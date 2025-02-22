GLP-1 Market Growth Analysis: Rising Demand for GLP-1 Receptor Agonists in Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolic Disorder Treatment
GLP-1 Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Distribution by Type of Molecule (Biologics and Small Molecules), Active Compound Used (Dulaglutide, Liraglutide, Orforglipron, Retatrutide, Semaglutide, Survodutide, Tirzepatide and Other Active Compounds), Type
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 22, 2025 ) The GLP-1 Market Size is valued at USD 44.5 Bn in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 95.4 Bn by the year 2031 at an 10.3% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global GLP-1 Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global GLP-1 market are:
• Increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity worldwide drives demand for GLP-1 treatments.
• Growing awareness and adoption of GLP-1 receptor agonists for metabolic disorders.
• Advancements in GLP-1 drug formulations offering enhanced efficacy and fewer side effects.
The following are the primary obstacles to the GLP-1 market's expansion:
• High cost of GLP-1 medications limits accessibility for patients.
• Regulatory approval delays and complex clinical trial requirements hinder market growth.
• Limited awareness and misconceptions about the benefits of GLP-1 therapies impact adoption rates.
Future expansion opportunities for the global GLP-1 market include:
• Expanding the use of GLP-1 drugs for weight management and obesity treatment.
• Increasing adoption of GLP-1 therapies in emerging markets with rising diabetes prevalence.
• Exploring combination therapies with other diabetes medications to enhance efficacy and patient adherence.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• GLP-1 receptor agonists are gaining significant traction as treatments for type 2 diabetes and obesity.
• The growing prevalence of metabolic diseases is driving demand for GLP-1 receptor agonists.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the high treatment costs limit accessibility for patients, reducing widespread adoption.
Market Analysis:
The GLP-1 market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, as well as rising awareness of the benefits of GLP-1 receptor agonists in weight management and glucose control. Technological advancements in drug delivery methods, such as injectable and oral formulations, further boost market demand. However, high treatment costs and potential side effects may limit adoption, particularly in emerging markets.
List of Prominent Players in the GLP-1 Market:
• AstraZeneca
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• D&D Pharmatech
• Eccogen
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
• Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd.
• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Novo Nordisk A/S
• Sanofi
Recent Developments:
• In November 2023, Eli Lilly's Zepbound (tirzepatide) received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for chronic weight management. It represents a potent new treatment option for individuals affected by obesity or overweight and weight-related medical issues.
• In May 2024, Sciwind Biosciences and HK inno.N signed a licensing agreement to develop and commercialize ecnoglutide injection (XW003), for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, in South Korea.
• In June 2024, Rani Therapeutics entered into a strategic agreement with ProGen for the development and commercialization of RT-114, an oral RaniPill® capsule intended for the treatment of obesity.
GLP-1 Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Awareness and Adoption Of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists for Metabolic Disorders
The growing awareness and adoption of GLP-1 receptor agonists for treating metabolic disorders, particularly type 2 diabetes and obesity, significantly drives the GLP-1 market. As patients and healthcare providers become more informed about the efficacy of these drugs in controlling blood sugar levels and promoting weight loss, demand increases.
Furthermore, these medications offer dual benefits, addressing both metabolic issues and weight management, which broadens their appeal. With an increasing number of clinical studies supporting their benefits and expanding indications, the widespread acceptance of GLP-1 receptor agonists is accelerating market growth globally.
Challenges: Limited Awareness and Misconceptions About the Benefits of GLP-1 Therapies Impact Adoption Rates
Limited awareness and misconceptions about the benefits of GLP-1 therapies significantly impact adoption rates, especially in regions where access to accurate information is limited. Many patients and healthcare providers may not fully understand the effectiveness of GLP-1 therapies in managing type 2 diabetes and obesity, which leads to hesitancy in prescribing or using these treatments.
Misunderstandings about potential side effects or the long-term efficacy of the therapy can further discourage adoption. This lack of awareness prevents wider patient acceptance and delays the growth of the GLP-1 market, limiting its potential in addressing global healthcare needs.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the GLP-1 market during the forecast period, driven by rising obesity and diabetes rates. The increasing adoption of GLP-1-based therapies, supported by regulatory approvals and growing healthcare awareness, contributes to this growth.
Advanced healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies in countries like the U.S. also play a key role in accelerating market expansion. Furthermore, ongoing research and development by major pharmaceutical companies, along with the rising demand for effective treatments, are expected to further boost the adoption of GLP-1 therapies in North America.
Segmentation of GLP-1 Market-
By Type of Molecule-
• Biologics
• Small Molecules
By Active Compound Used-
• Dulaglutide
• Liraglutide
• Orforglipron
• Retatrutide
• Semaglutide
• Survodutide
• Tirzepatide
• Other
By Type of GLP-1 Agonist Drugs-
• Long-acting GLP-1 Agonist
• Short-acting GLP-1 Agonist
By Type of Agonist-
• Single agonist
• Dual agonist
• Tri-agonist
By Route of Administration -
• Oral
• Parenteral
By Target Indication -
• Alzheimer’s Disease
• Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis
• Obesity
• Sleep Apnea
• Type 2 Diabetes
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
