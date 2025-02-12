Home Improvement Market Expands as Demand for Convenient Haircare Solutions Grows, as per Maximize Market Research
Home Improvement Market is anticipated to reach US$ 12.77 Bn by 2032 from US$ 9.05 Bn in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.4% during a forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 12, 2025 ) Homeowners' shifting preferences for energy-efficient and luxury living areas are helping to propel the Home Improvement Market forward. The market has grown as a result of rapid urbanization and government measures to give incentives and tax credits for green building expansion. Furthermore, the popularity of e-commerce and the availability of technologically improved system improvements are expected to drive the Home Improvement Market
North America dominated the home improvement market. Some of the key reasons driving the growth of the home improvement market size in this region include rising expenditure on home improvement projects as a result of a preference for installing contemporary household items with attractive and appealing finishes.
Home Improvement Market Segmentation
By Project
DIY
DIFM
By Application
Online Marketing
Offline Marketing
By End – User
Kitchen Improvement & Additions
Bath Improvement & Additions
Exterior Replacements
Interior Replacements
Home Improvement Market Top Leaders:
Belfor
Coit Services, Inc.
Crane Renovation Group
DKI Ventures, LLC
FirstService Corporation
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
