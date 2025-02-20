Alcoholic Tea Market is expected to reach USD 211.1 billion by 2030
Alcoholic Tea Market is growing with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031 - DataM Intelligence
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 20, 2025 ) Alcoholic Tea Market reached USD 118.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 211.1 billion by 2030 growing with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising Kombucha Consumption Fueling Growth in the Alcoholic Tea Market
Kombucha has gained widespread popularity as a health-conscious beverage, valued for its probiotic properties and potential digestive benefits. Made from fermented tea, sugar, and a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY), kombucha is increasingly recognized for promoting gut health.
Its versatility in flavor profiles achieved through infusions of fruits, herbs, and spices has further boosted its appeal. The emergence of alcoholic kombucha enhances this variety, offering consumers innovative and unique taste experiences. As demand for functional and craft beverages continues to grow, the expanding range of alcoholic kombucha flavors is expected to drive significant growth in the alcoholic tea market.
Market Regional Share
Asia Pacific Leading the Alcoholic Tea Market Growth
Asia Pacific's dominance in the alcoholic tea market is driven by its rich tea heritage and deep cultural connection to tea consumption. Countries like China, Japan, India, and Taiwan have long-standing traditions of tea production and consumption, creating a natural foundation for the growth of alcoholic tea in the region. According to Ingredion, Asia Pacific accounted for 50% of the global tea market share in 2020, highlighting its leadership in the sector. This ingrained tea culture continues to fuel the expansion of tea-based alcoholic beverages.
Additionally, the region's vast and diverse consumer base plays a crucial role in market growth. With a significant share of the global population, Asia Pacific offers a broad customer pool with varied preferences, allowing for a wide range of alcoholic tea products to cater to different tastes. The combination of strong cultural ties to tea and a large, dynamic consumer market positions Asia Pacific as the leading force in the alcoholic tea industry.
Market Segments
• By Source (Gin, Vodka, Bourbon, Irish Cream, Rum)
• By Flavor (Cucumber, Berries, Lime, Mint, Mango, Peach)
• By Application (Retail, Industrial)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Key Market Players
• Harry Brompton's London Ice Tea
• Eteaket
• Synergy Flavors
• Wagamama
• Tea Venture
• Red Diamond
• NOVELTEA UK
• Döhler
• Arnold Palmer
• Bully Boy.
Recent Developments
• In July 2023, Labatt Blue Light released Throwback Tea, a non-carbonated red raspberry hard iced tea, featuring the iconic red helmet on its packaging. Newly named the official sponsor of Bills Mafia, Throwback Tea brings today's fans the intensity and nostalgia of the Bills' teams from the 1990's while they cheer on their favorite team.
• In July 2023, Investment company Kliro Capital Partners has acquired 100% of the share capital of UK-based independent alcoholic drinks manufacturer, Intercontinental Brands (ICB).
