread adoption of cloud computing, and the increasing number of connected devices.
In response to escalating cybersecurity threats, various governments and organizations have introduced initiatives and regulations to strengthen digital security. For example, in 2018, the U.S. The Department of Defense launched the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, requiring all defense contractors to obtain certification demonstrating compliance with cybersecurity standards.
Market Segments:
By Solution: Threat Intelligence and Response, Identity and access management, Data Loss Prevention, Threat mitigation, Encryption, Firewall, others.
By Type: Network Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, End-Point Security, Wireless network Security, and Others.
By Industry Sector: BSFI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence, Others.
By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
Customize Your Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/cyber-security-market
Market Geographical Share:
North America's Widespread Adoption of Advanced Technologies and Stringent Cybersecurity Regulations
North America has maintained a dominant position in the global cybersecurity market, driven by the widespread adoption of advanced technologies, stringent cybersecurity regulations, and increasing awareness among businesses regarding the importance of cybersecurity. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, cyberattacks on U.S. federal agencies surged by 400% in 2020, underscoring the urgent need for robust security measures.
The U.S. government has implemented proactive measures to combat cyber threats, including launching initiatives to strengthen national cybersecurity infrastructure. In May 2021, President Biden signed an Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity, aimed at modernizing federal cybersecurity systems and enhancing information-sharing between government agencies and the private sector.
In addition to government initiatives, leading North American companies continue to develop innovative cybersecurity solutions. For example, in 2020, Cisco introduced its SecureX platform, an integrated security solution designed to enhance threat detection and response capabilities.
Market Companies:
Check Point Software Technologies
Fire Eye Inc.
Intel Security
Cisco Systems, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Symantec Corporation
Dell Technologies. Inc.
Cyber Ark Software, Inc.
Palo Alto Group
Herjavec Group
Key Developments:
March 2020: Microsoft, a leading U.S.-based software firm, launched Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, a unified endpoint security platform. It provides advanced threat protection, automated investigation and response, and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities, helping organizations detect and mitigate advanced cyber threats.
June 2020: Cisco, a U.S.-based multinational technology company, introduced Cisco SecureX, an integrated security platform designed to enhance visibility, automation, and orchestration across an organization's security infrastructure. This solution streamlines security operations, improves threat detection, and automates incident response workflows.
November 2020: McAfee launched the McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), a cloud-native security solution that offers continuous protection for containerized applications. Utilizing behavioral analytics, machine learning, and automation, the platform detects and mitigates threats in real time, ensuring robust cloud security.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results