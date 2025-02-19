Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market to Experience 9.5% CAGR: Opportunities, Key Players, and Regional Growth Insights
Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Scale of Operation (Preclinical / Clinical, Commercial), By Method Used, (Chemical Synthesis Method, Non-Chemical Synthesis Method), By Applications, By Synthesis Types, By Regio
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 19, 2025 ) The Peptide CDMO Pharmaceutical Market Size is valued at 2341.67 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach 4784.50 million by the year 2031 at a 9.5 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Peptide CDMO (pharmaceutical synthesis) is the biological method of forming peptides that are compact chains of protein joined by bonding peptides. It entails the sequential integration of proteins in an established sequence and frequently necessitates the security of specific functions in order to regulate the process.
Many techniques, including solid-phase manufacturing, solution-phase production, and recombinant DNA technologies, can be used to synthesize peptides. The necessity for improved therapies stems from the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses. Peptide-based medicines provide several advantages, including the ability to focus on biochemical processes, high accuracy, and low dosage.
Peptide medicines are, therefore, becoming more and more in demand in a variety of therapeutic domains, such as cancer therapy, heart disease, and diabetes. CDMOs are essential in meeting this need since they offer expertise in the creation and manufacturing of peptide medicines.
List of Prominent Players in the Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market:
• AmbioPharm
• Auspep
• Bachem
• BCN Peptide
• CPC Scientific
• CBL- Chemical and Biopharmaceutical Laboratories
• Creative Peptides
• Chinese Peptide
• CSBio
• Corden Pharma
• PolyPeptide
• Hybio Pharmaceutical
• Peptide Institute
• Pepscan
• Almac
• Vivitide
• CreoSalus Inc
• ScinoPharm
• Senn Chemicals
• Wuxi AppTec
• Olon
• Belyntic
• Ferring Pharma
• Numaferm
• Hybio Pharmaceutical
• Provepharm Life Solutions
• Enzene Biosciences
• Ardena Holding
• Stelis Biopharma
• Piramal Pharma
• Space Peptides Pharmaceutical
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for global peptide CDMO (pharmaceutical) is fueled by the expanding therapeutic potential of peptides, improvements in healthcare technology, pharmaceuticals business rising interest in peptides for drug development, the rise in long-term illness situations, and a rising percentage of consumers who are concerned about their wellness.
In order to attain greater functional effectiveness and adaptability, a number of drug-growing sectors agree on engineering, development, and manufacturing facilities to handle their peptide production processes. This is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the peptide CDMO (pharmaceutical) sector in the years ahead.
Challenges:
The main challenge is the cost and complexity of producing peptides. Peptides require certain equipment and expertise to create, as they are naturally more challenging than small molecules. The increasing need for peptide therapeutics requires efficient and flexible manufacturing methods. Moreover, the cost of peptide production may be high, which limits the accessibility of peptide-based medications in specific regions.
Although they are effective, drug delivery vectors such as cell-penetrating peptides effectively transport a limited portion of the prescribed dose to the targeted cells. Biological processes dispose of or degrade the remaining material. This reduces the effectiveness of the treatment plan and creates questions about medication consumption.
Due to a declining employee, interruptions in the global supply chain, and strong demand for a variety of products, firms had to exercise extra caution when using their machinery and equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to boost production.
Regional Trends:
The North American peptide CDMO (pharmaceutical) market is anticipated to register a major revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of advancements in biosynthesis technology and the chemical sector, which is expanding. Constant research and development efforts fuel the need for specialist CDMO services, especially in the fields of genomics and customized therapeutics.
Besides, Europe had a substantial market share because of the enormous assortment of possible patients, the rising expense of medical services, and the increasing interest of international businesses in profiting from this sector.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and SK Pharmateco reached a partnership to increase the industrial production capability of Adstiladrin (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg), the medication used in Ferring's intravesical genetic therapy.
• In August 2024, AmbioPharma revealed its selection of Brian Gregg, a business veteran, as its new CEO. Mr. Gregg takes over from Tim Nieters, who is leaving the business after seven seasons and has a long history of expertise in the peptide CDMO sector.
Segmentation of Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market-
By Scale of Operation-
• Preclinical
• Clinical
• Commercial
By Method Used-
• Chemical Synthesis Method
• Non-Chemical Synthesis Method
By Applications-
• Peptide Supplements
• Peptide Vaccines
• Peptides as Radio-theranostic Agents
• Cell-penetrating Peptides (CPPs)
• Affinity Ligands
• Protein Mimics
By Synthesis Types-
• LPPS
• SPPS
• Mixed Phase
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
