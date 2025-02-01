Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Market Analysis: Software Solutions, End-Users, and Regional Trends
Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application area, By Type of software solution, By Mode of Deployment, By End-user (Biobank, Cell therapy lab, Hospital, Research institute, Commercial organizatio
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Logistics Market – (By Application Area (Donor eligibility assessment, Sample collection, Manufacturing, Logistics, Patient verification and treatment follow-up), By Type of Software Solution (Cell orchestration platform, Enterprise manufacturing system, Inventory management system, Laboratory information management system, Logistics management system, Patient management system, Quality management system, Tracking and tracing system), By End-User (Biobank, Cell Therapy Lab, Hospital, Research Institute, Commercial Organization), By Type of Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-premises)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
The Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market Size is valued at 1.35 Billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach 3.17 Billion by the year 2031 at a 11.41 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market 2025-2034 full Research Report latest version is now available.
Customizable services are offered by Global Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics to assist with any phase of the supply chain, including patient identification, cell harvest, therapeutic intervention, and long-term outcomes data collecting. Gene and cell therapies are leading the charge in a new era of medicine by providing remedies that are specifically tailored to the unique requirements of each patient. Robust and adaptable supply chain services are in high demand as therapies become increasingly personalized. Biotechnology advancements and the growing demand for personalized medicine are the primary factors driving the Global Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market.
The necessity of effective cold chain logistics solutions becomes increasingly critical as cell and gene therapies become more prevalent in the treatment of various illnesses, such as cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune conditions. The Global Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market, however, faces substantial obstacles due to the supply chain's inherent complexity and fragmentation. The distribution network for cell and gene therapies is intricate, with a variety of stakeholders, such as pharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), research institutions, healthcare providers, and regulatory agencies, each with their own unique roles and responsibilities.
Moreover, the Global Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market is significantly influenced by technological advancements in biotechnology. Consistent advancements in biotechnology have resulted in the creation of advanced cell and gene therapies that have improved safety and efficacy.
List of Major Players in the Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market:
• Be The Match BioTherapies
• MAK-SYSTEM
• Cryoport
• Brooks Life Sciences
• Lykan Bioscience
• Clarkston Consulting
• SAP
• Hypertrust Patient Data Care
• Haemonetics
• MasterControl
• TraceLink
• SAVSU Technologies
• TrakCel
• Title21 Health Solutions
• sedApta Group
• Vineti
• Stafa Cellular Therapy
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• McKesson
• Biocair
• Marken
• Modality Solutions
• Almac
• Arvato Supply Chain Solutions SE
• Catalent, Inc
• BioLife Solutions, Inc
• Biostor Ltd
• Yourway Biopharma Services Company
• Atelerix Ltd
• Other Prominent Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Personalized therapies, which are customized to meet the unique requirements of each patient, are becoming increasingly popular, particularly for rare and complex diseases. An increase in patient-centric strategies necessitates advanced logistics solutions. Advancements in gene editing technologies, including CRISPR, assist in the development and distribution of gene and cell therapies.
Accelerated approvals and supportive regulatory frameworks from agencies such as the FDA and EMA promote the commercialization and development of cell and gene therapies. The necessity for specialized logistics is being driven by an increased emphasis on quality assurance and compliance. The demand for advanced therapies and the logistical requirements are being driven by increased patient awareness and advocacy for access.
Challenges:
One of the biggest hurdles for Global Cell Gene Therapy is that The Cold Chain Logistics Market requires strict temperature control and monitoring for delivering and storing delicate biological goods. Cell and gene treatments often need stringent temperature ranges to be effective and safe throughout the supply chain. Maintaining accurate temperature conditions is difficult, particularly during long-distance transit or in variable weather.
Even modest temperature changes may damage medicinal product quality and integrity, making them useless or dangerous to patients. To monitor and handle temperature-sensitive cargo, cold chain logistics companies must use modern temperature monitoring equipment, data loggers, and real-time tracking systems. Contingency preparations and fast reaction techniques are necessary to handle temperature excursions and reduce product loss or damage during transportation.
Regional Trends:
The North America Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics market is anticipated to note a significant market share in revenue metrics and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The region boasts a robust healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in research and development, and a high demand for innovative therapies.
Furthermore, its dominant position is bolstered by the presence of significant biopharmaceutical companies and sophisticated technological capabilities. Furthermore, Europe is experiencing substantial growth in this market. This rapid expansion is fueled by a strong emphasis on innovation and the development of new therapies, as well as an increase in government initiatives and funding for cell and gene therapy research.
The region's accelerated development is further bolstered by the collaboration between academic institutions and industry actors and the region's robust regulatory framework.
Recent Developments:
• In Oct 2024, McKesson Corporation announced the introduction of InspiroGeneTM by McKesson (“InspiroGene”), a specialized entity exclusively aimed at facilitating the commercialization of cell and gene therapies (CGTs). InspiroGene offers a scalable and adaptable array of services, supported by a seasoned leadership team, to assist manufacturers, payers, and providers in maneuvering through the intricate environment of CGT commercialization, thereby ensuring patient access to essential, transformative medicines.
• In June 2024, Cryoport, Inc. formed a strategic collaboration to provide biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies with fully integrated manufacturing and shipping services for regenerative medicine products to advance cell and gene treatments.
Segmentation of Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market-
By Application Area-
• Donor eligibility assessment
• Sample collection
• Manufacturing
• Logistics
• Patient verification and treatment follow-up
By Type of Software Solution-
• Cell orchestration platform
• Enterprise manufacturing system
• Inventory management system
• Laboratory information management system
• Logistics management system
• Patient management system
• Quality management system
• Tracking and tracing system
By End-User-
• Biobank
• Cell Therapy Lab
• Hospital
• Research Institute
• Commercial Organization
By Type of Deployment-
• Cloud-Based
• On-premises
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
