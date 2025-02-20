Global ANGPTL3-lowering therapy market is expected to reach US$ 785.21 million by 2031
Global ANGPTL3-lowering therapy market is growing at a CAGR of 30.93% during the forecast period 2024-2031 - DataM Intelligence
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 20, 2025 ) Global ANGPTL3-lowering therapy market reached US$ 77.30 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 785.21 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 30.93% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising Prevalence of Hyperlipidemia and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)
The increasing prevalence of hyperlipidemia and cardiovascular diseases (CVD) is a key driver of the global ANGPTL3-lowering therapy market, fueling its growth throughout the forecast period.
Hyperlipidemia, a major risk factor for CVD, has led to a growing demand for effective lipid-lowering treatments, particularly ANGPTL3 inhibitors. These therapies offer a promising solution for patients who do not respond adequately to conventional treatments, addressing a critical unmet need in lipid management.
CVD and hyperlipidemia remain leading causes of mortality worldwide, closely linked to elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and triglycerides. While existing treatments such as statins, ezetimibe, PCSK9 inhibitors, and inclisiran help manage LDL-C levels, ANGPTL3 inhibitors have emerged as an important addition, especially for patients with difficult-to-treat conditions like homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).
Research and development efforts are further driving market expansion. According to an NCBI study published in November 2022, high LDL-C and triglyceride-rich lipoproteins (TRLs) significantly contribute to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). Many patients struggle to reach recommended LDL-C targets despite maximum tolerated lipid-lowering therapies, increasing the demand for innovative solutions like ANGPTL3 inhibitors.
As industry players continue to invest in novel therapeutic advancements, the ANGPTL3-lowering therapy market is poised for significant growth.
Market Regional Share
North America’s Dominance in the Global ANGPTL3-Lowering Therapy Market
North America holds a significant share of the global ANGPTL3-lowering therapy market and is expected to maintain its leading position.
The region’s high prevalence of hyperlipidemia, particularly elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and triglycerides, is a key driver of market growth. Hyperlipidemia is a major risk factor for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), the leading cause of death in North America. With increasing awareness of cardiovascular risks, the demand for effective lipid-lowering therapies continues to rise.
Several factors contribute to North America's market dominance, including the strong presence of key industry players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, regulatory support, and significant investments in research and development. Additionally, frequent product launches and regulatory approvals further strengthen the region’s position.
For example, in March 2023, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had expanded the approval of Evkeeza (evinacumab-dgnb) for use in children aged 5 to 11 years with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). Evkeeza became the first ANGPTL3 inhibitor approved for this age group, offering a crucial treatment option for managing dangerously high LDL-C levels in pediatric HoFH patients.
With continued advancements and strategic initiatives, North America is poised to remain a dominant force in the global ANGPTL3-lowering therapy market.
Market Segments
By Treatment Type
• Monoclonal Antibodies
• Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs)
• RNA Interference (RNAi) Therapies (siRNA)
• CRISPR-Based Gene Editing
• Others
By Application
• Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH)
• Refractory Hyperlipidemia
• Mixed Dyslipidemia
• Cardiovascular Diseases
• Others
Emerging Players
• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Amgen Inc.
• Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Akcea Therapeutics)
• Silence Therapeutics
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Novartis AG
• Verve Therapeutics, Inc
• CRISPR Therapeutics
Recent Developments
In January 2024, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has released a final draft guidance recommending Evkeeza (evinacumab) for use within NHS England. Evkeeza is advised as an adjunct to diet and other therapies that lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) for treating adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older diagnosed with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). This marks Evkeeza as the first treatment targeting angiopoietin-like protein 3 (ANGPTL3) to be indicated for this rare and debilitating condition.
Market Regional Share
