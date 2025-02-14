Extrusion Coating Market worth $7.5 billion by 2029
The report "Extrusion Coating Market by Material Type (LDPE, EVA, PP, PET), Substrate (Paper, Paperboard, Aluminium Foils, Polymer Films), Application (Packaging, Liquid, Flexible, Commercial, Photographic), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029."
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 14, 2025 ) The report "Extrusion Coating Market by Material Type (LDPE, EVA, PP, PET), Substrate (Paper, Paperboard, Aluminium Foils, Polymer Films), Application (Packaging, Liquid, Flexible, Commercial, Photographic), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029”. The Extrusion Coating market is projected to reach a market size of USD 7.5 billion by 2029 from USD 6.3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 3.6%. Asia pacific is the one of the largest markets for extrusion coating.
Extrusion coating market is segmented by material type: Low Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate and Others. Low Density Polyethylene segments account for the largest market share of extrusion coating in terms of both volume and values. Low Density Polyethylene is easily processed and creates strong connections with a variety of substrates, including paper, cardboard, and other polymers, it is a good choice for extrusion coating applications. Due to its adaptability, Low Density Polyethylene can be utilized in a variety of packaging forms, such as flexible films, laminates, and pouches, to satisfy a broad range of packaging requirements in a variety of sectors. Low Density Polyethylene continues to be preferred by manufactures seeking cost effective, efficient, and reliable, solutions in the competitive and dynamic packaging market.
Extrusion coating market is segmented by substrate: Paper, Paperboard, Aluminium Foils, Polymer Films, and Others. Polymer films account the largest market share of global extrusion coating market in terms of both value and volume. Polymer film offer excellent printability, superior barrier properties and it is widely used in packaging application. Polymer films offer superior durability, versatility and cost-effective solution compared to other substrate. Their flexibility in design allows for easy customization of functional additives like UV protection and portability making them ideal choice for wide range of packaging application in industries such as consumer goods, Pharmaceutical, and food.
The extrusion coating market has various small, medium, and large players. Some of the major market players are SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Chevron Phillips Company (US), Cleanse Corporation (US), Exxon Mobil (US), lyondellbasell (Netherlands) and Dow (US) among others, have framed their strategies to penetrate and create bases in these emerging markets. Furthermore, companies are concentrating on strengthening their R&D facilities to provide efficient and sustainable products. These products are manufactured considering regulations implemented by associations and governments.
Asia Pacific accounted for a largest share of the overall extrusion coating market, in terms value, in 2024. The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in the global extrusion coating market. This dominance can be attributed to several factors, including the region's burgeoning manufacturing activities, rapid urbanization, and vast industrial base. Countries like India, Japan, China, and South Korea are major contributors to this market share, driven by their robust economies and extensive use of extrusion coating in packaging. Moreover, the increasing demand for consumer goods, coupled with the growth of e-commerce, is further boosting the usage of extrusion coating for packaging and shipping purposes.
