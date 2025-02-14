Global Visual Inspection of Capsules/Tablets and Softgels Market is expected to reach US$ 897.72 million by 2032
Global Visual Inspection of Capsules/Tablets and Softgels Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2025-2032 - DataM Intelligence
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 14, 2025 ) Global Visual Inspection of Capsules/Tablets and Softgels Market reached US$ 586.26 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 897.72 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2025-2032.
Market Trends
Increasing Pharmaceutical Production Worldwide
The global pharmaceutical industry has witnessed a substantial rise in production volumes, driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the subsequent surge in demand for medications. To keep pace with consumer needs, pharmaceutical manufacturers are expanding their production capacities. Several countries are positioning themselves as key players in this sector.
For instance, according to the Press Information Bureau of the Government of India, the Indian pharmaceutical industry has been experiencing rapid growth, supported by continuous investments and rising demand. With an increasing emphasis on domestic manufacturing, the industry is projected to reach a market value of $100 billion by 2025. Additionally, India's pharmaceutical exports saw an 8.36% increase from 2023 to 2024, highlighting the country's strong focus on expanding its production capabilities.
A similar trend is observed in other emerging markets, including China, Brazil, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, where pharmaceutical manufacturing is gaining momentum.
As production volumes continue to rise, the demand for advanced visual inspection systems is expected to grow significantly. This, in turn, is likely to drive market expansion in the coming years.
Market Segments
By Mode of Operation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual)
By Application (Tablets, Capsules, Softgels)
By End-User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Nutraceutical Industry)
By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Leads the Visual Inspection Market for Tablets, Capsules, and Softgels
North America holds a dominant position in the visual inspection market for pharmaceutical tablets, capsules, and softgels, driven by its well-established pharmaceutical sector. Manufacturers across the U.S. have embraced cutting-edge technologies and automated systems to enhance production and quality control processes.
The region is also home to key players in the visual inspection industry, offering advanced solutions integrated with AI and other innovative technologies. A notable example is Key International Inc., a New Jersey-based company recognized as a global leader in this field. The company provides the Enclony PLANET 6G inspection system, a highly sophisticated machine designed to ensure 100% visual inspection accuracy.
The Enclony PLANET 6G captures up to 12 images of each tablet or capsule, comparing them to a predefined "golden image" standard. This process enables precise identification of defects, ensuring only high-quality products move forward while rejecting defective ones. With the ability to inspect tablets and capsules of various shapes, sizes, and colors, the system significantly enhances production efficiency. It boasts an impressive output capacity of 350,000 tablets per hour or 150,000 capsules per hour, making it a valuable asset for pharmaceutical manufacturers aiming for high-speed, high-accuracy quality control.
Global Key Players
• Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd.
• Accura Pharmaquip Pvt. Ltd.
• Proditec, Jekson Vision
• SaintyCo,
• METTLER TOLEDO.
• Anritsu
• Sensum d.o.o.
• YENCHEN MACHINERY CO., LTD.
• MELISCOUT GMBH
