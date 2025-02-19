Digital Pathology Market to Grow at 8.7% CAGR, Reaching USD 1.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by AI Adoption and Efficiency Improvements
Global Digital Pathology Market reached USD 0.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 1.7 billion by 2031 - DataM Intelligence
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 19, 2025 ) The Global Digital Pathology Market reached USD 0.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 1.7 billion by 2031. The global digital pathology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
The digital pathology market involves the digitization of glass slides, development of software solutions for image analysis and storage, and the integration of these technologies into the pathology workflow. Traditionally, pathologists have used glass slides and microscopes to examine tissue samples, but digital pathology is revolutionizing this process by allowing the digitization of slides and enabling remote viewing and analysis of images. This digital transformation offers benefits such as improved efficiency, enhanced collaboration, and better accessibility of pathological data.
The global market is driven by factors including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), increasing adoption to improve lab efficiency, technological advancements in digital pathology systems, the growing geriatric population, and expanding applications in companion diagnostics and drug development.
Market Dynamics:
Digital pathology uses digital technology to capture, manage, and analyze pathology data and slides. High-resolution scanners create digital versions of glass slides, which can be examined on computers or mobile devices. These digital slides can be shared and analyzed using specialized software, with automated tools assisting in the interpretation of biomarker expression. The origins of digital pathology date back over a century, and in the last decade, whole slide imaging (WSI), software tools, and improved networking have led to its integration into modern pathology workflows. Digital pathology improves patient care and makes disease diagnosis and monitoring more efficient.
One key advantage of digital pathology is improved efficiency. It allows faster access to archived digital slides and speeds up access, data matching, and organization. Digital pathology reduces errors, such as misidentification, which can occur with traditional glass slides. It enables better analysis through algorithms and offers features like live zooming and multiple angle views. These benefits enhance pathologist efficiency and support collaboration across geographies. Digital pathology also reduces the cost of internal handling of glass slides and allows for laboratory and office space savings because pathologists can work remotely.
Digital pathology offers significant benefits for hospitals and healthcare systems, including the ability to expand service reach and provide more specialties without investing in additional physical infrastructure. Virtual slides allow hospitals to offer remote consultations and second opinions from pathology experts, providing patients access to a wider range of expertise and specialties without requiring travel. Digital pathology can also help reduce turnaround times and scheduling issues by allowing pathologists and experts to view and review slides more efficiently, leading to faster treatment and better outcomes for patients.
The future of digital pathology focuses on advanced applications, including using quantitative analysis for complex assays and integration with other diagnostic technologies. This progress is especially promising for clinical research and education, offering more standardized, accessible, and efficient learning experiences. Digital pathology and high-throughput WSI scanners can create the large datasets needed for machine learning and the development of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, which can be trained to pre-screen for diseases. Teleconsultation using digital pathology also provides access to knowledge and care resources in high-income countries to healthcare providers in low and middle-income countries, improving global health outcomes.
Market Segments:
By Product the market is sub-segmented as Software, Scanners, Storage Systems, Communication Systems
By Application the market is classified into Drug Discovery, Teleconsultation, Diagnosis, Training & Education
By Type the market is further classified as Human Pathology, Veterinary Pathology
By Technology the market is divided into Whole Slide Imaging, Telepathology(Static Telepathology, Dynamic Telepathology
By End-User the market is further sub-segmented as Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research & Academic Institutes, Hospital laboratories
By Region the market is segregated as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa
Regional Outline
North America held around 40.8% of the market share in 2024, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major industry players. The region is known for its focus on technological innovation and advancements in healthcare, creating an ideal environment for the adoption of digital pathology. The availability of state-of-the-art hospitals, research institutions, and diagnostic laboratories, all equipped with advanced imaging and diagnostic tools, has enabled the seamless integration of digital pathology systems.
Market Companies:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Olympus Corporation
Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher Corporation)
Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.
Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.
Inspirata, Inc. (Fujifilm)
Visiopharm A/S
Huron Technologies International Inc.
ContextVision AB.
Key Developments:
• In January 2025, Owkin conducted a survey with 312 pathologists and oncologists in the UK, US, and France, focusing on the impact of AI in pathology. The survey found that nearly two-thirds of the respondents believe AI will not only speed up test reviews but also reduce treatment waiting times.
• In January 2025, Paige, a leader in digital pathology solutions, achieved FDA 510(k) clearance for its FullFocus™ digital pathology image viewer. This approval allows the viewer to work with additional scanners, specifically the Leica Aperio GT 450 DX and the Hamamatsu NanoZoomer S360MD.
• In February 2025, HistoWiz, a company known for its digital pathology services for research markets, integrated AI tools from Aiosyn and AIRA Matrix into its PathologyMap platform. This partnership aims to enhance the platform's capabilities for image analysis, offering a one-stop solution for researchers.
• In February 2025, Modella AI’s generative AI model, PathChat DX, received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. PathChat DX is an extension of the original PathChat model, which was developed by the Mahmood Lab at Mass General Brigham and published in Nature. The Breakthrough Device Designation is granted to devices that show significant potential in addressing unmet clinical needs, but it does not guarantee FDA approval. The product is still in the testing phase, and while this designation is a positive step, only a small percentage of devices that receive this designation ultimately gain FDA clearance. The industry should approach this technology with cautious optimism.
Analyst View Point
Digital pathology uses advanced technology to capture, manage, and analyze pathology data and slides. High-resolution scanners create digital versions of glass slides that can be examined on computers or mobile devices, with specialized software assisting in the interpretation of biomarker expression. The integration of whole slide imaging (WSI), software tools, and networking in recent years has improved efficiency, accuracy, and collaboration.
Digital pathology allows faster access to archived slides, reduces errors like misidentification, and enables remote work, leading to cost savings in lab handling and space usage.
Digital pathology also benefits healthcare systems by expanding service reach without the need for additional physical infrastructure. It allows for remote consultations, second opinions, and quicker access to expertise, improving patient outcomes. Future developments include using quantitative analysis, integrating diagnostic technologies, and leveraging AI for disease pre-screening.
Additionally, digital pathology enables teleconsultation, providing access to specialized care in low and middle-income countries, thereby improving global health outcomes.
