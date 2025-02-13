Polyoxymethylene Market worth $4.4 billion by 2029
Polyoxymethylene Market by Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), Processing Techniques (Injection molding, Extrusion, Compression molding), Grade, End-use Industries, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, & South America) - Global Forecast to 2029.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 13, 2025 ) The report "Polyoxymethylene Market by Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), Processing Techniques (Injection molding, Extrusion, Compression molding), Grade, End-use Industries, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, & South America) - Global Forecast to 2029”. The Polyoxymethylene market is estimated to be USD 3.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5%.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyoxymethylene Market”
189- Market Data Tables
57- Figures
208 - Pages
Based on the type, the polyoxymethylene market is segmented into two types: homopolymer and copolymer. In 2023, copolymer-type polyoxymethylene emerges as a dominant segment in terms of volume. Copolymer polyoxymethylene incorporates comonomer units into its molecular structure, enhancing its thermal stability and chemical resistance while maintaining excellent mechanical properties. This versatility makes copolymer polyoxymethylene highly desirable in industries where exposure to extreme temperatures, chemicals, or moisture is common, such as transportation, electrical & electronics, consumer, industrial, and others.
The polyoxymethylene market is segmented by end-use industries, including transportation, electrical and electronics, consumer, industrial, and others. In 2023, the transportation industry held the largest share in terms of volume. POM's high strength, stiffness, and dimensional stability make it an ideal choice for manufacturing precision vehicle components, such as gears, bearings, fuel system components, and interior trim parts. Its low friction coefficient and excellent wear resistance contribute to enhanced performance and longevity in critical automotive systems. Additionally, the industry's continuous drive for lightweighting to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions aligns with POM's lightweight nature and ability to replace metal components, further boosting its demand.
On the basis of grades, the polyoxymethylene market is segmented into several grades, such as low VOC, conductive, low friction, antistatic, and others. In 2023, the Low VOC segment holds the second-largest shares in terms of volume. Low VOC POM grades are engineered to minimize emissions of harmful substances during processing and use, making them environmentally friendly and safer for both manufacturers and end-users. This characteristic is particularly crucial in industries such as transportation, electrical & electronics, and consumer, where indoor air quality standards and eco-labeling requirements are becoming more stringent.
The market of polyoxymethylene is segment on the basis of processing techniques. There are several processing techniques which are used to make polyoxymethylene derived products These techniques are injection molding, extrusion, compression molding, and others. Out of four processing techniques, injection molding holds the largest share in 2023. Injection molding, allows for the rapid and precise fabrication of complex shapes and geometries, making it ideal for polyoxymethylene derived products, which often requires intricate parts with tight tolerances. The process involves injecting molten polyoxymethylene resin into a mold cavity under high pressure, where it solidifies into the desired shape. This method offers numerous advantages, including high production rates, minimal material wastage, and the ability to produce large volumes of parts consistently.
The polyoxymethylene market is analyzed in five key regions, i.e., Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Out of these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in 2023 in terms of volume. This is due to the robust manufacturing sector, the presence of numerous leading polyoxymethylene manufacturers and suppliers, the growing population, rising end-use industries, and others. Moreover, favorable government policies, investments in research and development, and technological advancements in material processing and manufacturing techniques support the expansion of the polyoxymethylene market in the Asia Pacific.
Polyoxymethylene Market Key Players
Key players operating in the Polyoxymethylene market are Celanese Corporation (US), Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Daicel Corporation (Japan), BASF Group (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (US), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US), China BlueChemical Ltd. (China), KOLON ENP (South Korea), Henan Energy Group Co., Ltd. (China), and others. Expansions, acquisitions, agreements, and new product developments are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the polyoxymethylene market.
