iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market to Expand Rapidly, Driven by Personalized Medicine Advances
iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Research Products, Drug Development & Discovery, Cellular Therapy, Toxicology Screening, Personalized Medicine, Disease Modelling, Stem Cell Banking), By End-User, By
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 15, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market – (By Applications (Research Products, Drug Development & Discovery, Cellular Therapy, Toxicology Screening, Personalized Medicine, Disease Modelling, Stem Cell Banking, Emerging Applications), By End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories & CROs, Hospitals & Surgical Centres, Cell & Tissue Banks, Other End Users), By Service Type (iPSCs Generation, iPSCs Differentiation, iPSCs Characterization and Quality Control, iPSCs Banking, Others.)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
The iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market Size is valued at USD 1,193.3 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 2,994.6 million by the year 2031 at a 12.54 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are a variety of stem cells produced by reprogramming adult cells to transform into an embryonic-like state. In this procedure, specific genes or proteins are introduced to adult cells, such as skin or blood cells, to restore their potential to differentiate into any type of cell in the body (a characteristic referred to as pluripotency). iPSC offers a number of benefits over other forms of stem cells when it comes to regenerative medicine and wound healing models.
Since induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells) have a high therapeutic potential, market growth drivers include an increase in research on customized or precise medicine as well as expanded uses in regenerative treatments and therapies. Automated platforms will be used in the production of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells), which will result in a decrease in costs and an increase in output. Nevertheless, the creation of induced pluripotent stem cells will be influenced by a number of primary obstacles in stem cell research, including tumorigenicity, immunological rejection, phenotypic heterogeneity of therapeutic cell products, and genetic instability.
List of Major Players in the IPSCs Manufacturing Services Market:
• Cynata Therapeutics Limited,
• Evotec SE,
• Axol Bioscience Ltd.,
• FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.,
• Pluristyx, Inc.,
• Ncardia,
• I Peace Inc.,
• Lonza Group AG,
• Celogics Inc,
• Catalent, Inc,
• CCRM,
• Takara Bio Inc,
• Applied StemCell Inc. (ASC),
• RoslinCT,
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc,
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Intracellular stem cells (iPSCs) have the potential to develop patient-specific cell lines, which would allow for individualized therapies and treatments that are tuned to the genetic profiles of particular patients. An increasing interest in precision medicine is driving the demand for disease modelling and therapeutic development that is based on iPSCs. The use of these cells as physiologically appropriate models for drug screening provides a human cell-based platform that, in comparison to animal models, more accurately predicts how humans will react to various chemicals.
Pharmaceutical firms are investing in iPSC technology because it speeds up the timetables for drug discovery and reduces the expenses associated with failures in later stages of the drug development process.
Challenges:
The manufacturing and use of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are linked to significant expenses. It includes the expenses for specialized equipment, chemicals, and highly skilled staff required for the production process. Implementing iPSC-based treatments widely in clinical settings might be difficult because of the exorbitant expenses, which limit their availability and affordability. In addition, the intricacy of production procedures is a significant obstacle in this industry.
The manufacturing process for induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) is complex and requires careful regulation of many stages, including reprogramming, growth, and differentiation. The degree of intricacy at this level requires a considerable amount of knowledge and a meticulous focus on aspects which might need a significant allocation of resources. The manufacturing process is further complicated by the need for specialized reagents and equipment, leading to higher prices and possible production bottlenecks.
Regional Trends:
It is anticipated that the North American iPSCs Manufacturing Services market will exhibit a significant market share in terms of revenue and is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the near future. Rapid advancements in research on neuropathies, cardiac diseases, and personalized medicine in North America are significant growth drivers. Substantial funding and investments are directed toward advancing iPSC manufacturing technologies in the region.
Besides, the Europe region had a considerable market share due to the region's supportive regulatory environment and robust healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the market's growth is further stimulated by the collaborative endeavours of industry participants and academic institutions, which enhance research and development activities.
Recent Developments:
• In Dec 2023, FUJIFILM Corporation declared a USD 200 million investment in two companies to substantially enhance worldwide cell therapy contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) capabilities. The investment would allow Fujifilm to facilitate the burgeoning cell treatment business, which is projected to increase by over 30% annually from USD 3.3 billion in FY2022. The $200 million investment in cell therapy manufacturing capabilities is designated for the new headquarters of FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., a prominent global developer & manufacturer of iPSC and iPSC-derived cells, as well as the California facility of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.
Segmentation of IPSCs Manufacturing Services Market-
By Applications-
• Research Products
• Drug Development & Discovery
• Cellular Therapy
• Toxicology Screening
• Personalized Medicine
• Disease Modelling
• Stem Cell Banking
• Emerging Applications
By End-user-
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Academic institutes, Research Laboratories & CROs
• Hospitals & Surgical Centres
• Cell & Tissue Banks
• Other End Users
By Service Type-
• iPSCs Generation
• iPSCs Differentiation
• iPSCs Characterization and Quality Control
• iPSCs Banking
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
