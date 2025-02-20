Global Sports Exoskeleton Market is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to US$ 10,214.0 million by 2030
Global Sports Exoskeleton Market is growing at a CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 20, 2025 ) Global Sports Exoskeleton Market reached US$ 881.8 million in 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to US$ 10,214.0 million by 2030. The market is growing at a CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
Market Dynamics
Rising Demand for Assistive Technologies in Inclusive Sports
Assistive technologies, including sports exoskeletons, are transforming mobility and accessibility for individuals with physical disabilities or limitations. These advanced devices enhance independence and improve quality of life by enabling users to participate in athletic activities with greater ease and confidence.
Sports exoskeletons provide crucial support for adaptive sports, allowing individuals to engage in activities such as wheelchair racing, para-athletics, and adaptive skiing. The increasing emphasis on inclusive sports and the push for equal opportunities in athletics are key factors driving the adoption of these technologies. As awareness and investment in assistive innovations continue to grow, sports exoskeletons are expected to play a pivotal role in expanding accessibility in the world of sports.
Market Segments
By Body Part (Full Body Exoskeletons, Lower Body Exoskeletons, Upper Body Exoskeletons)
By Component (Hardware, Software)
By Application (Rehabilitation, Training and Support, Others)
By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Key Industry Players Driving Growth in the North America Sports Exoskeleton Market
The North American sports exoskeleton market is experiencing significant growth, largely driven by the presence of leading industry players. Companies such as Ekso Bionics, Lockheed Martin, and ReWalk Robotics are at the forefront of innovation, continuously developing and commercializing advanced exoskeleton technologies. Their strong market presence has fueled product advancements, expanded adoption, and contributed to the overall market expansion in the region.
With a well-established ecosystem of research, development, and commercialization, North America holds the largest share of the global sports exoskeleton market. The commitment of key players to enhancing mobility solutions and advancing assistive technology further solidifies the region's leadership in this rapidly evolving industry.
Market Keyplayers
• Ekso Bionics
• Bionik Laboratories,
• Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
• SuitX,
• ReWalk Robotics,
• Lockheed Martin Corporation,
• Sarcos Robotics,
• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
• MYO Technologies
• Exhauss.
Recents Developments
• In April, 2022, According to Ottobock, an advanced exoskeleton called the Ottobock Shoulder has been released. It offers assistance during demanding over-the-shoulder tasks in production, logistics and handiwork. The Paexo shoulder has been improved upon by the new exoskeleton.
• In December 2022, Parker Hannifin Corporation's human motion and control business segment has been acquired by Ekso Bionics.
