Monolithic Microwave IC Market worth $23.91 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5%
Monolithic Microwave IC Market by Component (Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Switches), Material Type (GaAs, InP, GaN), Frequency Band (L, S, C, X, Ku, K, Ka, V, W), Technology (MESFET, HEMT, pHEMT, mHEMT, E- pHEMT) - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 11, 2025 ) The global monolithic microwave IC market is expected to grow from USD 14.53 billion in 2025 to USD 23.91 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2025–2030. The increasing adoption of IoT devices has been the leading factor in creating demand for MMICS. IoT devices have applications in smart home systems, wearable technologies, industrial IoT solutions, and connected healthcare devices, seamless connectivity and the transfer of real-time data require wireless communication, here MMICs are critical components as they facilitate high-frequency performance, power efficiency, and compact designs.
The growing demand for IoT devices, 5G base stations, and advanced radar systems is driving the demand for pHEMT-based MMICs, as these technologies require robust, high-frequency solutions. Additionally, the widespread adoption of pHEMT in low-noise amplifiers, power amplifiers, and switches further improves its market potential. This rapid growth is also attributed to pHEMT’s performance in high-frequency, low-noise, and high-efficiency applications, which are critical for industries such as telecommunications, aerospace, and defense and its ability to deliver superior linearity and power efficiency makes it an ideal choice for advanced wireless communication systems, including 5G infrastructure and satellite communication.
Ka frequency band segment is expected witness the highest CAGR in the monolithic microwave IC market during the forecast period. This rise in growth is driven by the increasing adoption of Ka-band frequencies in applications such as satellite communication, 5G backhaul, and radar systems. Ka-band covers a 26.5 to 40 GHz frequency band; data transmission at its maximum speeds in huge bandwidth enables it for speedy communication and new-age networking services. The rising demand for satellite-based broadband services, particularly for remote and underserved regions, is a major factor boosting the adoption of Ka-band MMICs. Satellite communication companies are leveraging the Ka-band for its ability to offer faster internet speeds and support higher data throughput, enabling applications such as video streaming, telemedicine, and remote education.
Wireless communication infrastructure application is expected to witness highest CAGR in th monolithic microwave IC market during the forecast period. The growth for MMICs in wireless communication infrastructure application is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-speed and reliable wireless communication systems to support the rapid expansion of 5G advanced networks, IoT ecosystems, and advanced telecommunications infrastructure. MMICs are a critical component in wireless communication infrastructure due to their ability to operate efficiently at high frequencies while providing excellent performance in signal amplification, processing, and switching. The deployment of 5G base stations, small cells, and massive MIMO systems (Multiple Input, Multiple Output) relies heavily on MMIC technology to enable seamless connectivity and higher data transmission speeds.
Germany is expected to hold largest market share in the monolithic microwave IC market during the projection period. This can be ascribed to its well-developed industrial setup, sophisticated technological capacities, and major investments in telecommunications, automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors. Moreover, the country’s focus on innovation, backed by substantial R&D spending and government initiatives, has accelerated the development of high-frequency and high-power MMIC technologies. Also the presence of leading semiconductor companies and collaborations between industry players and research institutions boots Germany's position in the MMIC market.
Key players in the monolithic microwave IC market are Qorvo, Inc. (US), MACOM (US), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), WIN Semiconductors (China), United Monolithic Semiconductors (France), Mini-Circuits (US), Keysight Technologies (US), VECTRAWAVE (France), BeRex (South Korea), Reliasat (UK), Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (US), and MicroWave Technology, Inc. (US). These players not only have a a strong geographic presence but also have comprehensive and diverse product portfolio. These players stresses on developing innovative monolithic microwave IC and offerings owing to the emergence of new application areas in industrial and manufacturing. Besides product launch; collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships are few other key strategies adopted by key players in the MMIC market to extend their business reach.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
