In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Growth: Role of Virtual Screening and Target Identification
In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Products (Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Consultancy-as-a-Service), By Workflow (Discovery, Pre-Clinical Tests, Clinical Trials), By Technology, By Software Type, By End User
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 15, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market – (By Products (Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Consultancy-as-a-Service), By Workflow (Discovery (Target Identification (Bioinformatics, Reverse Docking, Protein Structure Prediction), Target Validation, Lead Discovery (Library Design, Pharmacophore, Pre-Clinical Tests, Clinical Trials), By Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Other Technologies (In-Silico Fishing, RNN for Drug Design)), By Software Type (Molecular modelling and de novo drug design software, Pharmacophore Modelling software), By End User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Size is valued at USD 10.9 Bn in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 40.3 Bn by the year 2031 at a 18.05% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
The approach of discovering and developing novel medications by employing computational methodologies and procedures is referred to as "in-silico drug discovery." It comprises an extensive collection of algorithms, simulations, and computer programs that are intended to identify potential drug candidates, anticipate their properties, and optimize their safety and efficacy.
As a result of the reduced time and cost required to screen compounds experimentally, in-silico drug discovery expedites the drug development process. In addition, it enables the identification of novel drug candidates that conventional methods alone may have overlooked and the exploration of a broader chemical space. The industry is being driven by the increasing emphasis on reducing prescription errors, technological advancements in computational biology, and the increasing use of cloud-based technologies in drug discovery.
However, the product's inability to prevent condensation in environments with dramatic variations in temperature or high humidity, as well as the lack of understanding regarding the health and safety of the in-silico drug discovery market, are impediments to market growth. The analysis timescales of the technology are substantial, irrespective of the magnitude of the stimulated systems.
List of Prominent Players in the In-Silico Drug Discovery Market:
• Chemical Computing Group ULC.
• Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.
• Dassault Systemes
• Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
• Curia Global, Inc.
• Certara,
• Charles River
• e-therapeutics plc.
• Evotec
• Insilico Medicine
• Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
• Numerate, Inc.
• PerkinElmer Inc.
• Schrödinger, Inc.
• Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
• Curia Global, Inc.
• Certara,
• Charles River
• Selvita
• Simulations Plus
• Tracxn Technologies
• WuXi AppTec
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The global in-silico drug discovery market is also being driven by the rapid technological advancements of computational biology. The discovery of novel medicinal compounds has been facilitated by computational techniques. The data processing and analysis stages of sequencing have been further optimized by advancements in computational biology, resulting in increased precision and quicker turnaround times.
These advancements have resulted in a widespread requirement for more effective strategies for the integrated utilization of computing nodes and storage. It is anticipated that this integration will enhance communication within the computational analytics community, eliminate bottlenecks in downstream processing, and reduce the cost of data transport. Virtual screening is a computational method commonly utilized to find achievements in the early stages of drug development.
Challenges:
The in-silico drug discovery market is only restricted by its fleeting duration. Depending on the magnitude of the stimulated systems, this method is computationally demanding and has analysis periods that vary from tens to hundreds of nanoseconds. This is problematic because the time interval, which can span from microseconds to seconds, is frequently insufficiently long to allow for the detection of protein folding. As an outcome, this may result in an insufficient sampling of protein conformations. Thus, the market's development over the forecast period may be significantly impeded by the brief duration of the analysis period.
Regional Trends:
The North American in-silico Drug Discovery market is expected to note a significant market share in revenue metrics and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. It is possible to explain this to the great demand for treatments for illnesses that have a limited frequency, such as cystic fibrosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The infrastructure that connects distributors and suppliers is more developed in this region than in any other region, which is one of the reasons why the sector is progressing.
Furthermore, it is anticipated that Asia Pacific will see significant expansion in the worldwide market for in-silico drug discovery. This is primarily because of the increased focus placed by the government on the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure, as well as the increasing expenditures in research and development, which are important drivers. A further factor that contributes to the growth of the market is the use of cloud-based apps in the process of drug discovery protocols.
Recent Developments:
• In May 2023, Aragen Life Sciences and FAR Biotech spearheaded a collaborative initiative to advance the neurodegeneration preclinical program. To support FAR Biotech's quantum biomodelling approach, Aragen has been chosen to provide integrated drug discovery (IDD) services.
Segmentation of In-Silico Drug Discovery Market-
By Products-
• Software
• Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
• Consultancy-as-a-Service
By Workflow-
• Discovery
o Target Identification
Bioinformatics
Reverse Docking
Protein Structure Prediction
o Target Validation
o Lead Discovery
Library Design
Pharmacophore
o Pre-Clinical Tests
o Clinical Trials
By Technology-
• Artificial Intelligence
• Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
• Other Technologies
o In-Silico Fishing
o RNN for Drug Design
By Software Type-
• Molecular modelling and de novo drug design software
• Pharmacophore Modelling software
By End User-
• Contract Research Organizations
• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
