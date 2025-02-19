Radiopharmaceuticals Market Insights: Diagnostics and Therapeutic Applications
Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine (SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals, PET Radiopharmaceuticals), Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine (Alpha Emitters, Beta Emitters), Brachytherapy Isotopes. By Applicat
Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size is valued at USD 5.7 Bn in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 12.8 Bn by the year 2031 at a 10.91 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
A radioactive substance is combined with one or more constituents to form radiopharmaceuticals, which are used to diagnose, stage a disease, monitor treatment, or administrate therapy. Known as radiopharmaceuticals, a category of radioactive agents that are utilized for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes. Pharmacies that contain radionuclides include those listed below.
The majority of radiopharmaceuticals are composed of a biologically active molecule or substance that serves as a carrier and determins localization and biodistribution, in addition to a radioactive nuclide or radionuclide. There is an increasing importance of radiopharmaceuticals in the diagnosis of organs and the treatment of pathological disorders. These devices are employed in diagnostic imaging and radiotherapy. The administration of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals is not believed to be associated with any relevant clinical adverse effects, and no pharmacological effects have been noticed.
In addition, the introduction of a product to the market is impeded by the various types of government regulations. Distinct regulatory bodies and regulations exist in each nation. It is anticipated that the global radiopharmaceutical market will be hindered by the implementation of rigorous regulatory and product approval policies.
List of Prominent Players in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market:
• GE HealthCare
• Cardinal Health
• Curium
• Bayer AG
• Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
• Bracco Imaging S.p.A.
• PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.
• Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products
• NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd
• Nordion Inc.
• Novartis (Advanced Accelerator Application)
• NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes
• Eckert & Ziegler
• Isotope JSC
• Siemens Healthineers
• Jubilant DraxImage,Inc.
• Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
• IBA Worldwide
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Personalized medicine is a unique force that is fueling the dynamic expansion of the radiopharmaceutical market. By utilizing the unique genetic, molecular, and clinical profiles of each patient, this innovative paradigm customizes medical interventions, thereby introducing a transformative era in healthcare.
This method enables the development of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions that are exceedingly precise in the field of radiopharmaceuticals. By employing state-of-the-art imaging techniques and creating radiopharmaceuticals that are designed to bind to disease-specific biomarkers selectively, medical professionals can provide precise diagnoses and meticulously monitor conditions such as cancer, heart diseases, and neurodegenerative conditions.
Challenges:
The expansion of the radiopharmaceuticals market is significantly hampered by the very short half-lives of many radiopharmaceuticals, which are a key factor. The potential window of opportunity for the manufacture and administration of these compounds is restricted because of the short half-lives of these compounds, which are typically estimated in minutes to hours.
To begin, from a production point of view, it is necessary to have a manufacturing process that is very efficient and streamlined. This is because delays may result in considerable radioactive decay, which can make the radiopharmaceutical useless or less powerful. This desire for accuracy and speed in production may lead to a rise in both the levels of complexity and the expenses of operations.
Regional Trends:
The North American radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The region is expected to experience a rapid rise in the use of nuclear imaging technology and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced and effective medicinal radiopharmaceuticals.
Additionally, it is anticipated that the market in North America will experience growth during the projected period due to the increasing prevalence of a variety of malignancies and other chronic conditions. Europe is expected to undergo substantial market expansion as a consequence of the widespread adoption of state-of-the-art radiopharmaceuticals and the recent product releases of the premier companies. Furthermore, regional expansion is being stimulated by the acquisitions and mergers of market participants in this region.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2023, an 11-member consortium of Japanese universities and scientific institutions entered into a contract with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This collaboration is part of the Rays of Hope initiative, which is designed to strengthen the nuclear medicine personnel in the Pacific region and Asia.
• In December 2022, Polarean Imaging Plc, a leading medical imaging technology company, received FDA clearance for Xenoview. This innovative diagnostic radiopharmaceutical, used with magnetic resonance imaging, evaluates lung ventilation in various patient groups, including children and adults.
• In March 2022, Novartis, a pharmaceutical company, has announced the FDA's approval of Pluvicto, a significant milestone. Prostate-specific membrane antigen–positive metastatic prostate cancer with castration resistance (PSMA-positive mCRPC) is an advanced form of cancer that is intended to be treated by this innovative drug.
Segmentation of Radiopharmaceuticals Market-
By Type-
• Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine
o SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals
Tc-99m
I-123
Tl-201
Ga-67
Other SPECT Isotopes
o PET Radiopharmaceuticals
F-18
Rb-82
Other PET Isotopes
• Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine
o Alpha Emitters
Ra-223
o Beta Emitters
I-131
Y-90
Sm-153
Lu-177
Re-186
Other Beta Emitters
o Brachytherapy Isotopes
I-125
Ir-192
Pd-103
Cs-131
Other Brachytherapy Isotopes
By Application-
• Diagnostic Applications
o SPECT Applications
Cardiology
Bone Scans
Thyroid Applications
Pulmonary Scans
Other SPECT Applications
o PET Applications
Oncology
Cardiology
Neurology
Other PET Applications
• Therapeutic Applications
o Thyroid Indications
o Bone Metastasis
o Lymphoma
o Endocrine Tumors
o Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
