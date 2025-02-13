The Third Estate – Secrets of the Manor
"…Intense action, well-developed characters, and intricate subplots. This book is perfect for readers who enjoy thrillers filled with suspense, strategic maneuvers and a touch of emotional depth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 13, 2025 ) Award-winning author D. R. Berlin has released her debut novel: The Third Estate – Secrets of the Manor, published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company. A gripping, high-stakes thriller that seamlessly blends espionage, mystery and intense suspense, The Third Estate is the first book in a planned series.
In a busy outdoor market, in broad daylight, an apparently ordinary woman is gunned down by an assassin. Twelve years later, the killer is back with a new target—and a mysteriously sinister employer…
Sophie Allard, a promising jet pilot cadet at a prestigious military academy, finds her world shattered when she’s summoned to the commander’s office with devastating news—her estranged father has died in a mysterious lab explosion at their family estate. But what begins as a routine investigation soon spirals into something far more dangerous.
Sophie delves deeper into the secrets surrounding her father’s death and uncovers hidden truths that threaten not only her career but her very life. Unraveling a web of deception and betrayal, Sophie discovers that her father’s involvement with a powerful and shadowy organization—the Third Estate—could hold the key to both her survival and her downfall. With an assassin hunting her every step and the enigmatic Grey Lady pulling the strings behind the scenes, Sophie must navigate a perilous landscape of secrets, lies and danger.
But when the truth surfaces and the lies are revealed, everything changes.
The Third Estate – Secrets of the Manor was published in December 2024 and has already received several literary awards, including:
• The BREW Seal of Excellence from The Chrysalis BREW Project
• The Atlas of Stories Award
• The Beyond Boundaries Reads Book Award
• The Booknomad Tales Five Stars Award
• The Spotlyts Story Award
• Chanticleer International Book Awards 2023 – Finalist Clue Division
• Best Book Chanticleer Book Reviews 5 stars
• Literary Titan Gold Book Award
• NABE Pinnacle Book Achievement Award - Young Adult
• Books Shelf Book Cover Contest Winner
• The International Firebird Book Award – 2nd Place
• Outstanding Creator Awards – Third Place Thriller, Third Place Military Thriller, Honorable Mention: Best Character, Best Supporting Character, Best Villain
• Page Turner Writing Award Long List / Finalist 2024
• American Writing Awards - Finalist Fiction Mystery / Suspense, Finalist Fiction Best Cover Design
• Literary Global Book Award - Finalist Best Book Cover, Finalist Best Debut Novel, Finalist Thriller / Adventure, Winner – Young Adult
Learn more about the author at The Third Estate or drberlinauthor.com
At 284 pages, The Third Estate – Secrets of the Manor is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7902-6 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $22.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7903-3 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $37.95
Genre: FICTION / Thrillers / Suspense
About the Author: D.R. Berlin is an award-winning author, U.S. Army veteran, and general surgeon with a Bachelor of Science in biology and a writing minor from MIT. A graduate of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, her career in high-pressure environments fuels the pulse-pounding suspense and authentic detail in The Third Estate – Secrets of the Manor. Berlin combines her scientific expertise and love of storytelling to deliver a gripping, intricate thriller that keeps readers on edge. Drafted as the unofficial photographer of her children’s sports team, she has been affectionally dubbed the “Mamarazzi.”
