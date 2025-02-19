PARP Inhibitors Market to Hit US$ 6.64 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Rising Cancer Incidence
PARP Inhibitors Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031 - DataM Intelligence
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 19, 2025 ) The Global PARP Inhibitors Market reached US$ 3.53 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 6.64 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) proteins play a crucial role in repairing damaged DNA by binding to broken DNA strands and recruiting other proteins to aid in the repair process. Several pathways, controlled by different genes, contribute to DNA damage repair, with the PARP protein family specifically regulating the response to single-strand breaks in DNA. When this pathway is inhibited, cells are forced to depend on alternative mechanisms to repair the DNA damage.
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/parp-inhibitors-market
Maret Growth Drivers:
Growing incidence of cancer
The growing incidence of cancer is a major driver of the global PARP inhibitors market. This growth is driven by a rise in patient diagnoses, advancements in genetic testing, a growing demand for targeted therapies, and heightened awareness of available treatment options. As more patients are identified with cancers that can be effectively treated using PARP inhibitors, the market is expected to experience significant expansion, moving toward personalized medicine in oncology.
Market Segments:
By Product Type the market is sub-segmented as Olaparib, Niraparib, Rucaparib, Talazoparib, Others
By Application the market is further divided as Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer, Others
By Distribution Channel market is classified as Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies
By Region the market is segregated as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/parp-inhibitors-market
Regional Outlook
North America is expected to hold a significant position in the global PARP inhibitors market share
North America holds a significant share of the global PARP inhibitors market and is expected to maintain its dominance. The high prevalence of cancers, especially those linked to BRCA mutations such as breast, ovarian, and prostate cancers, plays a crucial role in driving the market's growth.
For Instance, In March 2023, AstraZeneca and Merck announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would convene a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) to discuss the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for LYNPARZA (olaparib). This application seeks approval for the use of LYNPARZA in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone to treat adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). These developments further strengthen North America's position as a key player in the global PARP inhibitors market.
Market Companies
The major global players in the PARP inhibitors market include AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., GSK plc, Pharmaand GmbH., Globela Pharma, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Beacon Pharmaceuticals PLC, and EVEREST among others.
Emerging Players
The emerging players in the global PARP inhibitors market include Artios Pharma, Repare Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., and ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. among others.
Key Developments
• In July 2024, AstraZeneca announced the DUO-O Phase III trial investigated the combination of Lynparza (olaparib) and Imfinzi (durvalumab) with chemotherapy and bevacizumab in newly diagnosed patients with advanced high-grade epithelial ovarian cancer who do not have tumor BRCA mutations.
• In June 2023, AstraZeneca and Merck announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved LYNPARZA (olaparib) in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone for the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious BRCA-mutated (BRCAm) metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Analyst View Points
The global PARP inhibitors market is poised for substantial growth, driven primarily by the increasing incidence of cancer and a growing demand for targeted therapies. As cancer cases rise globally, particularly in diseases like endometrial cancer, the need for effective treatments, such as PARP inhibitors, has become more pressing. These drugs are critical in personalized oncology, offering a targeted approach for DNA repair mechanisms. The demand for combination therapies, which integrate PARP inhibitors with other treatments, further supports market expansion.
However, the development of drug resistance poses a significant challenge. Over time, some patients may experience reduced effectiveness of PARP inhibitors, necessitating ongoing research into overcoming this resistance.
Exploring combinations with other therapies, such as PRMT inhibitors, could extend the therapeutic potential of PARP inhibitors, thus mitigating resistance concerns. While these challenges exist, the continuous advancements in cancer treatment research and the pressing need for innovative therapies ensure the continued growth of the global PARP inhibitors market.
For More Insights: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/parp-inhibitors-market
PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) proteins play a crucial role in repairing damaged DNA by binding to broken DNA strands and recruiting other proteins to aid in the repair process. Several pathways, controlled by different genes, contribute to DNA damage repair, with the PARP protein family specifically regulating the response to single-strand breaks in DNA. When this pathway is inhibited, cells are forced to depend on alternative mechanisms to repair the DNA damage.
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/parp-inhibitors-market
Maret Growth Drivers:
Growing incidence of cancer
The growing incidence of cancer is a major driver of the global PARP inhibitors market. This growth is driven by a rise in patient diagnoses, advancements in genetic testing, a growing demand for targeted therapies, and heightened awareness of available treatment options. As more patients are identified with cancers that can be effectively treated using PARP inhibitors, the market is expected to experience significant expansion, moving toward personalized medicine in oncology.
Market Segments:
By Product Type the market is sub-segmented as Olaparib, Niraparib, Rucaparib, Talazoparib, Others
By Application the market is further divided as Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer, Others
By Distribution Channel market is classified as Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies
By Region the market is segregated as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/parp-inhibitors-market
Regional Outlook
North America is expected to hold a significant position in the global PARP inhibitors market share
North America holds a significant share of the global PARP inhibitors market and is expected to maintain its dominance. The high prevalence of cancers, especially those linked to BRCA mutations such as breast, ovarian, and prostate cancers, plays a crucial role in driving the market's growth.
For Instance, In March 2023, AstraZeneca and Merck announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would convene a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) to discuss the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for LYNPARZA (olaparib). This application seeks approval for the use of LYNPARZA in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone to treat adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). These developments further strengthen North America's position as a key player in the global PARP inhibitors market.
Market Companies
The major global players in the PARP inhibitors market include AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., GSK plc, Pharmaand GmbH., Globela Pharma, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Beacon Pharmaceuticals PLC, and EVEREST among others.
Emerging Players
The emerging players in the global PARP inhibitors market include Artios Pharma, Repare Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., and ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. among others.
Key Developments
• In July 2024, AstraZeneca announced the DUO-O Phase III trial investigated the combination of Lynparza (olaparib) and Imfinzi (durvalumab) with chemotherapy and bevacizumab in newly diagnosed patients with advanced high-grade epithelial ovarian cancer who do not have tumor BRCA mutations.
• In June 2023, AstraZeneca and Merck announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved LYNPARZA (olaparib) in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone for the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious BRCA-mutated (BRCAm) metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Analyst View Points
The global PARP inhibitors market is poised for substantial growth, driven primarily by the increasing incidence of cancer and a growing demand for targeted therapies. As cancer cases rise globally, particularly in diseases like endometrial cancer, the need for effective treatments, such as PARP inhibitors, has become more pressing. These drugs are critical in personalized oncology, offering a targeted approach for DNA repair mechanisms. The demand for combination therapies, which integrate PARP inhibitors with other treatments, further supports market expansion.
However, the development of drug resistance poses a significant challenge. Over time, some patients may experience reduced effectiveness of PARP inhibitors, necessitating ongoing research into overcoming this resistance.
Exploring combinations with other therapies, such as PRMT inhibitors, could extend the therapeutic potential of PARP inhibitors, thus mitigating resistance concerns. While these challenges exist, the continuous advancements in cancer treatment research and the pressing need for innovative therapies ensure the continued growth of the global PARP inhibitors market.
For More Insights: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/parp-inhibitors-market
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results