Global Automotive Decorative Exterior Trim Plastics Market Size, Growth Insights and Report 2024-2031
The Global Automotive Decorative Exterior Trim Plastics Market is expected to reach growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031 - DataM Intelligence
Market Driver
Rising Demand for Protection and Resale Value Preservation in the Automotive Sector
Automotive decorative exterior trim plastics are plastic-based accessories designed to enhance vehicle aesthetics while providing extra protection against external elements. Modern automotive owners prioritize maintaining their vehicle’s appearance and preventing damage to preserve its resale value. As a result, the demand for these trim plastics is expected to surge.
Additionally, their affordability and ease of installation further drive adoption among automotive enthusiasts and owners. Given these factors, the increasing focus on vehicle protection and resale value preservation stands as a key driver for market growth.
Market Regional Share
Asia-Pacific's Dominance in the Global Automotive Decorative Exterior Trim Plastics Market
The Asia-Pacific region is poised to lead the global automotive decorative exterior trim plastics market in terms of market share throughout the forecast period. This dominance is driven by the region’s booming construction and automotive sectors, particularly in emerging economies like China and India. The surge in vehicle production to accommodate the transportation needs of a growing population significantly contributes to revenue growth. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and an increasing preference for enhanced vehicle aesthetics further strengthen the region’s market position.
Meanwhile, Europe is expected to experience the fastest CAGR among all regions, fueled by strong automotive production, rising demand, and the presence of well-established luxury automobile manufacturers.
Market Segments
By Type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyamide, Polyvinylchloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polycarbonate, Polyethylene, Others)
By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks, Buses, Others)
By Sales Channel(OEM, Aftermarket)
By Application(Under Bonnet, Around Lamp, Door Upper Trims, Windows, Others)
By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Key Development:
On May 14, 2021, BASF SE introduced Exterior Trim Film FPO9101JH. The product is a cost-effective alternative to stamped stainless steel, allowing more design flexibility and weight savings. Further, it offers an effective design element for visual impact and brand distinction and allows finish matching on pieces created from various substrates. The product is capable of avoiding long-term outside weathering and harsh automobile environments.
