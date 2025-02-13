Global Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 6,674.2 million by 2030
Global Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2024–2031 - DataM Intelligence
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 13, 2025 ) Global Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market size reached USD 3,580.4 million in 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 6,674.2 million by 2030. The biopharmaceutical tubing market is growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2024–2031.
Market Trends
Government Funding and Tubing Advantages Drive Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers
The rapid adoption of single-use systems (SUS) in the biopharmaceutical industry has prompted governments and industry organizations to establish universal standards for material integrity and purity in tubing and related components. This push for standardization ensures compliance with high-purity requirements while enhancing manufacturing efficiency.
Silicone tubing is widely used due to its ability to withstand sterilization processes, provide positive extractable substance test results, and remain free from animal-derived components. Industries requiring high-performance, flexible, and cost-effective tubing solutions increasingly rely on these materials for various applications.
In pharmaceutical manufacturing, peristaltic pumps and silicone tubing are frequently used to ensure seamless fluid transfer. High-purity thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) tubing meets stringent requirements for weldability and sealing, eliminating the need for additional materials. Additionally, certain TPEs like silicone can be molded into custom connectors (Ys and Ts), reducing the reliance on fittings and minimizing the risk of leaks.
With rising government funding and the technological advantages of advanced tubing materials, manufacturers have lucrative growth opportunities in the expanding biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/biopharmaceutical-tubing-market
Regional Share
North America Leads with 40.5% Market Share, Driven by Major Players and Healthcare Investments
With strong industry presence and increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, North America dominates the biopharmaceutical tubing market, holding a 40.5% market share. The region’s rapid technological advancements and economic growth have expanded industrial production, fueling demand for biopharmaceutical tubing in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.
New Product Launches Boost Market Growth
Innovation in biopharmaceutical tubing continues to drive market expansion, with leading manufacturers introducing novel solutions to meet industry demands.
• In July 2022, DuPont announced the launch of its new DuPont Liveo Healthcare production plant in Cooper River, South Carolina. This facility is designed to serve global clients while maintaining the same high-quality manufacturing standards as DuPont’s Hemlock, Michigan facility.
• In October 2021, DuPont introduced two new product lines to meet the growing needs of the healthcare sector. This includes the Liveo Pharma TPE Tubing, a high-purity thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) tubing designed for fluid transfer and single-use bioprocessing applications, developed with the same high-quality standards as DuPont's Liveo Silicone Pharma Tubing.
With strong market players, expanding infrastructure, and continuous innovation, North America remains at the forefront of the biopharmaceutical tubing industry, shaping the future of bioprocessing and pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/biopharmaceutical-tubing-market
Major Global Players
• W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.
• Freudenberg Group (Freudenberg Medical)
• Rehu Group (RAUMEDIC AG)
• Genstar Capital (Tekni-Plex, Inc.)
• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
• Holland Applied Technologies, Inc.
• Sartorius AG
• Saint-Gobain
• Ami Polymer
• Nordson Corporation
Why Purchase This Report?
✔ Detailed market segmentation & key trends
✔ Competitive intelligence & emerging players
✔ Comprehensive regional & regulatory analysis
✔ 203-page report with 62 tables & 53 figures
Market Trends
Government Funding and Tubing Advantages Drive Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers
The rapid adoption of single-use systems (SUS) in the biopharmaceutical industry has prompted governments and industry organizations to establish universal standards for material integrity and purity in tubing and related components. This push for standardization ensures compliance with high-purity requirements while enhancing manufacturing efficiency.
Silicone tubing is widely used due to its ability to withstand sterilization processes, provide positive extractable substance test results, and remain free from animal-derived components. Industries requiring high-performance, flexible, and cost-effective tubing solutions increasingly rely on these materials for various applications.
In pharmaceutical manufacturing, peristaltic pumps and silicone tubing are frequently used to ensure seamless fluid transfer. High-purity thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) tubing meets stringent requirements for weldability and sealing, eliminating the need for additional materials. Additionally, certain TPEs like silicone can be molded into custom connectors (Ys and Ts), reducing the reliance on fittings and minimizing the risk of leaks.
With rising government funding and the technological advantages of advanced tubing materials, manufacturers have lucrative growth opportunities in the expanding biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/biopharmaceutical-tubing-market
Regional Share
North America Leads with 40.5% Market Share, Driven by Major Players and Healthcare Investments
With strong industry presence and increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, North America dominates the biopharmaceutical tubing market, holding a 40.5% market share. The region’s rapid technological advancements and economic growth have expanded industrial production, fueling demand for biopharmaceutical tubing in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.
New Product Launches Boost Market Growth
Innovation in biopharmaceutical tubing continues to drive market expansion, with leading manufacturers introducing novel solutions to meet industry demands.
• In July 2022, DuPont announced the launch of its new DuPont Liveo Healthcare production plant in Cooper River, South Carolina. This facility is designed to serve global clients while maintaining the same high-quality manufacturing standards as DuPont’s Hemlock, Michigan facility.
• In October 2021, DuPont introduced two new product lines to meet the growing needs of the healthcare sector. This includes the Liveo Pharma TPE Tubing, a high-purity thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) tubing designed for fluid transfer and single-use bioprocessing applications, developed with the same high-quality standards as DuPont's Liveo Silicone Pharma Tubing.
With strong market players, expanding infrastructure, and continuous innovation, North America remains at the forefront of the biopharmaceutical tubing industry, shaping the future of bioprocessing and pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/biopharmaceutical-tubing-market
Major Global Players
• W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.
• Freudenberg Group (Freudenberg Medical)
• Rehu Group (RAUMEDIC AG)
• Genstar Capital (Tekni-Plex, Inc.)
• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
• Holland Applied Technologies, Inc.
• Sartorius AG
• Saint-Gobain
• Ami Polymer
• Nordson Corporation
Why Purchase This Report?
✔ Detailed market segmentation & key trends
✔ Competitive intelligence & emerging players
✔ Comprehensive regional & regulatory analysis
✔ 203-page report with 62 tables & 53 figures
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results