Global Financial Forecasting Market to Grow at 11.7% CAGR, Reaching US$ 21.1 Billion by 2031, Fueled by AI and Advanced Analytics Adoption
Global Financial Forecasting Market reached US$ 8.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 21.1 Billion by 2031 - DataM Intelligence
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 19, 2025 ) Global Financial Forecasting Market reached US$ 8.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 21.1 Billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Financial forecasting is increasingly crucial for businesses and governments to navigate economic uncertainties and plan effectively. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlighted in 2023 that 68% of global enterprises now rely on AI-driven financial forecasting tools to enhance accuracy and decision-making. Advanced analytics and predictive models help organizations mitigate risks, adapt to regulatory changes, and optimize resource allocation. Governments worldwide are also adopting these tools for macroeconomic planning, emphasizing the role of financial forecasting in maintaining economic stability and resilience in fluctuating markets.
Market Growth Drivers
Rising Adoption of AI and Advanced Analytics
The financial forecasting market is driven by growing adoption of advanced analytics and AI tools to improve business decision-making and financial planning. According to a 2023 report from the OECD, 70% of large organizations globally now integrate AI-powered forecasting for real-time insights into market trends and financial risks. Rising economic uncertainties and regulatory requirements are further boosting the demand for precise forecasting tools. Governments and financial institutions are increasingly investing in these technologies to ensure stability and enhance predictive accuracy in volatile markets.
Market Segments
By Solution the market is segmented as Software, Services
By Deployment the market is classified as Cloud-Based, On-Premises
By Enterprise Size the market is further sub segmented as Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
By End-User the market is bifurcated into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Others
By Region the market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa
Key Companies:
• Centage
• Sageworks
• Anaplan, Inc.
• Palantir Solutions
• Planguru
• Axiom Software
• Sage Group Plc
• Oracle
• IBM
Geographical Analysis
North America's advanced technological infrastructure, including strong internet connectivity and high-speed data networks, has made it easier for businesses across various sectors to adopt financial forecasting software. The region is home to major financial services firms, investment companies, and financial institutions, driving the demand for sophisticated forecasting tools. The growing use of financial forecasting models by banks, like Bank of America's launch of the AI-powered CashPro Forecasting tool in January 2022, is further fueling market growth in the region. This tool, developed in partnership with a fintech specializing in machine learning, helps businesses address financial challenges.
Key Development:
• On January 11, 2024, Nayms launched the first institutional tokenized (Re)insurance marketplace on base, announcing next investment opportunity. The base is a cheap, safe layer-2 Ethereum solution. With this introduction, investors will find it easier to take advantage of yield-generating (re)insurance options that are offered as a tokenized asset class on Nayms' marketplace.
• On October 05, 2023, Breach Insurance, a Boston-based insurance company launched Crypto Shield Pro, Institutional-Grade Crypto Insurance and Free Active Wallet Monitoring Service in the market.
