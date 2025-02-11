Respiratory Diagnostics Market worth $9.02 billion by 2030
Respiratory Diagnostics Market by Product & Services (Instrument & Devices), Test type (Mechanical, OSA, Imaging, Molecular Test), Disease (Tuberculosis, COPD, Lung Cancer ) and Diagnosis Type (Syndromic, Aetiological, Prognosis) - Global Forecast to 2030
The global Respiratory Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 9.02 billion by 2030 from USD 6.17 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Respiratory diagnostic devices help detect respiratory disorders. These constitute various instruments, devices, assays, and reagents. Diagnostic tests for respiratory evaluation include mechanical evaluation, such as spirometry, pulse oximetry, and bronchoscopy; imaging studies; and in vitro studies. The market comprises analyzers, sequencers, amplifiers, and electrophoresis systems; assays & reagents; services & software for diagnosing diseases such as tuberculosis, asthma, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Application of artificial intelligence and data analytics into respiratory diagnostics permits a more optimized usage of efforts in analyzing complex data, thereby allowing for earlier detection and personalized treatment plans. It has emerged with the global health emergency, particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring the reality of respiratory diagnostics. It resulted in quick and appropriate diagnostics during the outbreak that gives rise to encouraging innovations and market growth. Government efforts towards prevention and management of respiratory diseases, along with enabling healthcare policies, higher funding, and support, will further facilitate the adoption of advanced diagnostic technology. Technological advancements in diagnostic methods, including imaging techniques, molecular diagnostics, and rapid methods, improve respiratory diagnosis accuracy and efficiency. Technological improvement always drives market growth through the provision of better diagnostic tools. More peculiar input in healthcare necessitates the recognition of both professionals and the general population on the importance of early detection and diagnosis of respiratory diseases. High costs incurred in most advanced imaging and molecular diagnostic respiratory tests have become barriers to accessibility and adoption thereby limiting market growth in resource-constrained regions.
"Based on products and services, instruments and devices segment accounted for the largest share in the maket in 2023."
These point-of-care tests are taking health care into a number of different places which is expanding the markets for instruments and devices. Portable diagnostic devices, including hand-held spirometers, peak flow meters, and mobile imaging devices, can allow for immediate evaluation of lung function and conditions. Early appropriate treatment initiation improves patient outcomes due to possible point-of-care respiratory diagnosis improving diagnostic efficacy. Hence, this justifies a transition to a more personalized, timely care, of which respiratory diagnostic instruments are one element of the changing demands of health care. Innovations in the diagnostic device further fuel the trend by allowing for the most accurate, quickest, and least invasive diagnosis of pulmonary diseases.
"By test type, the molecular diagnostic test segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period."
The molecular diagnostic segment of tests is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the respiratory diagnostic market. This trend is attributed to the growing demand for accurate and rapid diagnostics, particularly in the detection of respiratory infections such as COVID-19 and influenza as well as other viral diseases. Techniques such as PCR and next-generation sequencing are known to be included in molecular diagnostics with their high precision and enabling rapid and reliable results. Such growth in these diagnostic practices is brought about by an increase in infectious diseases and technological advances and by increasing awareness of healthcare. Personalized treatment can thus also be facilitated with molecular diagnostics, which add to its demand in clinical scenarios.
"By disease indication, asthma segment accounted for the largest share of the global respiratory diagnostics market."
Personalized asthma management increasingly relies on complex and advanced tools of diagnosis, with regard to the individually focused patients. Such advanced diagnostics for asthma like molecular testing and biomarker analyses help providers to explore the various genetics and molecular bases behind a patient's asthma. By understanding these convolutions, it becomes much easier to establish the most personalized and targeted strategies-they almost begin to be called "target medicine." Hence, the segment specific to asthma in respiratory diagnostics is poised for healthy exposure to exponential growth, due to the improving trend toward the adoption of personalized medicine.
"By type of diagnosis, syndromic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global respiratory diagnostics market during the forecast period."
Among the various type of diagnosis syndromic is expected to grow at a very fast rate in the global respiratory diagnostics market, as it is capable of rapidly identifying a broad range of organisms with a single diagnostic test. It allows the clinician to institute the most appropriate management in the least possible time, especially in an urgent care setting. The increase in incidence of respiratory infections, a growing demand for rapid diagnostic solutions, and advancements in multiplex PCR and next-generation sequencing technologies will boost the segment growth. In addition, the emerging trend of point-of-care testing and the greater need for cost-effective, efficient diagnostics in resource-poor environments further augment the segment's rapid growth.
“By end users, hospitals and clinics end-user segment held the largest market share growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of the respiratory diagnostics market.”
With the increasing trend, hospitals and clinics are accepting respiratory diagnostics as a complete part of the routine care model. Seamless inclusion of respiratory diagnostics in hospitals and clinics affords convenience for patients to access diagnostic services, whether they come from seeking primary care or specialized services for a problem. Early detection of diseases, as well as the patient's health in terms of being proactive, as measured by the repeated measures of respiratory health within a specific time frame, helps to determine timely intervention with an individualized treatment plan. Integrated diagnostic measures become part of the patient's care pathway and support immediate intervention based on diagnosis. With hospitals and clinics becoming main sites for respiratory diagnosis in a typical care routine, the demand for such services is bound to expand and, therefore, is expected to be a driver for growth in the respiratory diagnostics market.
“By region, North America has accounted for the largest share in the market in 2023.”
North America accounted for the largest share in the respiratory diagnostics market in 2023. Awareness about timely diagnosis and proper management of diseases concerning the respiratory tract is one of the main factors driving the use of respiratory diagnostics products and services in North America. At the same time, increased public awareness generally influenced a behavioral change in the health-seeking activities of individuals making them more likely to seek respiratory health evaluations. As they recognize the potential detrimental effects of respiratory diseases on the well-being of their lives, individuals collectively prefer undergoing diagnostic tests for early identification and timely intervention. Thus, this increased use of respiratory diagnostics not only leads to improved outcomes for the patient via early identification and management of respiratory pathologies but is, in itself, a drive for the growth of the respiratory diagnostics market in North America.
Key Market Players
Prominent players in the respiratory diagnostics market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Blomerieux (France), Revvity, Inc. (US), Seegene Inc. (South Korea), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Vitalograph (UK), SDI Diagnostics (US), ResMed Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Cosmed srl (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), MGC Diagnostics Corporation (US), Visby Medical, Inc (US), Briota Technologies Pvt Ltd (India), Bird HealthCare (Australia), Lowenstein Medical SE & Co. KG (Germany), Proaxsis (Ireland), NDD Medical Technologies (US), and Compumedics Limited (Australia).
Recent Developments of Respiratory Diagnostics Market
-In September 2024, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) acquired Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Critical Care product group. The product group is now renamed BD Advanced Patient Monitoring, unlocking new value opportunities and enhancing BD's innovative connected care solutions portfolio.
-In June 2024, bioMérieux (France) declared that the BIOFIRE SPOTFIRE Respiratory/Sore Throat (R/ST) Panel Mini has received the US FDA Special 510(k) approval and CLIA-waiver (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments). This unique multiplex PCR test detects five of the most common viral & bacterial causes of respiratory or sore throat infections in about 15 minutes.
-In January 2024, Wipro GE Healthcare, a Joint Venture (JV) between GE Precision Healthcare LLC (US) and Wipro Enterprises Limited (India), signed a MoU with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) (India) to advance healthcare innovation, research, and technology development in India.
-In August 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US) launched two products, PTC Tempo 48/48 and PTC Tempo 384, designed to support PCR applications in basic and translational research, process development, and quality control.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
