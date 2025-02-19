Suppository Packaging Market worth $428 million by 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 19, 2025 ) The report "Suppository Packaging Market by Material (Aluminum/Pe, Pvc/Pe), Application (Nasal, Ear, Rectal, Vaginal, Urethral), And Region (North America, Europe, Apac, South America, Mea) - Global Forecast to 2029”. The Suppository Packaging market is projected to reach USD 428 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5% from USD 312 million in 2024.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Suppository Packaging Market”
249- Market Data Tables
41- Figures
222 - Pages
On the basis of material, the PVC/PE segment accounted for the largest share in the suppository packaging market due to its suitable combination of properties for the packaging. PVC/PE contributes to providing good moisture, oxygen, and light resistance, which prevents the degradation of suppositories and, therefore, preserves their effectiveness. This barrier protection helps to keep the active ingredients in suppositories intact throughout the shelf life of the product. PVC/PE is very durable and this encompasses the physical strength of the suppositories to withstand the harsh handling and transportation. This durability helps to eliminate instances in which products get spoiled or destroyed thus making sure that the consumers gets high standard and whole products. Furthermore, since the material is flexible, it can be easily molded and shaped to allow for very convenient packaging like blister packs where individual suppositories do not require much effort to be pulled from the pack without destroying the shape. Another major advantage of PVC/PE is its cost-effectiveness. These materials are cheaper than other high-barrier packaging materials, hence, can be affordable by many manufacturers
On the basis of application, the suppository packaging is primarily used for rectal administration because of the specific therapeutic potentials and utilization related to any packing structure. Thus, the rectal suppositories deliver the active substances to the bloodstream without going through the gastrointestinal tract and the liver. This leads to a quicker rate of absorption and greater efficacy for drugs that are administered with the purpose of an immediate relief of symptoms such as pain or inflammation, fever or nausea and vomiting. This route of administration is especially important when taking any form of oral medication causes problems like nausea, vomiting, or difficulty in swallowing due to some ailment. Furthermore, rectal suppositories can be advantageous in pediatric and geriatric patients, as well as in such patients who are unconscious or unwilling to cooperate when taking oral medications. The packaging of rectal suppositories is closely safeguarded and sealed to avoid contamination from the environment and also ease insertion of the medication in a hygienically way. The usage of the materials such as the PVC/PE in the packaging gives durability as well as ensures the efficacy of the medication until time of use.
On the basis of region, North America dominates the suppository packaging market in 2023 due to technological advancements, well-developed healthcare system, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and shifting trend towards suppository formulations among end-users in the region. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market in 2022 due to increasing demand for rectal suppositories that can be useful for patients who may have refused oral treatments. This effectiveness is due to the ability to deliver drugs through mucous membranes and avoid the first-pass metabolism which boosts the therapeutic efficacy.
Additionally, higher spending on research and development from the manufacturing companies particularly in North America region have an implication of increasing the variety of suppository formulation to fit in different disease states. The drift towards home healthcare is also driving the market, since patients opt for self-administration approaches that are relatively easy to use, for instance suppositories. Besides, the growth of government programs for the management of chronic illnesses and the enhancement of people’s awareness of the benefits of suppositories also contribute to the strengthening of the market in this region.
Suppository Packaging Market Key Players
Mergers, new product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the suppository packaging market include NextPharma Technologies (UK), CordenPharma (Switzerland), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Valmatic S.R.L. (Italy), Sarong S.p.A. (Italy), Key International (US), HySum Europe GmbH (Germany), FAMAR Health Care Services (Greece), Hudi Pharma HQ (Italy), Adragos Pharma (Germany), LGM Pharma (US), Aluberg s.p.a. (Italy), Delpharm (France), Unither (France), and Trefoil Packaging Pvt Ltd (India).
