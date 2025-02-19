Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services Market to Reach USD 5.44 Billion by 2031: Key Insights and Forecast
Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Distribution (Application (Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals), Type of Radioisotope (Technetium-99m, Fluorine-18, Leutetium-177, Gallium-68, Acti
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 19, 2025 ) Radiopharmaceutical CDMO CMO Services Market Size is valued at USD 2.75 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 5.44 billion by the year 2031 at a 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services are providing regulatory guidance and streamlining the manufacturing process. Due to growing concerns over the rapid increase in cancer patients, the adoption of Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services is expected to increase in the coming years.
The rising therapeutic applications and increasing share of pipeline molecules are among the other factors expected to boost the growth of the global Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services market. Moreover, shifting consumer preference towards generic medicines and biologics, coupled with high disposable income, are factors expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the global Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services market.
High investments by major players and new advancements for the development of various end-use products have created lucrative revenue opportunities for major manufacturers and suppliers of the Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services. Favorable government initiatives to promote the use of Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services owing to environmental and patient concerns are expected to support the growth of the target market.
List of Prominent Players in the Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services Market:
• Minerva Imaging
• Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc.
• NMR
• PharmaLogic
• Eckert & Ziegler
• AtomVie
• Eczacibasi-Monrol
• Cardinal Health
• Nucleus Radiopharma
• Seibersdorf Labor GmbH
• Siemens Healthineers
• SOFIE
• SpectrumRx
• Agilera Pharma AS
• Grupo RPH
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Growing investment in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is a key factor expected to drive growth of the target market. The rising number of biologics products anticipated to be launched for Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services is another factor expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services market.
Additionally, the rising production capacity for biologics products of various Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services and others is a factor expected to augment the growth of the global Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services market.
Challenges:
The prime challenge is the lack of awareness and acceptance of Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO services in developing countries, which is predicted to reduce the growth of the Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services market. However, the high cost of Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services is another factor expected to hamper the overall growth of the Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services market over the coming years.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cases has been increasing, which led to a global or partial shutdown to maintain social distancing. According to a recent update, the industries are facing unprecedented economic losses due to disruptions in global supply chains for key players operating in the global Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services market. Distributors, suppliers, and retailers have inventory but can't sell, and manufacturers have to stop production to deal with the shutdown.
Regional Trends:
The North American radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Growing chronic diseases such as cancer and heart-related problems coupled with increasing R&D activities by prominent players are factors expected to proliferate the growth of the Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services market in the region.
Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market due to its developed economy and growing adoption of the product. This is due to the adoption of new strategies by the major players in the Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services market. Moreover, the presence of key market players and increasing collaboration among major players for market penetration in the region provides the opportunity for growth of the global Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services market.
Recent Developments:
• In May 2024, PharmaLogic Holdings Corp., a prominent CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) radio pharmacy solutions provider, launched its radiopharmaceutical production and research facility in New York.
Segmentation of Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services Market-
By Application-
• Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
• Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
By Type of Radioisotopes-
• Technetium-99m
• Fluorine-18
• Leutetium-177
• Gallium-68
• Actinium-225
• Other Radioisotopes
By Source of Manufacturing-
• Nuclear Reactors
• Cyclotrons
By Scale of Operation-
• Preclinical
• Clinical
• Commercial
By Therapeutic Area-
• Cardiovascular Disorders
• Neurological Disorders
• Oncology
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
