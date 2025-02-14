eConsent in Healthcare Market Forecast 2024-2031: Opportunities in Cloud-based and Remote Platforms
eConsent In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Platform (Cloud-based, Web-based), By Enrollment Type (On-Site, Remote), By Form Type (General Consent, General Consent With Specific Denial(S), General Denial With Specific Consent(S)
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 14, 2025 ) The Global eConsent In Healthcare Market Size is valued at USD 468.2 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 996.6 million by the year 2031 at a 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global eConsent In Healthcare Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
eConsent is the term used to describe the digital method of obtaining informed agreements from patients in the medical field. Using digital methods, including software applications or online systems, comprises providing patients with details on surgeries, therapies, investigations, or additional medical initiatives and enabling them to accept digitally. The main elements propelling eConsent's expansion in the healthcare sector are its numerous related advantages and the growing digitization of the industry.
Furthermore, it is also planned to increase the use of eConsent in the medical field through technology improvements and supportive legislation that led to greater innovations and eConsent acceptance. In addition, to accommodate a variety of patient demographics, eConsent systems are progressively providing proficient assistance. The healthcare sector's emphasis on streamlining processes and minimizing negotiations is another factor propelling market growth.
List of Major Players in the EConsent In Healthcare Market:
• Florence Healthcare, Inc.
• ClinOne, Inc.
• Obvio Health USA, Inc.
• 5thPort, LLC
• Clinical Trials Arena
• EvidentIQ Group GmbH
• Definitive Healthcare, LLC
• Mednet Solutions, Inc.
• Delve Health, Inc.
• Magentus (formerly Citadel Health)
• ClinConsent, LLC
• Calysta EMR
• IQVIA Holdings Inc.
• RealTime Software Solutions, LLC
• Signant Health
• Kayentis
• Curebase, Inc.
• Advarra, Inc.
• Castor EDC, Inc.
• Dacima Software Inc.
• eClinicalHealth Limited
• Milo Healthcare
• Suvoda LLC
• DataRiver S.r.l.
• Jeeva Clinical Trials Inc.
• Y-Prime, LLC
• YonaLink
• OpenClinica, LLC
• Eclipse Clinical Technology, Inc.
• Thieme Compliance GmbH
• Crucial Data Solutions, Inc.
• Sitero, LLC
• ClinCapture, Inc.
• Medable, Inc.
• THREAD, Inc.
• Veeva Systems, Inc.
• Interlace Health (formerly FormFast)
• Climedo Health GmbH
• Medrio, Inc.
• Cloudbyz, Inc.
• Octalsoft (a part of Glorant, LLC USA)
• Medidata Solutions, Inc.
• EClinCloud (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd
• Concentric Health Ltd
• Citadel Group Limited
• StudyKIK (a part of Syneos Health)
• Datacubed Health, Inc.
• ICON plc
• Clinical Ink, Inc.
• Wellbeing Software Group Ltd
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for global eConsent in healthcare is fueled by the sector's advancement in the use of eConsent in healthcare, especially regarding research and medication innovation. Clinical investigation authorization was previously obtained using manual authorization forms, which was a laborious and ineffective process.
The consent procurement procedure is greatly streamlined by eConsent, which offers a contemporary, effective, and safe substitute. Healthcare eConsent Systems patients and healthcare professionals equally are finding it more and more convenient to utilize digital consent services due to the swift progress being made in handheld devices. Participants can interact with consent-based technologies more easily, thanks to the proliferation of portable devices.
Challenges:
The main challenge is the cost and complexity. The sector's upfront installation expenses might differ based on a number of criteria, including the level of detail of the software, the financial status of the healthcare facility, and the degree of flexibility needed. They cover costs associated with training workers, technical facilities acquiring software, connectivity with present equipment, and adherence to regulations.
Therefore, these are the things impeding the sector's expansion. Technical difficulties further hamper the smooth incorporation of Automated Approval Documents into healthcare. It might be challenging to guarantee the safety of patient information while maintaining interoperability with established healthcare systems. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has been having a substantial effect on the eConsent sector in the healthcare sector.
Medical professionals are using digital consent technologies more often to enable online patient contact in light of social distance tactics and the necessity to reduce direct contact. This change has expedited the healthcare industry's digitization process and increased the uptake of eConsent systems used to get patient consent for surgeries, therapies, and experimental treatments.
Regional Trends:
The North American eConsent in the healthcare market is expected to report a major revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly due to several factors, including the implementation of restrictions, technological advancements, patient-centred service designs, the importance of education and research, connectivity with electronic health records, and larger efforts in medical services to undergo digitization. Besides, Europe had a remarkable market share because of the growing number of illnesses, the quickening pace of economic expansion, and the broad use of technologies in medical research.
Recent Developments:
• In Oct 2024, Mednet announced the release of their latest software, which includes electronic consent functionalities (eConsent) integrated within the iMednet eClinical platform. The newly developed eConsent module aims to offer a straightforward, economical, and compliant approach for gathering and storing participant consent, catering to the requirements of hybrid, virtual, and decentralized clinical trials, while also promoting enhanced participant diversity.
Segmentation of eConsent In Healthcare Market-
By Platform-
• Cloud-based
• Web-based
By Enrollment Type-
• On-Site
• Remote
By Form Type-
• General Consent
• General Consent with Specific Denial(S)
• General Denial with Specific Consent(S)
• General Denial
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
