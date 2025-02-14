Global AI Recruitment Market is expected to reach US$ 1,019.1 Million by 2030
Global AI Recruitment Market is growing with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 14, 2025 ) Global AI Recruitment Market reached US$ 605.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,019.1 Million by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Trends
Growing Global Demand for Automated Hiring Processes
The adoption of AI-driven recruitment tools is transforming hiring processes worldwide by reducing the time and effort required at various recruitment stages. As digitalization increases, job postings attract a high volume of applications, making automation essential for efficiently handling candidate data. By streamlining resume screening and applicant tracking, these technologies allow recruiters to focus on strategic decision-making and talent acquisition.
According to a 2022 survey by Talent Alpha Sp. z.o.o, 67% of recruitment professionals believe AI positively impacts hiring beyond cost reduction. Additionally, four out of five respondents anticipate that AI will soon play a major role in hiring and firing decisions. Furthermore, 68% of HR professionals express optimism that AI-driven hiring will minimize biases, promoting fairer opportunities for job seekers.
As organizations strive for efficiency and inclusivity in recruitment, AI-powered hiring solutions continue to gain momentum, shaping the future of talent acquisition.
Market Segments
By Product (Solution, Services)
By Application (Process automation, Campaigning, Candidate screening, Candidate communication, Others)
By End-User (Retail and ecommerce, Banking, financial and insurance, Healthcare, Hospitality, Energy, Government, Enterprise, Manufacturing, Others)
By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Early Adoption of AI in North America
North America leads the global AI recruitment market, driven by the region’s rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and strong presence of tech giants and startups investing in AI-powered hiring solutions. With a well-developed IT infrastructure, companies in North America can seamlessly integrate AI recruitment tools into their existing systems, accelerating adoption and efficiency.
Major industry players in the region continue to launch innovative AI-driven recruitment solutions, further boosting market growth. For example, on April 5, 2023, Comeet, a leading provider of collaborative recruiting software, introduced its new AI Assistant. This tool is designed to enhance hiring decisions, improve candidate experience, and promote diversity and inclusion.
With continuous advancements and investments in AI recruitment technology, North America remains at the forefront of transforming the hiring landscape.
Key Companies
• SAP SE
• Zoho Corporation
• Google LLC
• IBM Corporation
• Oracle Corporation
• Automatic Data Processing, LCC
• Ultimate Software
• SmartRecruiters
• Jobvite
• CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd.
Recent Developments
• On October 09, 2023, Kelly Arc, a new online recruitment platform launched a recruitment platform for AI and automation talent. The AI tool closes the gap by connecting top talent, such as developers, analysts and project managers, with pioneering jobs.
• On October 30, 2023, India Quotient-backed edtech startup Masai School launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform for job seekers and recruiters. It helps job-seekers find relevant listings after a detailed competency assessment with the help of 90-minute interviews with tech leads in Indian companies.
