Global Surface Radars Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook (2024-2029)
Surface Radars Market by Platform (Critical Infrastructure, Vehicle-Mounted, Shipborne, Unmanned Surface Vehicles), Application (Surveillance, Air-Defense, Perimeter Security, Battlefield ISR), Frequency Band, Dimension - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 14, 2025 ) The global Surface Radars Market is projected to grow from USD 17.26 billion in 2024 to USD 22.49 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.4%. In terms of volume, the market is expected to increase from 4,690 units in 2024 to 6,113 units by 2029. Surface radars are integral to national defense, providing high-performance detection, surveillance, and communication capabilities for land and sea-based missions. Their demand continues to rise due to their role in security, minimizing threats, and ensuring border protection.
Key Market Players
Leading players in the Surface Radars Market include:
Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)
RTX (US)
BAE Systems (UK)
Northrop Grumman (US)
Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)
Thales (France)
Saab AB (Sweden)
Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel) & More
Market Drivers
Need for Enhanced Drone Detection Systems
Airports globally are investing in radar systems to counter stealth drones posing security threats. Incidents like the Gatwick Airport shutdown in 2018 highlight the growing demand for improved surveillance systems.
International airports in Belgium and the Dominican Republic recently implemented advanced radar-based drone detection technologies.
Rising Defense Budgets and Military Modernization
Countries, particularly in Asia Pacific (India, Japan, South Korea, Australia), are ramping up investments in advanced radar technologies to counter geopolitical threats.
Increased emphasis on indigenous radar technology is reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.
Growing Demand for Air Traffic Control, Weather Monitoring, and Disaster Management Applications
Non-defense applications, including aviation, meteorology, and emergency response, are driving adoption.
Market Restraints
High Costs of R&D and Procurement
Advanced radar systems require significant R&D investment and integration with fire control systems, command centers, and anti-aircraft weaponry.
Budget constraints in emerging markets limit modernization efforts.
Opportunities
Advancements in Hardware and Software Integration
The development of software-defined radios and synthetic aperture radars is improving real-time threat detection.
AI integration in radar systems is driving innovations for enhanced situational awareness.
Challenges
Radar Vulnerability to Advanced Jamming Techniques
New electronic warfare strategies, including radio frequency jamming, are impacting the efficiency of traditional radar systems.
Companies like BAE Systems are developing adaptive radio frequency jamming and sensing technologies to enhance radar survivability.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific Dominance
Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market, reaching USD 6.75 billion by 2029.
Increased defense investments in India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.
Collaboration with local and international players to develop advanced radar technologies.
Market Segmentation
By Platform:
Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) – Fastest-growing segment due to demand for autonomous solutions in military applications.
USVs equipped with surface radars enhance tracking, surveillance, and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.
By Application:
Surveillance – Expected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by rising demand for border protection, coastal surveillance, and airspace management.
Recent Developments
November 2024: RTX completed the first test of Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS).
September 2024: Raytheon delivered the first AN/TPY-2 radar to Saudi Arabia.
January 2025: Elbit Systems won a USD 60 million contract to supply Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS).
December 2024: ASELSAN secured a USD 170.9 million contract to supply air defense radar systems.
November 2023: Israel Aerospace Industries opened a new radar technology facility in Hyderabad, India.
The Surface Radars Market is poised for significant growth due to increasing demand in military, defense, and civilian applications. Emerging technologies, including AI, machine learning, and synthetic aperture radar advancements, are expected to drive innovation and market expansion. With rising geopolitical tensions and security concerns, the adoption of next-generation radar systems will continue to surge globally.
