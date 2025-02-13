Global Adhesives and Sealants Market is expected to reach US$ 119.9 billion by 2031
Adhesives and Sealants Market is growing with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031 - DataM Intelligence
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 13, 2025 ) Global Adhesives and Sealants Market reached US$ 78.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 119.9 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
The next generation of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to be a key driver of market growth, as advancements in lightweight materials and reduced reliance on mechanical fastenings contribute to weight reduction and improved battery efficiency. For example, Permabond, a UK-based multinational adhesive manufacturer, recently introduced a specialized range of adhesives designed exclusively for EV production, supporting the shift toward more efficient and durable vehicle designs.
However, concerns over environmental contamination from improper adhesive disposal could hinder market growth. Many countries lack strict protocols for managing adhesive waste, and regulatory frameworks for disposal remain underdeveloped. Until these issues are addressed, adhesive usage in various industries may continue to face regulatory restrictions, posing a challenge to market expansion.
Market Dynamics
Infrastructure Development Driving Demand for Adhesives and Sealants
Governments in emerging markets are making significant capital investments in public infrastructure to enhance the quality of life and improve the aesthetic and functional appeal of urban spaces. The post-pandemic era has seen a surge in the construction of metro systems, airports, bridges, stadiums, and high-speed railways, fueling growth in the infrastructure sector.
China and India are leading this expansion, while Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are also accelerating their infrastructure projects. Although African nations have been slower in development, several large-scale projects have been undertaken with support from multilateral organizations.
This rapid infrastructure growth is expected to drive demand for adhesives and sealants, which play a crucial role in the building and construction sector, supporting structural integrity, durability, and efficiency in modern construction projects.
Market Segmentation
By Product (Adhesive, Sealant)
By Type (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt, Pressure Sensitive)
By Technology (One-component Adhesive and Sealant, Two-component Adhesive and Sealant, Adhesive and Sealant Tapes)
By Application (Paperboard & Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Leather & Footwear, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Furniture, Others)
By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Regional Share
Construction Slowdown Poses Challenges for Market Growth in Asia-Pacific
China remains the world’s largest building and real estate market, playing a crucial role in the Asia-Pacific region’s construction sector. The country’s building boom was fueled by decades of heavy infrastructure investments, rapid urbanization, and substantial foreign direct investment (FDI) in industrial facilities.
However, in the post-pandemic era, residential and non-residential construction in China has declined, creating headwinds for the industry. Additionally, rising global prices of construction materials including metals and wood have significantly increased production costs for Chinese construction firms. While these costs have been passed on to consumers without major repercussions, an ongoing government crackdown on corruption in the real estate sector has further slowed construction activity.
Despite these challenges, the recovery of the building and real estate sectors hinges on government infrastructure spending. In the short to medium term, major investments in India, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, and other key economies are expected to drive demand for adhesives and sealants, supporting continued growth in the region’s construction market.
Key Players
• GEM Co., Ltd.
• Eramet
• Li-Cycle Corp
• Fortum
• Umicore
• Redwood Materials Inc.
• Shenzhen Highpower Technology Co., Ltd.
• ACE Green Recycling, Inc.
• Stena Metall AB
• ACCUREC-Recycling GmbH.
