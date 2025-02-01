Hospital-at-Home Market Is Transforming Healthcare Delivery for Chronic Disease Management
Hospital-At-Home Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Type (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), Application (Skilled Home Healthcare Service, Unskilled Home Healthcare Service), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 15, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Hospital-At-Home Market – (By Service Type (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), By Application (Skilled Home Healthcare Service, (Physician/primary care, Nursing Care, Physical, Occupational, and/or Speech Therapy, Nutritional Support, Hospice & Palliative Care, Other Skilled Care Services), Unskilled Home Healthcare Service), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
The Global Hospital Privacy Screens Market Size is valued at 16,438.7 Mn in 2023 and is predicted to reach 357.62 Billion by the year 2031 at a 48.2% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Hospital-At-Home Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Hospital-at-home describes a wide variety of medical procedures that are given to patients in their homes as opposed to hospitals or assisted living facilities. Getting care from this kind of medical facility is usually affordable as well as easier than going to a nursing home or healthcare facility. A larger proportion of the populace is becoming older, and since they are more likely to experience different long-term illnesses, this demographic is rising at a rapid rate.
As a result, consumers are becoming more aware of these facilities. Since experts strongly advise aftercare at home following hospitalization, the growing quantity of procedures performed worldwide is also expected to increase the need for these services in the years ahead. Furthermore, home medical care will also be more widely used, and the industry will expand as a result of efforts by governments and private financial institutions to integrate them into their financial arrangements.
List of Major Players in the Hospital-At-Home Market:
• Amedisys
• Aurora Enterprises
• Bon Secours Mercy Health
• Brookdale Senior Living
• CenterWell Home Health
• Central Logic
• Conduit Health
• Contessa
• DispatchHealth
• Encompass Health
• HCA
• Humana
• Medalogix
• Massachusetts General Brigham and Women's Hospital
• Mayo Clinic
• Medically Home
• SENA Health
• Senior Helpers
• Trinity Health
• UnitedHealth Group
• Optum
• LHC Group
• AdventHealth
• Virginia Mason Franciscan Health
• Sanford Health
• CareWell Health
• M Health Fairview
• Inspira Health
• BayCare Health System
• North Texas Medical Center
• Boston Medical Center
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for a global hospital-at-home market is fueled by the widespread usage of artificial intelligence. Hospital-at-home fosters an intelligent immediate environment where quick access to top-notch medical treatment wherever and whenever it's necessary takes the place of most waits, forms, headaches, and lethargy. With hospital-at-home services, the greatest treatment may be provided in a fully digital, measurable environment. The hospital-at-home industry is expanding rapidly as a result of clinics' inability to accommodate individuals in sufficient quantities.
Challenges:
One of the industry's most difficult aspects will probably be the high price of technology setup and upkeep, which is vital for certain individuals who have chronic illnesses and require ongoing care. Because of their exorbitant cost, highly sophisticated home care services remain out of reach for those on a lower-income budget. In addition, growing costs throughout the world industry can serve as a deterrent to the sector's rate of expansion. Patients' at-home medical care is mostly dependent on sophisticated medical technology, such as transportable medical devices and online surveillance.
These are more expensive to start with. Therefore, fewer individuals can afford them. The hefty operating and maintenance expenses hamper market expansion, especially in nations that are emerging. The COVID-19 pandemic made it more difficult for the home healthcare sector. Because of fewer procedures and increasing worries about infections spreading among patients, developed as well as developing nations experienced a decrease in the need for these kinds of procedures.
Regional Trends:
The North American hospital-at-home market is anticipated to register a major revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the region's sizable geriatric populace, sophisticated medical facilities, and comparatively more sources of financial independence.
Besides, Asia Pacific had a remarkable market share due to several factors, including the existence of significant producers and contractors, their proactive efforts to diversify their product offerings, the state's creation of an encouraging atmosphere for emerging home health entrepreneurs, and a growing interest in the area.
Recent Developments:
• In Nov 2023, Holy Cross Health, part of Trinity Health, one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in the United States, implemented an innovative care delivery model to tackle these challenges, enhance care delivery, elevate job satisfaction, and establish career pathways for nurses at all career stages. Holy Cross Health integrated with 50 nursing units across Trinity Health hospitals spanning 10 states.
• In Oct 2022, Amedisys subsidiary Contessa has established a deal with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) to provide various home-based care services, including palliative care. The two organizations have established a cooperative venture — UAMS Health Comprehensive Care at Home — which will offer primary care, hospital services, recovery and rehabilitation services, home health, and palliative care. The joint venture will provide each of these services in a residential environment.
Segmentation of Hospital-At-Home Market-
By Service Type-
• Therapeutic
• Diagnostic
By Application-
• Skilled Home Healthcare Service
o Physician/primary care
o Nursing Care
o Physical, Occupational, and/or Speech Therapy
o Nutritional Support
o Hospice & Palliative Care
o Other Skilled Care Services
• Unskilled Home Healthcare Service
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
