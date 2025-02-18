PARP Inhibitors Market: Key Insights, Growth Factors, and Strategic Developments in the Oncology Sector
PARP Inhibitors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Niraparib (Zejula), Olaparib (Lynparza), Rucaparib (Rubraca), Talazoparib (Talzenna), Veliparib, Other Pipeline Drugs), By Indication, By Region, And By Segment Forecasts, 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 18, 2025 ) The PARP Inhibitors Market Size is valued at USD 3,425.2 Million in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 10,317.3 Million by the year 2031 at a 15.12% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global PARP Inhibitors Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1169
The poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors are a collection of 17 enzymes that enzymatically link many units of ADP-ribose into a cohesive chain known as the PAR chain, subsequently transporting them to the proteins of interest. In the case of harm, this supports the restoration of DNA.
Multiple variables, including UV rays, radiation, certain anti-cancer drugs, or other environmental chemicals, might harm the DNA. An enzyme crucial for the repair of single-stranded DNA breaks is inhibited by PARP inhibitors. Impeding the activity of this DNA repair enzyme may lead to cell death, especially in cancer cells that lack alternative DNA repair mechanisms. Anticipated global growth in the elderly population is projected to drive up the need for Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase (PARP) inhibitors accordingly.
This demographic is more vulnerable to the pathogenesis of illnesses. The population of those aged 65 and beyond is projected to increase twofold in the next years. Inhibitors of Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase (PARP) are highly sought after globally because of the rising incidence of chronic illnesses among older adults, including chronic disorders. However, the future expansion of the industry might be hindered by the emergence of resistance to PARP inhibitors and a limited effectiveness for some groups of patients.
List of Prominent Players in the PARP Inhibitors Market:
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
• Merck KGaA
• GSK plc.
• Pfizer Inc.
• AbbVie Inc.
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• Artios Pharma
• Genentech, Inc.
• Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.
• Repare Therapeutics Inc
• ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD
• Jiangsu Hengrui Pharma Co., Ltd.
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
• AstraZeneca plc
• Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.
• Eisai Co., Ltd.
• IMPACT Therapeutics
• JEIL PHARMA CO., LTD.
• Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd
• SyntheX
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-02
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The major factor propelling the growth of the markets is the increasing incidence of prostate cancer worldwide. Prostate cancer is the second most common kind of cancer among men and the fourth most often occurring cancer overall, according to statistics from the World Cancer Research Fund. In addition, the increasing use of Olaparib in advanced first-line therapy for prostate cancer is expected to boost the sales of PARP markers in this specific market sector.
An growth in the market for PARP inhibitors is expected since these inhibitors are increasingly utilized in combination with other breast cancer treatments, such as radiation and chemotherapy, to efficiently repair DNA damage induced by ultraviolet (UV) radiation.
Challenges:
A danger to continued market growth is posed by intense rivalry among pharmaceutical firms that are developing PARP inhibitors. This competition may result in market saturation, price pressures, and difficulties in product differentiation. As an additional point of interest, the high expenses that are connected with the research, development, and clinical trials of PARP inhibitors constitute a potential financial risk.
Because of the high development expenses, the number of players that join the market may be restricted, and pricing tactics may be affected, which will affect the general dynamics of the market.
Regional Trends:
The North American PARP Inhibitors market is expected to register a major market share in revenue metrics and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The integration of genomic testing into mainstream oncology practices is a significant trend in the PARP Inhibitors Market in North America. This trend is driven by an improved healthcare infrastructure and heightened awareness, which enables the widespread screening of genetic material for mutations and the subsequent targeted treatment with PARP inhibitors.
Additionally, Europe is characterized by a proliferation of collaborative initiatives between academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies. The development of PARP inhibitors is facilitated by strategic partnerships and collaborative research endeavors. The objective of this collaborative approach is to expedite clinical trials, broaden the scope of treatment indications, and optimize the utilization of PARP inhibitors in a variety of cancer types.
Recent Developments:
• In 2023, an acquisition of CinCor Pharma, Inc. was announced by AstraZeneca in order to enhance its cardiorenal pipeline. CinCor's candidate medication, baxdrostat (CIN-107), an aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASI), is being integrated into this strategic approach to address resistant to treatment hypertension by reducing blood pressure.
• In 2022, AstraZeneca and G42 Healthcare have formed a strategic partnership to produce pharmaceutical products in Abu Dhabi. The objective of this partnership is to improve the local manufacturing capabilities and facilitate the production of essential pharmaceuticals, thereby increasing the accessibility of healthcare in the region.
• In 2022, Helio Genomics, in collaboration with Fulgent Genetics, has obtained a new Category I CPT code from the AMA for HelioLiver, thereby facilitating the widespread implementation of advanced surveillance tests for liver cancer in the United States. This accomplishment broadens the company's market presence and product line.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1169
Segmentation of PARP Inhibitors Market-
By Product-
• Niraparib (Zejula)
• Olaparib (Lynparza)
• Rucaparib (Rubraca)
• Talazoparib (Talzenna)
• Veliparib
• Other Pipeline Drugs
By Indication-
• Ovarian Cancer
• Breast cancer
• Prostate and Pancreatic Cancer
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Global PARP Inhibitors Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1169
The poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors are a collection of 17 enzymes that enzymatically link many units of ADP-ribose into a cohesive chain known as the PAR chain, subsequently transporting them to the proteins of interest. In the case of harm, this supports the restoration of DNA.
Multiple variables, including UV rays, radiation, certain anti-cancer drugs, or other environmental chemicals, might harm the DNA. An enzyme crucial for the repair of single-stranded DNA breaks is inhibited by PARP inhibitors. Impeding the activity of this DNA repair enzyme may lead to cell death, especially in cancer cells that lack alternative DNA repair mechanisms. Anticipated global growth in the elderly population is projected to drive up the need for Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase (PARP) inhibitors accordingly.
This demographic is more vulnerable to the pathogenesis of illnesses. The population of those aged 65 and beyond is projected to increase twofold in the next years. Inhibitors of Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase (PARP) are highly sought after globally because of the rising incidence of chronic illnesses among older adults, including chronic disorders. However, the future expansion of the industry might be hindered by the emergence of resistance to PARP inhibitors and a limited effectiveness for some groups of patients.
List of Prominent Players in the PARP Inhibitors Market:
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
• Merck KGaA
• GSK plc.
• Pfizer Inc.
• AbbVie Inc.
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• Artios Pharma
• Genentech, Inc.
• Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.
• Repare Therapeutics Inc
• ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD
• Jiangsu Hengrui Pharma Co., Ltd.
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
• AstraZeneca plc
• Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.
• Eisai Co., Ltd.
• IMPACT Therapeutics
• JEIL PHARMA CO., LTD.
• Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd
• SyntheX
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-02
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The major factor propelling the growth of the markets is the increasing incidence of prostate cancer worldwide. Prostate cancer is the second most common kind of cancer among men and the fourth most often occurring cancer overall, according to statistics from the World Cancer Research Fund. In addition, the increasing use of Olaparib in advanced first-line therapy for prostate cancer is expected to boost the sales of PARP markers in this specific market sector.
An growth in the market for PARP inhibitors is expected since these inhibitors are increasingly utilized in combination with other breast cancer treatments, such as radiation and chemotherapy, to efficiently repair DNA damage induced by ultraviolet (UV) radiation.
Challenges:
A danger to continued market growth is posed by intense rivalry among pharmaceutical firms that are developing PARP inhibitors. This competition may result in market saturation, price pressures, and difficulties in product differentiation. As an additional point of interest, the high expenses that are connected with the research, development, and clinical trials of PARP inhibitors constitute a potential financial risk.
Because of the high development expenses, the number of players that join the market may be restricted, and pricing tactics may be affected, which will affect the general dynamics of the market.
Regional Trends:
The North American PARP Inhibitors market is expected to register a major market share in revenue metrics and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The integration of genomic testing into mainstream oncology practices is a significant trend in the PARP Inhibitors Market in North America. This trend is driven by an improved healthcare infrastructure and heightened awareness, which enables the widespread screening of genetic material for mutations and the subsequent targeted treatment with PARP inhibitors.
Additionally, Europe is characterized by a proliferation of collaborative initiatives between academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies. The development of PARP inhibitors is facilitated by strategic partnerships and collaborative research endeavors. The objective of this collaborative approach is to expedite clinical trials, broaden the scope of treatment indications, and optimize the utilization of PARP inhibitors in a variety of cancer types.
Recent Developments:
• In 2023, an acquisition of CinCor Pharma, Inc. was announced by AstraZeneca in order to enhance its cardiorenal pipeline. CinCor's candidate medication, baxdrostat (CIN-107), an aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASI), is being integrated into this strategic approach to address resistant to treatment hypertension by reducing blood pressure.
• In 2022, AstraZeneca and G42 Healthcare have formed a strategic partnership to produce pharmaceutical products in Abu Dhabi. The objective of this partnership is to improve the local manufacturing capabilities and facilitate the production of essential pharmaceuticals, thereby increasing the accessibility of healthcare in the region.
• In 2022, Helio Genomics, in collaboration with Fulgent Genetics, has obtained a new Category I CPT code from the AMA for HelioLiver, thereby facilitating the widespread implementation of advanced surveillance tests for liver cancer in the United States. This accomplishment broadens the company's market presence and product line.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1169
Segmentation of PARP Inhibitors Market-
By Product-
• Niraparib (Zejula)
• Olaparib (Lynparza)
• Rucaparib (Rubraca)
• Talazoparib (Talzenna)
• Veliparib
• Other Pipeline Drugs
By Indication-
• Ovarian Cancer
• Breast cancer
• Prostate and Pancreatic Cancer
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results