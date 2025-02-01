Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market: Impact of Technological Breakthroughs and Regional Trends on Diagnostic Advancements
Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Assays, Kits & Reagents, Systems), By Technology, By Application, By End-User, By Region, And By Segment Forecasts, 2024-2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market – (By Product (Assays, Kits & Reagents, Systems), By Application (Disease Diagnosis (Hepatitis, Chlamydia trachomatis (CT), Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG), Influenza, Covid-19, Other Disease Diagnosis), Blood Screening, Other Applications), By Technology (Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP), Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA), Helicase-dependent Amplification (HDA), Nucleic Acid Sequence-based Amplification (NASBA), Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR), Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA), Other Technologies), By End User (Hospitals, Reference Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, Other End users).), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
The Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Size is valued at USD 4.53 Bn in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 8.91 Bn by the year 2031 at a 8.94% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) describes a method of generating DNA material. Gene sequences from both distinct nucleic acid segments are amplified in a fixed environment using isothermal nucleic acid amplification methods. Customers' desire for more user-friendly, quick, and disease-specific diagnostic tools is driving up demand for isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology.
Because of developing countries' improving medical facilities and growing spending finances, the market for isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology is expected to expand. When a gene-based medicine was developed in response to the growing number of infectious diseases, the market for reasonably priced pharmaceuticals and therapies for genetic ailments expanded. The declining utilization of nucleic-acid diagnostics is a significant factor propelling the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market.
List of Major Players in the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• Grifols, S.A.
• Hologic, Inc.
• Meridian Bioscience,
• Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.
• BioMerieux SA
• Tecan Trading AG
• New England Biolabs
• QIAGEN N.V.
• DiaSorin Sp.A.
• General Electric
• OptiGene Limited
• Quidel Corporation
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Genomtec
• Mast Group Ltd.
• Ustar Biotechnologies
• Jena Bioscience GmbH
• Atila BioSystems
• TwistDx Limited
• LGC Limited
• Life Sciences Advanced Technologies
• GenoSensor Corporation
• PCR Biosystems
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for a global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is fueled by federal funding for pharmaceutical investigation and development. Multiple levels of authority can engage in particular operations, applications, regulations, or activities dubbed legislative efforts in order to deal with certain concerns, accomplish certain objectives, or bring about positive modifications in the community.
To promote a variety of variables, such as isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology, a number of federal agencies are launching medical initiatives. As a result, the demand for isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology is driven by federal programs for pharmaceutical advancement and research.
Challenges:
One of the main things holding back the industry's expansion is the regulation of INAAT-based diagnostics research. Furthermore, the marketing of INAAT solutions is hindered by patients' ignorance of the procedure and ambiguous legislation regarding INAAT-based examinations. The utilization of point-of-care technologies for amplification techniques like DNA sequencing is hindered by the need for equipment that can perform heat cycling and regulate temperatures.
Another major problem impeding growth in this sector is the legal structure that directs the development of INAAT-based treatments. However, The COVID-19 pandemic has had a beneficial effect on sales of isothermal nucleic acid amplification techniques. The need for COVID-19 vaccines and treatment medications is predicted to drive substantial additional development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
Regional Trends:
The North American isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is anticipated to register a major revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the region's well-established scientific environment and the need for diagnoses that utilize the amplification of nucleic acids for the delay of viral illnesses. Moreover, an elevated disposable medical expense and a growing emphasis on point-of-care testing methods are expected to fuel market expansion.
Besides, Europe has a substantial market share because of the increase in hereditary illnesses in younger generations. The industry is expanding as a result of significant R&D expenditures made by major manufacturers to create genome-based medicines. Interest in the item has also been generated by increasing worries about illness among elderly people and the need for affordable evaluation, which is anticipated to fuel growth.
Recent Developments:
• In April 2024, New England Biolabs (NEB®) announced the launch of its Monarch Mag Viral DNA/RNA Extraction Kit. This extraction kit improved the recovery of minimal quantities of viral nucleic acid to provide highly sensitive detection. The kit employed a magnetic bead-based method to extract viral RNA and DNA consistently and effectively, facilitating scalability for high-throughput automation.
The kit was compatible with prevalent sample types for extracting viral nucleic acids, including saliva, respiratory swab samples, and, after an enrichment step, wastewater samples.
Segmentation of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market-
By Product-
• Assays, Kits, & Reagents
• Systems
By Application-
• Disease Diagnosis
o Hepatitis
o Chlamydia trachomatis (CT)
o Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG)
o Influenza
o Covid-19
o Other Disease Diagnosis
• Blood Screening
• Other Applications
By Technology-
• Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)
• Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)
• Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA)
• Helicase-dependent Amplification (HDA)
• Nucleic Acid Sequence-based Amplification (NASBA)
• Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR)
• Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA)
• Other Technologies
By End User-
• Hospitals
• Reference Laboratories
• Academic & Research Institutes
• Other End users
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
