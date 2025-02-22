Durable Medical Equipment Market Segmentation by Product and End User
Durable Medical Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Personal Mobility Devices (Wheelchairs, Scooters, Walkers and Rollators, Cranes and Crutches, Door Openers, and Others), Bathroom Safety Devices & Medical Furniture (Commode
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 22, 2025 ) Durable Medical Equipment Market Size is expected to grow at a 6.27% CAGR during the forecast period for 2023-2031.
Global Durable Medical Equipment Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Durable Medical Equipment market are:
• Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and aging populations drive demand for durable medical equipment.
• Advancements in technology and product innovation improve the functionality and efficiency of medical devices.
• Rising healthcare expenditure and government support for home healthcare solutions boost market growth.
The following are the primary obstacles to the Durable Medical Equipment market's expansion:
• High initial costs of durable medical equipment limit affordability for healthcare providers and patients.
• Stringent regulatory requirements and lengthy approval processes slow down product development and market entry.
• Limited reimbursement policies and insurance coverage for certain medical devices reduce adoption rates in various regions.
Future expansion opportunities for the global Durable Medical Equipment market include:
• Growing demand for home healthcare solutions driven by aging populations.
• Increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring technologies.
• Expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Africa.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The global durable medical equipment market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing healthcare demands and an aging population.
• The rise in chronic diseases and mobility disorders is driving the demand for assistive devices and home care equipment.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the stringent regulatory approvals and compliance requirements slowing down product development and market entry.
Market Analysis:
The durable medical equipment (DME) market is expanding due to an aging global population, rising chronic diseases, and increasing healthcare awareness. Technological advancements in home healthcare devices and the growing preference for in-home treatments are key drivers.
However, high costs, regulatory hurdles, and limited insurance coverage remain significant barriers. The market is also seeing a shift towards more personalized and connected DME, such as wearable devices, boosting demand across both developed and emerging regions.
List of Prominent Players in the Durable Medical Equipment Market:
• Invacare Corporation
• ArjoHuntleigh
• Stryker Corporation
• Hill Rom, Inc.
• Drive Medical
• GF Health Products, Inc.
• Sunrise Medical
• Medline Industries
• Hill Rom, Inc.
• Carex Health Brands, Inc
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• General Electric Company
• Medtronic PLC
• Compass Health Brands
• Getinge AB
• Resmed Inc.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, Sunrise Medical has launched the Switch-It Vigo head control, a wireless and proportional alternative drive system designed for power wheelchairs. The system developed by Now Technologies LTD which joined Sunrise Medical in 2022. Vigo allows users to navigate their power wheelchairs and devices with subtle head movements.
• In January 2024, Medline introduced the OptiView Transparent Dressing with HydroCore technology as the latest addition to its advanced wound care portfolio. The company aim is to enhance efficiency with tools like OptiView, addressing healing barriers and elevating care standards. Users have reported benefits such as improved treatment and prevention of pressure injuries, along with cost savings due to longer wear time and reduced dressing changes.
• In March 2023, GF Health Products, Inc. (Graham-Field) expanded its Sub-Acute Care and Extended Care Beds. The new beds utilize enhanced manufacturing resources, including computer-controlled laser welding, robotic assembly, and an upgraded automated coating line.
Durable Medical Equipment Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Populations
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population significantly drive the durable medical equipment (DME) market. As the global elderly population grows, there is a higher demand for medical devices that support mobility, respiratory function, and overall healthcare management, such as wheelchairs, oxygen concentrators, and home dialysis equipment.
Chronic conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and arthritis also necessitate long-term use of DME for patient care, fueling market growth. This demographic shift, along with rising healthcare needs, promotes the adoption of DME to improve quality of life, making it a critical component of modern healthcare.
Challenges: High Initial Costs of Durable Medical Equipment
The high initial costs of durable medical equipment (DME) pose a significant barrier to market growth by limiting accessibility for healthcare providers, hospitals, and patients, especially in developing regions. Many medical institutions, particularly smaller ones or those with limited budgets, struggle to afford the upfront investment required for DME.
This challenge is further compounded by limited reimbursement options from insurance providers, which may not fully cover the cost of high-end equipment. As a result, the adoption of advanced DME is slower in certain segments, hindering the market’s potential for widespread growth and innovation.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the durable medical equipment (DME) market due to several factors. The region has a robust healthcare infrastructure, significant healthcare expenditure, and a large aging population, all contributing to increased demand for medical devices. Additionally, advancements in technology, including smart and connected devices, are fueling growth.
The strong presence of major market players, along with favorable reimbursement policies under government programs like Medicare and Medicaid, further boost market expansion. Growing awareness of chronic diseases and mobility assistance needs also supports North America’s dominant position in the market.
Segmentation of Durable Medical Equipment Market-
By Product-
• Personal Mobility Devices
• Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture
• Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices
By End User-
• Hospitals
• Nursing Homes
• Home Healthcare
• Other
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
