AI-Based Personalized Stylist Market Growth: Forecast to 2031 with 36.19% CAGR
AI-Based Personalized Stylist Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Chatbots, Personal shopper, Visual shopper), By Category, By Region, And By Segment Forecasts, 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 21, 2025 ) The AI-Based Personalized Stylist Market Size is valued at USD 94.26 Million in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 1107.52 million by the year 2031 at a 36.19% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global AI-Based Personalized Stylist Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global AI-Based Personalized Stylist market are:
• Growing consumer demand for personalized fashion recommendations driven by AI and machine learning.
• Increasing adoption of virtual try-ons and AI-powered styling tools by e-commerce platforms.
• Advancements in deep learning algorithms enhancing accuracy in outfit curation and trend forecasting.
The following are the primary obstacles to the AI-Based Personalized Stylist market's expansion:
• High development and implementation costs limit accessibility for smaller businesses and individual users.
• Privacy concerns regarding user data collection and AI-driven recommendations hinder consumer trust.
• Limited accuracy in style predictions and personalization reduces user satisfaction and adoption rates.
Future expansion opportunities for the global AI-Based Personalized Stylist market include:
• Growing demand for virtual fashion assistants and AI-driven styling recommendations in e-commerce platforms.
• Integration of AI stylists with AR/VR technologies for immersive virtual try-on experiences.
• Expansion of AI-based fashion personalization into niche markets like sustainable and inclusive fashion.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• Integration of machine learning and big data analytics enhances personalized styling accuracy and user experience.
• Strategic collaborations between fashion brands and AI startups are accelerating market growth.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the limited consumer trust in AI-driven fashion recommendations due to privacy concerns and lack of human touch.
Market Analysis:
The AI-Based Personalized Stylist market is experiencing rapid growth driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics. Consumers increasingly seek personalized fashion recommendations, fueling demand for AI-driven solutions in e-commerce and retail. Virtual try-on technologies, AR/VR integration, and predictive analytics are enhancing user experience and engagement. However, privacy concerns and the need for human touch pose challenges.
List of Prominent Players in the AI-Based Personalized Stylist Market:
• Bestlook
• ClothStudio
• Dressipi
• Dresslife
• Epytom
• Intelistyle
• Lily
• Mallzee
• ModeWalk
• Mona
• Shop It To
Recent Developments:
• In July 2024, Hi-Tech Apparel, a Bangkok, Thailand-based garment manufacturing company, acquired Unmade, a London, UK-based software company that enables sportswear brands and fashion brands to offer customised clothing on-demand.
• In November 2023, Nordstrom launched Style Assistant, an AI-powered stylist that helps users create personalized outfit recommendation.
• In October 2023, a Spain-based outlet store company, launched a Lisa, which is Mango’s conversational generative AI platform that streamline processes and enhances the user experience by providing instant support for design, trend analysis and customer service.
AI-Based Personalized Stylist Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increasing adoption of virtual try-ons and AI-powered styling tools by e-commerce platforms
The increasing adoption of virtual try-ons and AI-powered styling tools by e-commerce platforms is revolutionizing the AI-Based Personalized Stylist market. These technologies enhance the online shopping experience by allowing users to visualize outfits in real-time, reducing uncertainty and return rates.
AI-driven recommendations analyze user preferences, body types, and fashion trends to provide highly personalized styling suggestions, increasing customer engagement and conversion rates. Major fashion retailers are integrating these tools to offer seamless, interactive shopping experiences. As digital transformation accelerates, AI-powered styling solutions continue to gain traction, making personalized fashion more accessible, efficient, and appealing to a broad consumer base.
Challenges: Limited accuracy in style predictions and personalization reduces user satisfaction and adoption rates
Limited accuracy in style predictions and personalization hampers the AI-Based Personalized Stylist market by reducing user trust and engagement. AI algorithms often struggle to fully understand individual fashion preferences, body types, and cultural influences, leading to mismatched recommendations. This inaccuracy results in lower customer satisfaction, discouraging repeat usage and adoption.
Consumers expect precise, tailored styling suggestions, and any deviation from their personal tastes can create frustration. Additionally, AI’s inability to adapt quickly to dynamic fashion trends further limits its effectiveness. As a result, potential users may prefer traditional stylists or manual selection, restraining market growth and widespread adoption.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
North America dominates the AI-Based Personalized Stylist market due to its strong technological infrastructure, high adoption of AI in retail, and presence of major fashion and e-commerce companies. The region benefits from advanced machine learning capabilities, enabling highly personalized fashion recommendations.
Consumers in North America are more receptive to AI-driven shopping experiences, with increasing demand for virtual try-ons and customized styling solutions. Additionally, leading fashion retailers and tech giants invest heavily in AI innovation, integrating it into mobile apps and online platforms. The region’s focus on digital transformation and premium shopping experiences further solidifies its market leadership.
Segmentation of AI-Based Personalized Stylist Market-
By Type-
• Chatbots
• Personal Shopper
• Cisual Shopper
By Category-
• Apparels
• Accessories
• Footwear
• Beauty & Cosmetics
• Jewelry
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
