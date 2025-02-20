Global Decarbonization Market and is expected to reach US$ 4.38 trillion by 2031 | DataM Intelligence
Global Decarbonization Market reached US$ 1.84 trillion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 4.38 trillion by 2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 20, 2025 ) Global Decarbonization Market reached US$ 1.84 trillion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 4.38 trillion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 11.42% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Driver
Heavy Investment in Green Technologies
The global push for decarbonization is gaining momentum, with renewable energy investments outpacing those in fossil fuels. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the current investment ratio now approaches two dollars in renewables for every dollar directed toward fossil fuels. This shift reflects a broader commitment to sustainable energy solutions.
A prime example is the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022, which earmarks $369 billion for advancing clean energy technologies in the U.S. These funds support initiatives such as renewable electricity generation and carbon capture, further accelerating the energy transition.
Government-backed incentives, including subsidies and tax credits, play a crucial role in driving early adoption. Notably, the IEA projects that investments in solar photovoltaic technology alone will exceed $500 billion in 2024, making it the most heavily funded energy source for new power generation. Additionally, as nations expand their renewable energy capacity, substantial resources are being allocated to upgrading grid infrastructure to support this growing shift toward sustainable power.
Market Regional Share
North America's Leadership in Clean Technology and Sustainability
North America continues to lead the global decarbonization movement, driven by rapid technological advancements, supportive government policies, and a well-informed consumer base. The United States is expected to maintain its position as the largest market for clean energy solutions, including renewable power, electric vehicles, and carbon capture technologies. In line with its climate commitments, the U.S. has set an ambitious goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50% to 52% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels.
This progress is fueled by large-scale infrastructure investments and clean energy initiatives. Key areas of focus include expanding electric vehicle adoption, advancing clean energy technologies, and scaling up carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) solutions. Similarly, Canada’s Decarbonization Incentive Program (DIP) plays a vital role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable industrial practices. These efforts collectively reinforce North America's strong commitment to long-term carbon reduction and environmental sustainability.
Market Segments
By Service
• Carbon Accounting & Reporting Services
• Sustainable Transportation Services
• Waste Reduction & Circular Economy Services
• Others
By Technology
• Renewable Energy
• Energy Storage
• Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS)
• Hydrogen Technologies
• Electrification
• Others
By Deployment
• On-premises
• Cloud
By End-User
• Oil & Gas
• Energy & Utility
• Agriculture
• Government
• Automotive & Transportation
• Aerospace & Defense
• Manufacturing
• Others
Major Key Players
• Ernst & Young Global Limited
• DNV,
• Armstrong International Inc.
• Boston Consulting Group
• ABB
• Deloitte
• Arup
• MAN
• Siemens
• Wärtsilä.
Recent Developments
• In November 2024, TotalEnergies partnered with Air Liquide to accelerate decarbonization at its La Mède biorefinery in France by producing renewable hydrogen, complementing its existing Masshylia green hydrogen project with ENGIE. With a total investment of EUR 150 million, these initiatives align with TotalEnergies' ambition to decarbonize its European refineries, targeting a reduction of three million tons of CO2 annually by 2030, contributing to the Provence-Alpes-Côte-D’azur region's transition toward low-carbon energy solutions.
• In November 2024, Eaton introduced the xStorage™ Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to advance decarbonization initiatives and optimize the use of onsite renewable energy. This innovative system allows communities and businesses to strategically store and dispatch energy, reducing reliance on the grid, lowering energy costs, cutting carbon emissions and maintaining power during outages.
