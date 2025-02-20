Global In Vitro Clinical Test Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 120.62 billion by 2031
Global In Vitro Clinical Test Equipment Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period 2024-2031 - DataM Intelligence
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 20, 2025 ) Global In Vitro Clinical Test Equipment market reached US$ 79.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 120.62 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising Global Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Solutions
The increasing prevalence of both chronic and infectious diseases worldwide is a key driver of the growing demand for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) equipment. Chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer require continuous monitoring and precise diagnostic tools to ensure effective treatment planning.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 19 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2022, with 53.5 million prevalent cases recorded over a five-year period. Lung cancer led with 2.48 million cases, followed closely by breast cancer at 2.29 million. The International Agency for Research on Cancer projects that cancer incidence will rise to 21.3 million cases in 2025 and 24.1 million by 2030. Notably, breast cancer is emerging as the most widespread cancer globally, with advancements in early detection and tumor profiling technologies driving improved diagnosis and treatment outcomes.
Simultaneously, the ongoing threat of infectious diseases—including COVID-19, influenza, and newly emerging pathogens has intensified the need for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions. Portable testing devices, such as molecular diagnostics and immunoassays, play a critical role in public health by enabling swift, reliable, and non-invasive disease detection, ultimately aiding in outbreak control and global health security.
Market Regional Share
Europe Leading the Growth in the In Vitro Clinical Test Equipment Market
Europe is experiencing the fastest growth in the in vitro clinical test equipment market, driven by a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, a well-developed healthcare system, and substantial investments in research and development. The region's strong regulatory framework further supports the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, enhancing market expansion.
The increasing demand for early and accurate disease detection is further amplified by Europe's aging population, which requires more frequent and efficient diagnostic solutions. Additionally, the presence of major medical device manufacturers, high healthcare awareness, and significant healthcare spending continue to accelerate market growth, positioning Europe as a dominant force in the industry.
Market Segments
By Product Type
• Analyzers
• Consumables
• Software and Services
By Technology
• Clinical Chemistry
• Molecular Diagnostics
• Immunoassays
• Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)
• Others
By Application
• Infectious Disease Testing
• Cancer Diagnostics
• Cardiology Testing
• Endocrinology Testing
• Nephrology Testing
• Others
By End user
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Homecare Settings
• Others
Market Key Players
Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Cepheid), Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Trivitron Healthcare, GenScript.
Emerging Players
• PerkinElmer Inc
• Agilent Technologies, Inc
• Sysmex Corporation
Recent Developments
• In September 2023, NeoDx Biotech Labs has introduced a Real-time PCR-Technology-based in vitro diagnostic kit for Ankylosing Spondylitis, enhancing healthcare services' testing capabilities. The kit, HLA-B27 RT-PCR detection kit for Exon 2/Exon 3, detects Human Leukocyte Antigen B27 in whole blood, a key factor in inflammatory disorders like Ankylosing Spondylitis, Psoriasis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Reactive Arthritis, aiding early diagnosis and treatment.
