mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market to Reach $1.96 Billion by 2031: Key Trends and Forecast
mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type(Capping Enzymes, DNA template, Nucleotides, Polymerase), By Application(Therapeutics Production, Vaccine Production, Drug Discovery), By End_User, By Region, And Segment Fore
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 18, 2025 ) The mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Size is valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 1.96 Billion by the year 2031 at a 2.6% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
mRNA is synthesized from raw materials produced by chemical production using raw DNA sequences as a basis for transcription. Although mRNA is adjustable and reusable, it is a great foundation for developing therapeutic or protective vaccines for a range of illnesses that are chronic and infectious. Compared to conventional therapies, mRNA vaccines are easier to create, more effective, and have improved immunity.
The industry for mRNA synthesis and manufacturing activities is expected to grow quickly because of continuous discoveries and developments. The need for premium raw materials for effective mRNA synthesis is rising as a result of the most significant marketplace participants' objective of offering items of the highest caliber and effectiveness. This is necessary to create pharmaceuticals, vaccinations, and drugs that are effective as well as secure.
Furthermore, the field of biopharmaceuticals is undergoing an innovation due to the quick developments in mRNA technologies. The creation of complex fatty acid particle systems for distribution, in particular, and advancements in mRNA synthesis and production are essential for the market's expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the MRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market:
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Jena Bioscience GmbH
• Merck KGaA
• Yeasen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
• BOC Sciences
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Maravai LifeSciences
• New England Biolabs
• Creative Biogene
• HONGENE
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for a global mRNA synthesis raw materials market is fueled by the majority of participants' unrelenting search for products that are both more efficient and of higher quality. As more people and healthcare professionals realize how important it is to identify and treat chronic illnesses early on, the industry is seeing a surge in demand. Manufacturing pharmaceutical goods, including shots, drugs, and other medical supplies, is essential.
Facilitating the formation of alliances, acquisitions, and partnerships amongst major competitors is another element propelling the industry. Innovative goods, improved service effectiveness and quality, more facility customization, and developments in medical technology are some of the drivers driving the pharmaceutical market's growth.
Challenges:
One obstacle to the market could be the expensive nature of the basic components. Because of strict regulations, a lack of vendors that can fulfill microbiological norms, and the highly specialized quality of the basic ingredients needed for mRNA synthesis and manufacturing process, the accession of these components may be restricted. Distribution system interruptions, higher expenses, and longer production schedules might result from this shortage.
In order to secure dependable access to the superior Raw materials required for the production of mRNA-based offerings, conquering this hurdle entails growing the supplier ecosystem, enhancing transportation, and developing interactions. The mRNA production sector is thus severely constrained by the restricted availability of essential components of a good manufacturing practice (GMP) standard.
Regional Trends:
The North American mRNA synthesis raw materials market is anticipated to register a major revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of higher R&D expenditures, an increase in the incidence of infectious diseases, and the quick adoption of cutting-edge technology.
Positive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the North American market include a rise in clinical trials, more financing opportunities for research, and the extension of federal initiatives focused on RNA-based treatments in the area. Besides, Europe has a substantial market share because there are many well-known and developing product producers, and they are constantly using both natural and synthetic development approaches.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, Roche declared that it had reached a final deal to purchase a number of LumiraDx group assets related to the company's ground-breaking Point of Care technology. There will be requirements attached to the acquisition. Following the transaction's closing, Roche Diagnostics will fully integrate the acquired companies.
• In August 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific's array, the recently released AxiomTM PangenomiX Array, stands out for its extensiveness and ethnic diversity. It offers perfect genetic coverage for studies of disease or pharmacogenomics at the population level.
Segmentation of MRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market-
By Product Type-
• Capping Enzymes
• Plasmid DNA
• Nucleotides
• Enzymes
• Others
By Application-
• Therapeutics Production
• Vaccine Production
• Drug Discovery
By End-user-
• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
• CMOs & CROs
• Research and Academic Institutes
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
