Milled Carbon Fiber Market worth $302 million by 2029
The report "Milled Carbon Fiber Market by Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled), Application (Reinforcements, Coatings & Adhesives), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Sporting Goods, Aerospace & Defense) & Region - Forecast to 2029."
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 11, 2025 ) The report "Milled Carbon Fiber Market by Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled), Application (Reinforcements, Coatings & Adhesives), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Sporting Goods, Aerospace & Defense) & Region - Forecast to 2029”. The Milled Carbon Fiber market is estimated at USD 182 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 302 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2029.
The growth of the milled carbon fiber market is propelled by a range of factors, including the performance via superior strength-to-weight ratios, and decreased maintenance needs due to resistance to environmental degradation. Regulatory pressures for lower emissions and advancements in material science and manufacturing technology further drive the adoption of milled carbon fiber composites.
The availability of recycled carbon fiber from aerospace and automotive scrap sources is also expected to drive milled carbon fiber market growth, as recycled carbon fibers provide a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to virgin carbon fibers. As the demand for sustainable materials continues to rise, the adoption of recycled carbon fibers could lead to a shift in the competitive landscape, with companies focusing on developing innovative recycling technologies and expanding their recycled milled carbon fiber product portfolios. This shift could potentially impact the overall market size, growth rate, and competitive dynamics of the milled carbon fiber market in the coming years.
The milled carbon fiber market is segmented based on the fiber types into virgin fiber and recycled fiber. Recycled fiber is significant segment of the milled carbon fiber market, with a growing demand due to their superior physical properties and higher stiffness-to-density ratio. Recycled milled carbon fiber has a wide range of applications due to its unique properties and cost-effectiveness compared to virgin carbon fiber. It is used extensively in the automotive and transportation industry for manufacturing lightweight components, improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. The versatility and cost-effectiveness of recycled milled carbon fiber make it an attractive option for various industries, driving its adoption and growth in the market.
The Asia Pacific milled carbon fiber market is experiencing explosive growth, fueled by a potent mix of factors. Soaring demand from industries like automotive, electrical and electronics, sporting goods are at the forefront, with China leading the charge. China, the world's one of the largest milled carbon fiber producer and consumer, is driving the market with its booming domestic automotive, electrical and electronics production. This insatiable demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials is propelling the region's milled carbon fiber market to new heights. Countries like Japan and South Korea, with their established automotive industries, are also contributing significantly to the regional market growth. Their focus on technological advancements and sustainability goals aligns perfectly with the advantages of milled carbon fiber, ensuring continued demand in the years to come.
Milled Carbon Fiber Market Key Players
Key players operating in the Milled Carbon Fiber market are Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Daigas Group (Japan), Stanford Advanced Materials (US), Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd. (Japan), Easy Composites Ltd (UK), Haufler Composites GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Procotex (Belgium), SGL Carbon (Germany), CLM-Pro (Croatia), R&G Faserverbundwerkstoffe GmbH (Germany), Nippon Polymer Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tasuns Composite Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Nantong Yongtong Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Hebei Yayang Spodumene Co., Ltd. (China), K. SAKAI & Co., LTD. (Japan), Elley New Material Co., Ltd. (China), TIANJIN YUFENG CARBON CO., LTD. (China), CARBONFIBER.CZ (Czech Republic), Shenzhen Xiangu High-Tech. Co., Ltd. (China), Hangzhou Impact New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd. (China), among others.
