mRNA Extraction and Purification Market: Advanced Techniques, Applications, and Market Size Projections
mRNA Extraction and Purification Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Kits/Reagents, Instruments), By Application(Infectious Disease Vaccines, Other Vaccines, Therapeutics and Others), By End-User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 18, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global mRNA Extraction and Purification Market – (By Product Type (Kit, Reagents, Instruments), By Method Type (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Chromatography (Affinity, (OligodT Chromatography Resins, Others), Ion Exchange, Hydrophobic Interaction, Others (Multimodal, Reverse Phase, etc.)), Oligo Deoxythymidine (dT) Magnetic Particles, Lithium Chloride Precipitation), By Application (Vaccine Production, Protein Replacement Therapies, Cancer Immunotherapies), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutions)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
The mRNA Extraction and Purification Market Size is valued at USD 826.0 Million in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 3972.2 Million by the year 2031 at a 19.6% CAGR during the forecast period for 2023-2031.
Global mRNA Extraction and Purification Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
mRNA extraction and purification are carried out utilizing several techniques. There are numerous particular strategies for isolating mRNA, including solution-based and column-based processes. Column-based strategies are commonly employed in mRNA extraction. The increasing need for genomic analysis and molecular testing is one of the main reasons propelling the industry for DNA extraction and purification.
The utilization of genetic data to customize therapies for certain individuals has become known as personal healthcare, and it is becoming more and more popular in the medical field. The necessity for precise and effective nucleic acid extraction and separation techniques has increased as a result of this development. In addition, top-notch DNA and RNA samples are needed by scientists and medical professionals to carry out a range of molecular procedures involving organization and transcription research.
Genetic material purification and separation are also critical to the biomedical and pharmaceutical sectors' efforts to create and evaluate novel medications, vaccines, and treatments. The persistent need across various industries is a major factor propelling the market's expansion.
List of Significant Players in the MRNA Extraction and Purification Market:
• Agilent Technologies, Inc
• Merck Kgaa
• Qiagen,
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Promega Corporation
• Miltenyi Biotec
• Biobasic Inc
• Norgen Biotek
• Zymo Research
• Takara Bio, Inc
• New England Biolabs
• Omega Bio-Tek, Inc
• Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
• Genaxxon Bioscience Gmbh
• Biovision
• Analytik Jena Ag
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
• AccuBioMed
• NEBNext Poly(A) mRNA Magnetic Isolation Module
• Arraystar, Inc
• Fisher BioReagents
• CD Bioparticles
• United States Biological
• Vdo Biotech
• Bulldog Bio Inc
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for a global mRNA extraction and purification market is fueled by the growing prevalence of inherited defects and long-term illnesses. For evaluation and therapy, comprehensive testing for genes is necessary for hereditary illnesses like muscle disease and cystic as well as chronic problems like cancer, obesity, and heart problems.
Getting dependable genetic data required for precise evaluation, planning of therapy, and tracking of disorders requires excellent nucleic acid collection and purification. The industry for extraction and purification of products is being driven by the increasing occurrence of these illnesses, which increases the demand for modern equipment that can guarantee superior gene instances.
Challenges:
The main barrier to the broad use of sophisticated RNA purification and extraction techniques and chemicals is that they are expensive, particularly for regional academic institutions and laboratories with fewer resources. The expensive machinery and specific chemicals needed for technological advances needed for effective nuclear extraction and purification can be problematic for establishments with limited funding. This expensive obstacle can make it more difficult for modest facilities to stand out in the quickly developing fields of genetics and biology, as well as constrain access to modern instruments.
Furthermore, the legal structure for authorization processes remains the largest impediment to the biotech sectors, medication, and healthcare technology sectors. A proper legal structure and guidelines for the medicinal sector are projected to be lacking in the coming years. This will impede market progress in emerging countries with large patient bases and major prospects for the mRNA purification and extraction industry.
Regional Trends:
The North American mRNA extraction and purification market is anticipated to note a major revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the significant research and development expenses made by biological resources and pharmacological businesses, the state-of-the-art technology platforms, and the robust financial backing for scientific advancement, all of which together encourage ongoing creativity and advancement in this area.
Besides, Asia Pacific had a remarkable market share because of the region's strong base of healthcare services, rising investment from major companies producing state-of-the-art machinery, extending pharmaceutical development processes, and growing research projects.
Recent Developments:
• In Oct 2023, Takara Bio Inc. commenced the construction of a new facility, the Center for Cell and Gene Processing III, at its headquarters to manufacture mRNA vaccine components and enzymes for mRNA synthesis. This facility will be built with funding from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's initiative "Developing Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Sites to Strengthen Vaccine Production" and their own resources. As a dual-use facility, the Company produces materials for virus vector vaccines and mRNA vaccines, as well as enzymes for mRNA creation, in response to an infectious disease outbreak, following government directives.
Segmentation of mRNA Extraction and Purification Market-
By Product Type-
• Kit and Reagents
• Instruments
By Method Type-
• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
• Chromatography
o Affinity
OligodT Chromatography Resins
Others
o Ion Exchange
o Hydrophobic Interaction
o Others (Multimodal, Reverse Phase, etc.)
• Oligo Deoxythymidine (dT) Magnetic Particles
• Lithium Chloride Precipitation
By Application-
• Vaccine Production
• Protein Replacement Therapies
• Cancer Immunotherapies
By End-User-
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
• Contract Research Organizations
• Academic & Research Institutions
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
