mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market: Industry Insights and Future Projections
MRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type of Industry (Therapeutics/Vaccine Developers, CDMO Organizations, Custom Synthesis/Other Service Providers) By Scale of Operation, By P
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 18, 2025 ) The MRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Size is valued at USD 854.30 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 909.14 million by the year 2031 at a 0.8% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Ribonucleic acid, often known as RNA, is a molecule that is found in every living cell. It is responsible for translating genetic information into a variety of proteins, which allows the cell to carry out a variety of operations. The messenger RNA (mRNA) is a molecule that is single-stranded and is responsible for transporting the genetic information that is found in DNA in order to generate proteins.
The genetic information that is contained on messenger RNA (mRNA) is translated into amino acids, which are then processed further into proteins, which are the functional products of the process. A number of important reasons are driving the expansion of the market for contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) that specialize in mRNA therapies. To begin, the need for CDMO services is being driven by the growing interest and investment in mRNA therapies, which have the potential to transform the treatment of diseases.
Additionally, the growing trend of outsourcing among pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms that are looking for specialized skills and infrastructure for the research and manufacture of mRNA therapeutics is a key contributor to the rise of the market. The worldwide supply chain for mRNA treatments, on the other hand, is susceptible to disturbances, such as shortages of raw materials, delays in production, and difficulties in transportation. These risks in the supply chain may affect the capacity of CDMOs to deliver goods on time and satisfy the expectations of their customers, which might affect on market competitiveness.
List of Prominent Players in the MRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market:
• Danaher (Aldevron)
• Biomay AG
• Bio-Synthesis, Inc.
• eTheRNA
• Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.
• TriLink BioTechnologies
• ApexBio Technology
• BioNTech SE
• Biocina
• Lonza
• Recipharm AB
• Novo Holdings (Catalent, Inc.)
• Samsung Biologics
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The increasing demand for CDMO services is driven by the expanding pipeline of mRNA-based drugs presently in various stages of clinical development. As the number of mRNA medicines progressing through preclinical and clinical trials rises, there is an increasing need for reliable partners to assist in scaling up production and ensuring adherence to regulatory constraints.
Moreover, CDMOs are expanding the array of services they provide to meet the constantly evolving needs of their clients. In order to differentiate themselves in the market, CDMOs are providing value-added services like analytical testing, regulatory support, and tailored formulation development, in addition to their usual mRNA synthesis and manufacturing services.
Challenges:
A substantial investment in research, development, and manufacturing infrastructure is required for the production of mRNA therapeutics. The potential for market growth to be impeded by the financial barriers that CDMOs and their clients encounter as a consequence of the high initial costs associated with technology development, clinical trials, and regulatory compliance.
In addition, the process of producing mRNA therapeutics requires the implementation of complex technologies and procedures, including purification, formulation development, and mRNA synthesis. The technical challenges associated with scaling up production while maintaining product quality and consistency may affect the efficiency and timeliness of CDMOs.
Regional Trends:
The North American mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization market is expected to register a major market share in revenue metrics and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Established CDMOs, an increasing number of clinical trials, and an increasing prevalence of infectious illnesses, respiratory illnesses, and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases in North America are all contributing to the market's growth.
Furthermore, the European mRNA therapeutics contract development and manufacturing organization market is anticipated to experience substantial growth. In order to satisfy the urgent global demand for mRNA-based vaccines, vaccine developers established strategic partnerships with contract development and manufacturing service providers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This development resulted in a substantial expansion of the outsourcing industry.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc and Lonza announced a partnership to commercialize a novel test for determining the quality attributes of mRNA products by sequencing both the DNA template and mRNA. The purpose of this collaboration is to validate cGMP.
• In December 2023, BioNTech SE has initiated the production of its new mRNA vaccine in Africa. The new facility was crucial for the establishment of a vaccine ecosystem in Africa and the preparation of future pandemics.
• In October 2023, Biomay AG announced the expansion of its GMP facilities to allow for the provision of mRNA manufacturing and aseptic filling services.
Segmentation of MRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market-
By Application-
• Viral Vaccines
• Protein Replacement Therapies
• Cancer Immunotherapies
By Indication-
• Infectious Diseases
• Metabolic & Genetic Diseases
• Cardiovascular & Cerebrovascular Diseases
By End-use-
• Biotech Companies
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Government & Academic Research Institutes
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
