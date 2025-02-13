Global Aluminium Market is expected to reach US$ 233.3 bllion by 2031
Global Aluminium Market is growing with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031 - DataM Intelligence
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 13, 2025 ) Global Aluminium Market reached US$ 152.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 233.3 bllion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Trends
Rising Demand for Primary Aluminium
Primary aluminium refers to aluminium produced directly from bauxite ore through a refining process. It is a key material in the construction industry, commonly used for roofing, windows, doors, facades, and structural components due to its lightweight, durability, and corrosion resistance.
According to European Aluminium, the annual demand for primary aluminium currently stands at 9 million tonnes and is projected to double to 18 million tonnes by 2050. Europe’s aluminium industry is one of the continent’s most extensive raw materials sectors, with over 600 factories operating across 30 countries. The sector plays a crucial role in six of the EU’s fourteen industrial ecosystems and is integral to the implementation of the European Green Deal, supporting sustainability goals and the transition to a low-carbon economy.
As demand continues to rise, aluminium will remain a cornerstone material in construction, transportation, and renewable energy infrastructure, further driving market growth.
Market Segments
By Product (Pure Aluminium, Alloy Aluminium)
By Application (Pigments and Powder, Foils, Wires, Sheets and Plates, Rod and Bars, Ingots)
By End-User (Transportation, Packaging, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Consumer Goods, Industrial Equipment and Machinery, Others)
Regional Share
Asia-Pacific Driving Global Aluminium Market Growth
China remains the leading aluminium producer in the Asia-Pacific region, with increasing production across the region contributing significantly to the growth of the global aluminium market.
In July 2023, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that China’s primary aluminium output reached 3.46 million metric tonnes in June, marking a 2.9% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. This growth was driven by the resumption of smelter operations in Yunnan, China’s fourth-largest aluminium-producing province, after restrictions on local power usage were lifted. Increased rainfall in the region boosted hydropower availability, allowing for expanded aluminium production.
With China leading the way and other Asia-Pacific nations ramping up production, the region continues to dominate the global aluminium market, securing a substantial market share and driving industry expansion.
Global Key Players
• Alcoa Corporation
• Aluminium Corporation of China Limited
• Century Aluminium Company
• Rio Tinto
• United Company RUSAL
• Norsk Hydro ASA
• Emirates Global Aluminium
• National Aluminium Company Limited
• Aluminium Bahrain
• Kaiser Aluminium Corporation.
