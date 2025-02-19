Protein Design and Engineering Market: Advancements in Protein-Based Drug Development and Therapeutics
Protein Design and Engineering Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type of Protein Engineering Approach Used (Rational Designing, Directed Evolution, Semi-Rational Designing), By Protein Types (Antibodies, Peptides, Enzymes, Vaccines, Others),
The Protein Design and Engineering Market Size is valued at USD 5.47 Bn in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 14.69 Bn by the year 2031 at a 13.39% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Protein Design and Engineering Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
One of the primary goals of the protein design and engineering market is to improve the functionality of proteins or create new ones by modifying and creating them. Protein expression systems, recombinant DNA technologies, and mutagenesis are among the numerous methodologies that are implemented in this market.
During the forecast period, it is expected that the protein engineering market will experience significant growth. Among the primary factors that are stimulating the demand for protein engineering solutions are the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the expanding R&D investments of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Additionally, the market is expected to continue to grow as a result of the growing emphasis on structure-based drug design and the introduction of new technologies.
Enhanced therapeutics, such as antibodies, vaccines, and enzymes, are facilitated by more advanced protein engineering platforms. It is to be expected that the number of research activities conducted using protein engineering techniques will increase in the years ahead. However, the market is still substantially constrained by the high costs of research and development, the difficult task of maintaining the stability and activity of modified proteins, and the necessity of navigating complex regulatory requirements.
List of Prominent Players in the Protein Design and Engineering Market:
• ATUM
• Creative BioMart
• Creative Biostructure
• Creative Enzymes
• Absolute Antibody
• EUCODIS Bioscience
• Fusion Antibodies
• Innovagen
• ZYMVOL
• Averring Biotech
• EnzymeWorks
• GeNext Genomics
• Quantumzyme
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
As an outcome of the growing emphasis on protein-based drug development, the protein engineering market is presented with substantial growth prospects. Partnerships like the one between Generate Biomedicines and Amgen serve as illustrations of this potential. Additionally, the market is further buoyed by government funding and initiatives, including those sponsored by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which ensure the safe and cost-effective production of pharmaceuticals.
It is also possible to engineer proteins for industrial applications in agriculture, manufacturing, and materials science. As biotechnology advances, the potential applications of engineered proteins in a variety of sectors are also expanding at a rapid tempo.
Challenges:
The high production costs of therapeutic proteins are the anticipated impediment to the growth of the global protein engineering market. For instance, the computational costs and the substantial development costs of therapeutic proteins may discourage certain professionals from employing this method in the design process. As a result, therapeutic protein development frequently involves the use of alternative methods.
Additionally, the global protein engineering market is anticipated to be impeded by the scarcity of proficient professionals. In both developed and developing nations, there is a lack of qualified labor despite the substantial investments made in the protein engineering sector. For example, proficient technicians are necessary to navigate advanced protein engineering technologies effectively.
Regional Trends:
The North America Protein Design and Engineering market is expected to register a significant market share in regard to revenue and is attributed to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. It is anticipated that the higher share of this area would be attributed to the rising number of partnerships that are being encouraged by key market players in order to strengthen their research and development capabilities.
The primary objective of the collaboration was to develop a one-of-a-kind interleukin-2 (IL-2) agonist that was intended to particularly increase the proliferation of regulatory T cells (Treg) for the purpose of treating autoimmune disorders. Furthermore, as a result of expanding scientific understanding and growing expenditures in the healthcare industry, Europe has seen significant growth in the amount of research and development activities pertaining to biopharmaceuticals.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced a novel automated parallel electrophoresis capillary system for protein analysis.
• In January 2024, Biognosys has increased its presence in the United States by establishing a new proteomics CRO facility in Massachusetts. Biognosys would be able to offer proteomics services to its biopharma clients in the United States as a result of this expansion.
• In December 2023, AESKU.GROUP GmbH has announced a distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to support, market, and sell its portfolio of FDA-cleared automated instruments, IFA products, and software in the United States.
Segmentation of Protein Design and Engineering Market-
By Type of Protein Engineering Approach Used-
• Rational Designing
• Directed Evolution
• Semi-Rational Designing
By Protein Types-
• Antibodies
• Peptides
• Enzymes
• Vaccines
• Others
By Type of Application-
• Therapeutics
• Diagnostics
By End-Users-
• Pharma / Biotech Firms
• CROs and Research
• Academic Institutes
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
