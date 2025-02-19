Global Remote Browser Isolation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 31.71%, Reaching US$ 4,927.36 Million by 2031, Amid Rising Cybersecurity Threats
Global Remote Browser Isolation Market reached US$ 544.24 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 4,927.36 million by 2031 - DataM Intelligence
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 19, 2025 ) Global Remote Browser Isolation Market reached US$ 544.24 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 4,927.36 million by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 31.71% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) is a cybersecurity solution that isolates web browsing activity in a remote environment, ensuring protection against web-based threats such as phishing and malware. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has highlighted RBI as a critical tool for safeguarding sensitive government and enterprise data. A report from ENISA in 2023 revealed that 41% of cyberattacks targeted browser vulnerabilities, emphasizing the growing need for RBI. Its adoption is rising in sectors like finance, healthcare, and critical infrastructure due to increasing online risks.
The growing frequency of cyberattacks and the increasing need for secure remote work solutions are driving the demand for RBI technologies, positioning them as a crucial component in modern security infrastructures.
Market Growth Drivers:
The Rising Cybersecurity Concerns
The demand for Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) is growing due to increasing cybersecurity threats targeting web browsers, with governments and enterprises adopting RBI to mitigate risks. According to a 2023 report by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), over 40% of cyberattacks exploited browser vulnerabilities, pushing organizations to adopt isolation technologies to protect sensitive data. RBI provides secure browsing by isolating user activity in a remote environment, reducing attack surfaces. Government initiatives promoting cybersecurity further drive its adoption, particularly in sectors like finance and critical infrastructure.
Market Segments:
Based on Type the market is classified into DOM Reconstruction-Based, Pixel Pushing-Based, Network Vector Rendering, Others
On the basis of Organization Size the market is sub-segmented as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises
By End-User the market is bifurcated into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail and E-Commerce, Education, Others
By Region the market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
• Broadcom
• Cisco
• Cloudflare
• ConnX
• Ericom
• Forcepoint
• McAfee
• Proofpoint
• Versa Networks
• Zscaler
Regional Growth
North America’s Increasing Need for Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions.
The strong regulatory environment in North America, which includes data protection laws like the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and various industry-specific regulations, has accelerated the adoption of remote browser isolation to meet data security and privacy requirements. The United States has been at the forefront of deploying remote browser isolation technology to protect against the growing threat of cyberattacks, including ransomware, malware, and phishing.
Key Development
In September 2022, -Remote browser isolation (RBI) cybersecurity vendor WEBGAP announced that they had launched the enterprise version of their award-winning remote browser isolation platform, following a two-year development, testing, and private beta process. Their new platform will be free for universities and educational establishments as part of WEBGAP’s efforts toward mass market adoption of remote browser isolation solutions, enabling higher education institutions to better protect themselves, and their students, against browser-based cyberattacks and malware threats, and leverage WEBGAP as a platform for teaching the concept and principles of browser isolation to their own student body.
