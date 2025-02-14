Global Stainless Steel Market is expected to reach US$ 179.5 billion by 2030
Global Stainless Steel Market is growing with a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 14, 2025 ) Global Stainless Steel Market reached US$ 111.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 179.5 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Trends
Rising Demand for Stainless Steel Across Various Industries
Stainless steel has been a key material in construction for over a century, valued for its durability, aesthetic appeal, low maintenance, and exceptional strength. Its toughness, fatigue resistance, and recyclability make it a preferred choice across multiple industries. In harsh environments such as industrial processing plants, coastal structures, and areas exposed to de-icing salts stainless steel is the go-to material due to its corrosion resistance and long lifespan.
Additionally, its high ductility makes it ideal for structures requiring seismic resistance. These properties have significantly contributed to the growing adoption of stainless steel in the construction and infrastructure sectors. Many countries are increasingly incorporating the metal into their projects.
For instance, Western Railways in India is nearing completion of the country's first all-stainless-steel railway foot overbridge (FOB) at Bhayandar Railway Station in Mumbai. This modern bridge aims to enhance passenger convenience with a spacious design. Furthermore, stainless steel is being widely used in tunnel construction, a trend expected to accelerate as India progresses toward developing 100 ultra-modern smart cities.
With its expanding applications across various industries, stainless steel continues to play a crucial role in shaping modern infrastructure and urban development.
Market Segments
By Type (Austenitic Stainless Steel, Martensitic Stainless Steels, Ferritic Stainless Steels, Precipitation-Hard enable Stainless Steels, Duplex Series, Others)
By Product (Cold Flat, Hot Coils5, Cold Bars, Hot Bars, Hot Plate and Sheet, Others)
By Grade (200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series, Duplex Series, Others)
By End-User (Building and Construction,Automotive and Transportation, Industrial Machinery & Components, Home Appliances, Medical and Surgical Tools, Others)
By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Asia-Pacific's Expanding Role in the Global Stainless Steel Market
The Asia-Pacific region continues to dominate the global stainless steel industry, with its market share expected to reach 50.1% in 2022 in terms of revenue. China, the world's largest producer and consumer of stainless steel, recorded a total production of 3.11 million tons (MT) in May 2023, marking an 11% increase from April’s 2.79 million tons. Compared to May 2022, production also grew by 3%, highlighting the region’s consistent expansion.
A surge in demand for stainless steel during this period led to increased restocking by buyers. Additionally, falling prices of key raw materials—including molybdenum, nickel, and ferrochrome—lowered overall stainless steel costs across various categories, further strengthening market growth.
China’s dominance in stainless steel production is also linked to its reliance on nickel pig iron (NPI), a cost-effective alternative to stainless steel scrap, which is commonly used in India and Europe. With access to cheaper raw materials, China maintains a competitive edge over other major global producers, reinforcing Asia-Pacific’s leadership in the stainless steel market.
Key Companies
• POSCO
• Acciai Speciali Terni S.p.A
• Acerinox
• Aperam
• ArcelorMittal,
• Baosteel Group
• China Baowu Steel
• JFE Steel Corporation
• Jindal Stainless Limited
• NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Recent Developments
• On June 15, 2023, The leading manufacturer of stainless steel in India, Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), stated that it will use Dassault System solutions to improve its production planning, scheduling and execution procedures and better satisfy customer demand.
• By August 7, 2023, A new line of heavy-duty lashing rings for demanding tie-down applications has been launched by Suncor Stainless. The new series has angled, bending D-rings that protrude past the surface. The makes it possible for the user to attach lashing fittings to the ring with one hand without lifting the ring first. The issues faced by multiple industries are addressed by the new product line.
