Automotive Software Market Size, Share & Trends [2030]
Automotive Software Market by ICE Application (ADAS, Autonomous Driving, Infotainment, Body Control & Comfort, Telematics), Software Layer (OS, Middleware, Application), Vehicle Type (PCs, LCVs, HCVs), EV Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 12, 2025 ) The global automotive software market size is projected to grow from USD 19.0 billion in 2023 to USD 32.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8%. The rise in focus towards software-defined vehicles paired with increasing penetration of ADAS features in vehicles are expected to increase the demand for automotive software solutions. Also, the strong government support for vehicle safety paired with rising adoption of software-over-the-air (SOTA) updates are anticipated to promote the revenue growth of automotive software market.
Operating system segment is expected to have significant share in the global automotive software market
The operating system is expected to be a noticeable segment in the automotive software market, as it controls the core capabilities of the vehicle while keeping passengers and the driving environment safe, which makes it the most important part of the software. Additionally, the automotive operating system market is expected to grow significantly with the growing adoption of connected car technologies. As such, operating system (OS) plays a critical role in connected vehicles. The OS provides the platform for the telematics system to run on and provides the features and functionality that allow the vehicle to communicate with other devices and services.
The application software segment is expected to lead the automotive software market growth.
Automotive computing is expanding rapidly in vehicles among various categories of devices such as off-board data processing systems (edge and hybrid cloud), in-vehicle systems (edge and IoT systems), and in-vehicle network systems (security-focused). The shift toward software-defined vehicles has led to advanced software development through collaboration across the automotive, IoT, cloud, and cybersecurity ecosystems. Application software is the topmost layer of automotive software. It supports the architecture and customized functions of the vehicle. These functions include ADAS and safety, powertrain management, infotainment, V2X communication, and vehicle management. Major software developers have designed AI platforms; for example, in November 2021, NVIDIA Corporation (US) developed Drive Chauffeur and Drive Concierge, intelligent technologies that transform the digital experience inside the car. Similarly, companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), Continental AG (Germany), and TomTom International BV (Netherlands) also provide application software layers in the market.
“Germany to lead the automotive software market in Europe”
Germany is expected to have a sizeable market for automotive software among all the European countries. The most significant factors supporting the growth of the automotive software market in Germany are the penetration of premium passenger car brands with high-end software applications and government mandates regarding safety. The high sales of premium vehicles, such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Audi A8, and Audi S8, are expected to drive the automotive software market in Germany during the forecast period.
Key Players
The automotive software market is dominated by global players such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), NVIDIA Corporation (US), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), and Continental AG (Germany), among others. These companies adopted new product development strategies, expansion, partnerships & collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the market.
