Power Electronics Software Market worth $5.25 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.5%
Power Electronics Software Market by Design Software, Simulation Software, Analysis Software, Control Software, Rapid Control Prototyping, Embedded System Prototyping, Model-based Design, Automotive and Renewable Energy - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 18, 2025 ) The power electronics software market is expected to grow from USD 3.33 billion in 2025 to USD 5.25 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, industrial automation, and advanced semiconductor technologies is driving demand for efficient simulation, design, and optimization solutions.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116385674
The power electronics software market is developing rapidly in relation to an increased adoption rate of renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and growth in semiconductor technology. Innovations in smart grids, energy storage systems, and wide-bandgap semiconductors, such as SiC and GaN, have significantly enhanced demand for power electronics software. The power electronics software allows real-time control and design optimization toward optimizing energy efficiency and thermal performance in industries such as automotive, renewable energy, and consumer electronics. The automotive and energy sectors use the software tools for battery management, power train optimization, and grid integration.
The model-based design technology segment is expected to lead with the highest market size during the forecast period. Model-based design technology offers testing, simulation, and analysis of the power systems before actual implementation. The users can analyze and control the behavior of power devices, using model-based design, which minimizes the design time and associated costs. This technology improves the accuracy and reliability of power electronics systems as it allows the real-time simulation of performance under varied conditions. Furthermore, the growing demand for high-performance and energy-efficient software tools in the automotive, aerospace, and renewable energy industries propels the demand for the power electronics software market.
The renewable energy segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR within the power electronics software market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the global shift towards sustainable energy sources such as solar, wind, and energy storage systems. Power electronics software proves to be very critical in optimizing energy conversion, storage, and even distribution within renewable energy systems. However, an increase in cleaner and more efficient energy solutions results in a growing need for advanced power electronics software to design, simulate, analyze, and control these systems. Improving energy efficiency, grid integration, and performance under fluctuating environmental conditions all require software tools. Decarbonization and energy transition initiatives supported by government incentives further accelerate the adoption of power electronics in renewable energy and lead to the growth of power electronics software.
The power electronics software market in North America is experiencing steady growth, propelled by the rapid adoption of advanced technologies and the region's robust infrastructure across industries such as automotive, renewable energy, and industrial automation. The US leads the North American power electronics software market, driven by its position as a global innovator in renewable energy, electric mobility, and industrial automation. The country's ambitious clean energy goals, including achieving a carbon-free power sector by 2035, have intensified the deployment of renewable energy systems such as solar and wind farms. The demand for software to design, simulate, and optimize these systems has grown exponentially. Additionally, federal policies like the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides subsidies and incentives for clean energy projects, have spurred investments in energy storage systems and grid infrastructure. Investments in digital twin technology, renewable energy integration, and grid modernization are creating new opportunities for software solutions in the region.
Key Market Players
The key players in the power electronics software market are The MathWorks, Inc. (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), Synopsys, Inc. (US), Altair Engineering Inc. (US), NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP. (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), dSPACE GmbH (Germany), Siemens (Germany). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to expand their presence and increase market share in the power electronics software market.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116385674
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116385674
The power electronics software market is developing rapidly in relation to an increased adoption rate of renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and growth in semiconductor technology. Innovations in smart grids, energy storage systems, and wide-bandgap semiconductors, such as SiC and GaN, have significantly enhanced demand for power electronics software. The power electronics software allows real-time control and design optimization toward optimizing energy efficiency and thermal performance in industries such as automotive, renewable energy, and consumer electronics. The automotive and energy sectors use the software tools for battery management, power train optimization, and grid integration.
The model-based design technology segment is expected to lead with the highest market size during the forecast period. Model-based design technology offers testing, simulation, and analysis of the power systems before actual implementation. The users can analyze and control the behavior of power devices, using model-based design, which minimizes the design time and associated costs. This technology improves the accuracy and reliability of power electronics systems as it allows the real-time simulation of performance under varied conditions. Furthermore, the growing demand for high-performance and energy-efficient software tools in the automotive, aerospace, and renewable energy industries propels the demand for the power electronics software market.
The renewable energy segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR within the power electronics software market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the global shift towards sustainable energy sources such as solar, wind, and energy storage systems. Power electronics software proves to be very critical in optimizing energy conversion, storage, and even distribution within renewable energy systems. However, an increase in cleaner and more efficient energy solutions results in a growing need for advanced power electronics software to design, simulate, analyze, and control these systems. Improving energy efficiency, grid integration, and performance under fluctuating environmental conditions all require software tools. Decarbonization and energy transition initiatives supported by government incentives further accelerate the adoption of power electronics in renewable energy and lead to the growth of power electronics software.
The power electronics software market in North America is experiencing steady growth, propelled by the rapid adoption of advanced technologies and the region's robust infrastructure across industries such as automotive, renewable energy, and industrial automation. The US leads the North American power electronics software market, driven by its position as a global innovator in renewable energy, electric mobility, and industrial automation. The country's ambitious clean energy goals, including achieving a carbon-free power sector by 2035, have intensified the deployment of renewable energy systems such as solar and wind farms. The demand for software to design, simulate, and optimize these systems has grown exponentially. Additionally, federal policies like the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides subsidies and incentives for clean energy projects, have spurred investments in energy storage systems and grid infrastructure. Investments in digital twin technology, renewable energy integration, and grid modernization are creating new opportunities for software solutions in the region.
Key Market Players
The key players in the power electronics software market are The MathWorks, Inc. (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), Synopsys, Inc. (US), Altair Engineering Inc. (US), NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP. (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), dSPACE GmbH (Germany), Siemens (Germany). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to expand their presence and increase market share in the power electronics software market.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116385674
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results