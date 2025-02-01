Biospecimen Contract Research Services Market Outlook: 2023 Baseline, 2031 Target, and 13.3%CAGR
Biospecimen Contract Research Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Biospecimen Type (Oncological Studies, Non-Oncological Studies), By Therapeutic Area, By Region, And By Segment Forecasts, 2024-2032.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 14, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Biospecimen Contract Research Services Market – (By Biospecimen Types (Oncological Studies, (FFPE Tissue, Frozen Tissue, Plasma / Serum, Other Biospecimens), Non-Oncological Studies (Blood Products, Human Tissue, Other Biospecimens)), By Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Other Therapeutic Areas)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
The Biospecimen Contract Research Services Market Size is valued at USD 4,429.6 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 13,515.1 million by the year 2032 at a 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2032.
Global Biospecimen Contract Research Services Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Biospecimen contract research services supply biological specimens such as tissues, blood, or DNA for research purposes. These services manage sample collection, processing, storage, and quality control while guaranteeing adherence to ethical standards. These services offer researchers high-quality, ethically procured specimens and accompanying clinical data to facilitate scientific advancements in oncology, immunology, and genetics. The industry's explosive rise is being propelled by the rising demand for superior biospecimens, the need to get around capacity issues, and the developing significance of tailored healthcare methodologies.
List of Significant Players in the Biospecimen Contract Research Services Market:
• Boca Biolistics
• Creative Bioarray
• BioChain Institute,
• BioIVT
• Cureline
• Discovery Life Sciences
• Infinity BiologiX
• Precision for Medicine, Inc.
• PrecisionMed, Inc.
• Medicover
• National BioService
• ICON plc
• iProcess Global Research Inc.
• ABS Inc.
• The MT Group
• Eolas Biosciences Co. Ltd
• Indivumed GmbH
• Ardent Clinical Research Services
• Capital Biosciences, Inc.
• iSpecimen
• GR BioResearch
• REPROCELL
• Trans-Hit Bio (Azenta US, Inc.)
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for a global biospecimen contract research services market is fueled by the growing prevalence of persistent illnesses, a move toward customized therapy, and greater funding for pharmacological research and development. These services address the requirement for a wide range of accurately defined biospecimens for investigating disease causes, identifying biomarkers, and creating tailored treatments. The need for BCRS to facilitate the investigation and management of disorders common to the aged is growing as the world's populace gets older. This will guarantee extensive R&D initiatives in the healthcare industry.
Challenges:
The primary barriers include the absence of experts, challenges with legislation, and a lack of set guidelines and standards for production, quality control, and security assessment. Because biology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare equipment, and research organizations battle for qualified and seasoned investigators, biospecimen contract research services companies struggle to draw and retain these professionals.
In order to succeed more effectively, businesses must provide greater pay and enticements, which will impact participants' economics and results, particularly modest statistical analysis services. However, the social science business has not provided instruction in skills internationally, leaving disparities between basic comprehension and the usual workforce organization. The industry's expansion has been constrained by a slow acceptance of experience and expertise as well as the shortage of workers in the pharmaceutical sector.
Regional Trends:
The North America biospecimen contract research services market will hold significant revenue share. It is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to several factors such as large chemical companies based there, the general level of medical investigation in the region, and the quality of medical care. Drug manufacturers are emphasising contracting out research studies to address various medical issues.
Additionally, these companies are spending more on research and development. Besides, Europe has a substantial market share because of the increased emphasis that different businesses, including nanotechnology and medications, are placing on efforts to conduct research and development.
Recent Developments:
• In Feb 2023, iSpecimen strategically expanded its own marketplace platform by incorporating seven new biospecimen sample providers from the U.S. and Europe. The additional suppliers enabled iSpecimen to provide worldwide access to essential biospecimens and data necessary for advancing research in oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other areas.
Segmentation of Biospecimen Contract Research Services Market-
By Biospecimen Type-
• Oncological Studies
o FFPE Tissue
o Frozen Tissue
o Plasma / Serum
o Other Biospecimens
• Non-Oncological Studies
o Blood Products
o Human Tissue
o Other Biospecimens
By Therapeutic Area-
• Oncological Disorders
• Neurological Disorders
• Cardiovascular Disorders
• Other Therapeutic Areas
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
